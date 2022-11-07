50,000 Russian conscripts are currently fighting against Ukraine Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that about 50,000 Russian conscripts are taking part in the hostilities in Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet Interfax, quoting Putin during a meeting with the governor of Tver Oblast of Russia

Quote from Putin: "We currently have 50,000 [conscripts - ed.] in combat units [on the territory of Ukraine - ed.]".

Details: According to Putin, there are up to 80,000 drafted soldiers in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and the rest of the conscripts are undergoing military training at test sites.

Background:

In late October, Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of Russia, informed Putin that the partial mobilisation was over. However, as the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, Russia is continuing to conduct covert mobilisation.

According to Putin, the number of servicemen mobilised recently in Russia reached 318,000, despite the previously announced limit of 300,000.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, despite Vladimir Putin's statements, the partial mobilisation measures have not created any opportunities to achieve his goals in the war against Ukraine.

