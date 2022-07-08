$50,000 reward offered for information on Concord double murder

Jul. 8—Investigators announced this week that a reward for information on who shot and killed a Concord couple is now up to $50,000 for information offered in the next two months.

Stephen and Djeswende Reid were found dead, shot multiple times on the Broke Ground trails near their Concord Heights home in April. Investigators say the case is still active, but they have publicized few leads and are still trying to identify a person of interest from a police sketch.

Several donors have added to the $5,500 reward authorized by the Concord Regional Crimeline, and the total could be as high as $50,000 for someone who provides police with information that leads to the arrest and indictment of whoever is responsible for the Reids' deaths.

The bulk of the reward — $35,000 — was provided by private donors who will only honor their pledges if someone comes forward with information in the coming weeks.

Concord police ask people with information to call the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Concord Crimeline by calling 603-226-3100. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or by texting "TIP234" and a message to 274637.