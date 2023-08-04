$50,000rewardoffered for leads in 2011 Norwalk double homicide

Aug. 4—Smalls and Alston were found shot dead in a black Honda sedan on Avenue B on the morning of Aug. 6, 2011, reports said.

An Avenue B resident phoned police shortly before 8 a.m. after finding Smalls slumped forward and unresponsive in her black Honda sedan. The passenger's side window of the vehicle had been shattered.

Both victims died of gunshot wounds to the head, police said. Their killer remains at large.

Police said in a news release issued Friday that they are hoping the "increased reach of technology" and the $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the pair's killer will spur people to come forward so they can "obtain new information not previously garnered."

Anyone with information can contact the Cold Case Unit of the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3028 or 203-854-3011.

—

Report: Homelessness in CT rising for second straight year

—

Feds take over probe of falsified tickets by CT State Police