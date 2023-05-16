$50,000 reward offered after robbery of Charlotte mail carrier

The United States Postal Service is looking for a suspect who robbed a mail carrier in Charlotte earlier this month, and there’s $50,000 up for grabs if you have information that leads to a conviction.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the robbery happened at about 3:30 p.m. on May 9. It happened on Castle Nook Drive, which is in southwest Charlotte just above the state line.

The only thing that was taken was a master key to other mail boxes, according to a police report.

The Postal Inspection Service says the suspect is described as a Black man in his late 20s, standing about 6′3″ and weighing about 240 pounds. He left the robbery in a silver or gray Mercedes, seen in the picture below.

Charlotte has seen a recent trend of mail thefts in the last year, from letter carriers being robbed, to mailboxes being targeted repeatedly.

The USPS had announced a crackdown on mail theft this year, with new steps to address the thefts and several other issues. One of those steps included replacing the antiquated arrow locks and master keys with 49,000 electronic locks.

If you have information about the suspect, you’re urged to call 1-877-876-2455 and reference case 4033111.

