Update: $50,000 reward offered in search for missing Winona woman

Apr. 5—WINONA, Minn. — The family of a missing 26-year-old mother of two has offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to finding her.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury was last seen March 31, 2023 around 10 a.m. by the father of their two children at her Winona home.

Law enforcement believes Kingsbury's dark blue Chrysler van traveled traveled along County Road 12 and Highway 43 between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on March 31, Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said during a press conference Wednesday.

Her disappearance is considered involuntary and suspicious, Williams said, and police are examining all possibilities including foul play.

Law enforcement is asking for help finding Kingsbury, a U of M grad student and a Mayo Clinic employee, in the eastern part of Fillmore County.

"We are asking residents in this area to check their properties, including any video cameras, doorbell cameras, game cameras etc. for a dark colored Chrysler Town and Country van, signs of a disturbance, or any other suspicious activity. The timeframe in question would be from approximately 8am on 3/31 through 4pm on 4/1/23," Fillmore County Sheriff John DeDeorge said in a statement.

Law enforcement is focusing on Norway Township, Preble Township, northern Newburg Township, eastern Holt Township, and eastern Amherst Township.

"We will remain loud about this and continue to advocate for Madeline in any way, shape or form," Kingsbury's sister, Megan Kingsbury, said during the press conference.

She thanked law enforcement and the public for their hard work in help finding her sister.

"Family is everything to (Madeline) and she's grown into an impressive and beautiful young woman," Megan Kingsbury said.

Family and friends are working on reaching out to locals and organizing search parties, according to

The Search for Maddi Facebook

group. People who are able to help with search efforts are encouraged to reach out.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for us and we need organization, privacy, and peace," Kingsbury's sister posted in the group.

The group organized two searches Wednesday morning in Mabel and Rushford. They have also started to reach out to clubs and groups in the area that have more experience with the terrain.

Kingsbury was last seen at her Winona home and was supposed to show up for work the morning of March 31 but didn't, according to a statement from the Winona Police Department. Several calls and messages from family and friends went unanswered and she did not show up to pick her two children up from day care.

Law enforcement found Kingsbury's cell phone, jacket, wallet and ID, during a search of her home, Williams said. There is no suspect or a person of interest.

If you notice anything suspicious, please contact the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office at 507-765-3874 (Option1).

If you have searched a particular area, please email the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office at

search@co.fillmore.mn.us

and describe the specific area and method that you used to search.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers (

winonaareacrimestoppers.com

or 507-457-6530).