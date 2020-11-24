50+ amazing gifts that men actually want

Amanda Tarlton, Reviewed.com
·22 min read
50 awesome gifts men actually want this year
50 awesome gifts men actually want this year

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Neckties, whiskey stones, another Amazon gift card—while "traditional" gifts for men are always a safe bet, this year, take your gift-giving up a notch by giving the guys in your life something they'll actually like (and actually use).

At Reviewed, we've spent the last few weeks scouring the Internet for all of the top gifts that men want this year. Whether it's for your dad, your husband, your boyfriend, or your brother, these are the best gifts for men of 2020, based on our experts' knowledge and testing along with shoppers' ratings and reviews. Some of the top picks this holiday season? Our favorite noise-cancelling headphones, the Gravity weighted blanket everyone's obsessed with, and the crazy popular Nintendo Switch.

Best Black Friday deals on gifts for men:

1. For the coffee drinker: Yeti Rambler Mug

The best gifts for men: Yeti Rambler.

While Yeti makes our all-time favorite cooler, you might not want to shell out nearly $1,000 (!!) for his gift. Fortunately, you can get him the Yeti he loves at a more affordable price point (i.e. less than $25) with the popular Rambler mug. Made of double vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it has nearly 12,000 reviews on Amazon for keeping coffee steaming hot (or their water ice cold) for hours.

Get the Yeti Rambler Mug from Amazon for $24.99

2. For the sweatshirt collector: Patagonia Better Sweater

The best gifts for men: Patagonia Better Sweater.

Name a sweatshirt that's more recognizable than the Patagonia pullover... we'll wait. The knit fleece is so popular for a lot of reasons besides the fact that it looks good—it's also cozy yet breathable, high-quality (so he can wear it for years to come), and made with recycled materials.

Get the Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover from REI for $119

3. For the student of life: Masterclass

The best gifts for men: MasterClass Online Classes

A subscription to Masterclass is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to learn (or someone who just doesn't need any more stuff in their house). MasterClass is an e-learning platform in which extremely famous people present a series of video lectures about their working methods. "David Lynch Teaches Creativity and Film" and "Annie Leibovitz Teaches Photography" are just a few. There's a staggering level of talent to be found within these virtual ivy walls. MasterClass's roster contains over 65 of the most high-achieving people in their respective industries.

Get a Masterclass All-Access Pass for $15/month

4. For the podcast addict: Apple Airpods Pro

The best gifts for men: Apple AirPods Pro.

Maybe he's an audiophile or maybe he likes not dealing with a pesky wire when he's out for a run. No matter his reason, every guy appreciates a good pair of wireless earbuds—and according to our experts, it doesn't get any better than Apple AirPods Pro. Not only do the recognizable white earbuds have a more comfortable fit, but the upgraded AirPods Pro also use active noise cancellation technology so he can listen to his tunes in peace.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $199

5. For the homebody: Ugg Slippers

The best gifts for men: Ugg Slippers.

If they're good enough for Tom Brady, they're good enough for the guy in your life. With over 3,000 rave reviews at Nordstrom, these suede slippers are lined with the plush shearling that Ugg boots are so famous for and that will keep his feet warm and comfortable all day long.

Get the Men's UGG Scuff Slipper from Amazon for $79.95

6. For the one who appreciates the finer things: Mark & Graham Personalized Leather Wallet

The best gifts for men: Mark & Graham Wallet

Upgrade his old worn-in wallet with this luxe one from popular leather brand Mark & Graham. The wallet has tons of rave reviews for being incredible quality and the perfect size for holding all his cards and cash without being too bulky. Bonus: You can even get it personalized with his monogram.

Get the Leather Money Clip Wallet from Mark and Graham for $44.99

7. For the Netflix binge-watcher: Roku Ultra

The best gifts for men: Roku Ultra

If you own a TV, you need a streaming box. The Roku Ultra (2019 edition), our top-rated streaming device, costs a lot less than an Apple TV device, but it’s easier to use and works with all the major streaming services. The best trick? The 2019 version of the Ultra has added the Apple TV app, so you'll have access to all your iTunes purchases.

Get the Roku Ultra from Amazon for $93.33

8. For the audiophile: Sony Noise Canceling Headphones

The best gifts for men: Sony WH1000XM3 Headphones

While Bose’s excellent Quiet Comfort headphones have owned the noise cancelling space for years, Sony is the new champ in town, topping our ratings. Now widely regarded as the best all-around noise canceling headphones you can get, the Sony 1000XM3s offer superb sound quality, cancel out ambient noise beautifully, and are supremely comfy for long flights, train rides, or just working at your desk.

Get the Sony 1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones from Amazon for $348

9. For the avid reader: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The best gifts for men: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon has finally updated its best all-around Kindle with more storage, a more even backlight, a lighter and thinner design, and waterproofing. The Kindle Paperwhite was already the no-brainer choice for anyone who wants the best e-reader you can buy, and the newest updates just cement that reputation.

Get the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for $129.99

10. For the sporty yet stylish man: Allbirds or Adidas Sneakers

The best gifts for men: Allbirds or Adidas Sneakers.

Sneakers are having a major moment right now—so get him in on the trend with a sleek pair that all the influencers are wearing. Maybe that's Allbirds, washable wool sneakers that you see on every third person walking down the street (and that our editors are obsessed with!). Or maybe it's a pair of classic Adidas sneakers like the Stan Smiths which have hundreds of five-star reviews and that are giving us all the nostalgic feels.

11. For the gamer: Nintendo Switch

The best gifts for men: Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has become quite the hot commodity in 2020 and has been selling out all year long. Whether you’re buying for a young gamer looking for family-friendly titles, a young person who wants to play the latest and greatest, or a classic gamer jonesing for a nostalgia fix, the Switch has it all.

Get the Nintendo Switch from Amazon for $299.99

12. For the guy who wants to relax: Gravity Weighted Blanket

The best gifts for men: Gravity Weighted Blanket.

Cozy blankets have always been a great gift but this year, it's all about the weighted blanket. They're very popular right now because they're said to be super comfortable, reduce stress, and even help you fall asleep faster. We tried some of the top-rated weighted blankets and found that the Gravity Blanket provided just the right amount of pressure and feels extremely luxurious.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for $189

13. For the meat-eater: ButcherBox Subscription

The best gifts for men: ButcherBox.

Steak, burgers, bacon, oh my! He'll get all of the above—and plenty more—with a subscription to ButcherBox. The trendy meat delivery service offers a vast selection of high-quality meat and seafood (it's all grass-fed and organic) that he can pick and choose from each month. I've used it myself multiple times and loved how convenient it was and how tasty all of my cuts were (the burgers were arguably the best I've ever made!).

Get a ButcherBox gift certificate starting at $25

14. For the one who's always on his phone: Jackery Bolt Portable Charger

The best gifts for men: Jackery Bolt.

Let's be real: No man has time for a dead phone. Keep his device fully charged with our experts' top portable charger, the Jackery Bolt. Not only does its slim design make it easy to tote around on the go, but it can also charge multiple devices at once so he can power up his iPhone and his tablet at the same time.

Get the Jackery Bolt from Amazon for $24.99

15. For the home cook: Philips Airfryer

The best gifts for men: Philips Airfryer.

Whether it’s game day or just a busy Wednesday, sometimes you just want something quick, easy, and delicious. Air fryers aren’t the most health-conscious products in the world, but they do a good job of providing crispy food without the mess or hassle of frying in oil. This Philips model won our roundup of the best air fryers, excelling in most of our testing.

Want something a little more adventurous? You could set this person up with a gift card to Home Chef, which won our roundup of the best meal kit delivery services, giving them tasty ready-to-make meals a few times a week.

Get the Philips Airfryer XXL from Amazon for $280.99

16. For the one who needs a massage: Theragun

The best gifts for men: Theragun.

He doesn't have to leave the house to get a spa-worthy massage—all he needs is the very trendy Theragun. One of our staff members put the handheld massager to the test and liked that it was powerful (perfect for kneading out knots) and could get to even the hardest-to-reach spots.

Get the Theragun Elite from Theragun for $399

16. For the student: HP Envy 2-In-1 Laptop

The best gifts for men: HP Envy Laptop.

If you’re buying a laptop for a student (or anyone who needs a great laptop), the HP Envy x360 is just about the best all-around option for the money. Its performance is good enough for everyday tasks like surfing the web and checking email, and its long eight-hour battery life means your giftee can use it all day long. But perhaps what we like best is its 2-in-1 form function that allows you to use the Envy as a tablet, too.

Get the HP Envy x360 from HP Store

18. For the aspiring chef: Henckels Zwilling Pro 8-Inch Chef’s Knife

The best gifts for men: Henckels Zwilling Pro 8-inch Chef's Knife

Ask any chef or serious cook: an 8-inch Chef’s Knife is a must-have. This Henckels model is almost universally praised by online shoppers and won our roundup of the best chef’s knives, easily slicing through the competition in our testing. If you want something to go with it, I personally love the $50 Epicurean Gourmet Series cutting board, which is beautiful, functional, excelled in our testing, and is even dishwasher-safe.

Get the Henckels Zwilling Pro 8-Inch Chef’s Knife from Wayfair for $149.95

19. For the fashionable but cold: Canada Goose Chateau Slim Fit Down Parka

The best gifts for men: Chateau Slim Fit Down Parka

Yes, it's possible to look good even when the temperatures drop below freezing. Canada Goose continues to be a favorite with our readers. The "Chateau" is a more form-fitted alternative than some of the bulkier coats that Canada Goose makes, but the 625-fill-power duck down will easily contend with blustery winter winds. Draw strings at the waist and hood help seal in the warmth.

Get the Canada Goose Chateau Slim Fit Down Parka from Nordstrom for $995

20. For the tech-savvy: Amazon Echo Dot

The best gifts for men: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

At Reviewed, we love voice-controlled smart speakers like the Amazon Echo, but the diminutive (and affordable) Echo Dot is a perfect way to bring that functionality to other rooms in your house. It's our top pick if you're a beginner looking for an entry-level Echo. I use mine in the kitchen, where it’s perfect for streaming music while I cook, setting timers, or entertaining my kids.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa from Best Buy for $18.99

21. For the always prepared: Leatherman Wave Multitool

The best gifts for men: Leatherman Wave Multitool

Even if he doesn’t need a multitool, most every guy wants one—or at least to have one when the moment calls for it. The Leatherman Wave easily won our roundup of the best multitools. It looks great, offers impressive performance, has excellent user reviews, and comes with a 25-year warranty.

If you go this route, we also highly recommend picking up a pair of the best work gloves we’ve tested: Carharrt Men’s Grain Leather Work Gloves.

Get the Leatherman Wave at Home Depot for $79.97

22. For the guy who likes convenience: Dollar Shave Club

The best gifts for men: Dollar Shave Club.

The last thing any man wants to do after a long day at work is go back out to the store because he ran out of razors (or worse, realize it in the morning when it's too late and he has a 9 a.m. meeting). Enter a subscription to Dollar Shave Club, which is one of our favorite subscription boxes of the year. It'll keep him stocked with all the necessary shaving essentials delivered right to his doorstep.

Get a Dollar Shave Club subscription starting at $1/month (+ shipping)

23. For the outdoorsy man: Carhartt Beanie

The best gifts for men: Carhartt Beanie.

Experts are predicting it's going to be colder than usual this winter. Help him stay warm with a knit beanie from Carhartt. According to its nearly 24,000 (!!) reviews on Amazon, this stretchy one-size-fits-all hat is equal parts comfy and cozy and has the durable quality that Carhartt is so famous for.

Get the Carhartt Acrylic Hat from Amazon for $16.99

24. For the beer connoisseur: GrowlerWerks uKeg

The best gifts for men: GrowlerWerks uKeg.

Fact: Beer tastes better poured out of a tap. If he agrees, get him the uKeg from GrowlerWerks. Made of vacuum-insulated stainless steel, the growler/keg combo has gotten a thumbs up from over 1,000 reviewers who say it keeps their beer ice cold and carbonated (you can even customize the carbonation level) all day long. And whenever he's ready for happy hour, Dad can use the tap dispenser to pour the perfect pint.

Get the GrowlerWerks uKeg from Amazon for $154

25. For the sports fiend: Under Armour gear

The best gifts for men: Under Armour gear.

Maybe he loves playing sports or maybe he loves watching them. Regardless, the athlete in him will appreciate some Under Armour gear this holiday. While there's plenty of apparel, shoes, and accessories to shop from the beloved brand, you can't go wrong with a pair of the best-selling fleece joggers and

26. For the movie aficionado: Vizio M Series Quantum TV

The best gifts for men: Vizio Quantum TV.

The Vizio M Series Quantum is simply jaw-dropping. It has 4K and HDR compatibility, awesome picture quality, and offers quantum dot performance at an affordable price. It’s the best TV under $500 we’ve tested this year (the 55-inch version hovers just around $500 depending on when you look).

Get the Vizio M Series Quantum 55" TV from Best Buy for $522.99

27. For the perpetually late: Skagen Signatur Watch

The best gifts for men: Skagen Signatur Brown Leather Watch

Smart watches are fun and all, but a traditional wristwatch is still a timeless way to complete an outfit. This Skagen Signatur watch is simple, but pairs perfectly with casual and formal outfits. I own two Skagen watches myself and I wear them all the time. If you’re buying for someone who likes a little more pizazz in their wardrobe, MVMT Watches also makes a huge array of stylish, affordable timepieces with great reviews.

Get the Skagen Signatur Leather Watch from Skagen for $95

28. For beards of all shapes and sizes: Wahl Clippers Beard Trimmer

The best gifts for men: Wahl Stainless Steel Beard Trimmer

The Wahl Clippers Stainless Steel Beard Trimmer won our roundup of the best beard trimmers, with its top-notch battery life, trimming ability, and professional-quality build. It’s not waterproof, but it is easy to keep clean, so if you’re buying for someone with a beard, they’ll appreciate this one.

Get the Wahl Clippers Beard Trimmer from Amazon for $59.94

29. For the man who's obsessed with his yard: Sunday Lawn Care Subscription

The best gifts for men: Sunday Lawn Care

Help him get his lawn ready for next spring with a subscription to Sunday Lawn Care. The popular new service will deliver shipments of custom nutrients for his yard based on the soil, climate, location, etc. to help his grass thrive. Happy customers say they've seen amazing results and they love that the subscription comes with all the tools they need.

Give a Sunday Lawn Care subscription starting at $89

30. For the guy who lives in sweatpants: Zella Joggers

The best gifts for men: Zella Joggers

These days, it seems like loungewear is most people's everyday uniform. If he loves being comfortable yet stylish when he's hanging out at home, give him a pair of these trendy Zella joggers. They have a high rating on Nordstrom for being great quality and super soft.

Get the Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Jogger Pants from Nordstrom for $59

31. For the gym rat: Herschel Supply Co. Outfitter Convertible Duffle Bag

The best gifts for men: Herschel Supply Co. Outfitter Convertible Duffle Bag

Duffel bags are definitely the black sheep of the bag family—that’ll happen when you mostly stuff dirty, smelly things in them—but they don’t have to look bad. This Herschel Supply Co. duffel looks good enough you could bring it to the office, but it’s functional enough to work as a daily gym bag or on as a day trip carry-on.

Get the Herschel Supply Co. Novel. Duffel from Nordstrom for $85

32. For the coffee lover: SterlingPro Double Wall French Press

The best gifts for men: Sterling Pro Double Wall French Press

If you’re buying for someone who really loves coffee, the Sterling Double Wall French Press is perfect. It is double insulated so it keeps coffee nice and hot, it looks fantastic, it works for everything from frothed milk to hot chocolate, it's dishwasher safe, and it's the best French press we've ever tested. Best of all, it’s about a third the price of many other stainless steel French presses, meaning it’ll feel like your gift cost way more than it actually does.

Get the SterlingPro Double Wall French Press from Amazon for $36.86

33. For those who always put off cleaning: Eufy Robovac 11S

The best gifts for men: Eufy Robovac.

Robot vacuums aren’t enough to keep your whole place clean, but they do a good job of keeping it looking neat on days where you just don’t have the time. He'll appreciate this one from Eufy, which is our favorite affordable robot vacuum this year. It picked up the most dirt per run in our testing and is incredibly quiet while it cleans.

Get the Eufy Robovac 11S from Amazon for $219.99

34. For the music lover: Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker

The best gifts for men: Sonos One SL

People adore their Sonos systems, and the Sonos One SL is the best way to get in on the act. Just a single One SL can fill a room with beautiful music that is so, so much nicer than what you get from basic smart speakers like the Amazon Echo. The One SL can stream from all the most popular music services, works with Alexa, and can even be paired with a second One SL for wireless stereo sound.

Get the Sonos One SL from Amazon for $179

35. For athletes and fitness addicts: Fitbit Charge 4

The best gifts for men: Fitbit Charge 4.

Whether you’re buying for a hardcore athlete or someone just trying to get up off the couch more, the Fitbit Charge 4 is the way to go in our opinion. It has an easy-to-navigate menu, activity tracking, a heart-rate monitor, and sleep tracking, as well as one of the better apps of any other smart fitness tracking watch.

Buying for someone truly hardcore? The Garmin Forerunner 235 offers much better activity and heart rate tracking as well as GPS for tracking your runs.

Get the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker at Amazon for $129.95

36. For the guy-on-the-go: Brita Water Bottle

The best gifts for men: Brita Water Bottle.

Whether he's heading to work, the gym, or the store, he needs to stay hydrated when he's out and about. Of all the reusable water bottles out there, we recommend this one from Brita. Not only will it keep his water cold for hours on end but it also filters his water while he drinks.

Get the Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle from Amazon for $16.99

37. For the one who likes to relax: Parachute Classic Bathrobe

The best gifts for men: Parachute Bathrobe.

He might not be at a five-star resort in the middle of the Caribbean but he can feel like he is with this luxe robe that everyone's buying right now. Made of super soft Turkish cotton, it's so cozy that some reviewers even compare it to being wrapped up in a cloud.

Get the Classic Bathrobe from Parachute for $99

38. For the guy who wants a drone: Potensic T25

The best gifts for men: Potensic T25 Drone

Most high-quality drones will cost you $500 and up, which can be pricey if you aren’t sure you are going to get a lot of use out of it. The Potensix T25 is our favorite drone under $200, making it an awesome way to practice flying (and crashing), without spending a ton of money. Despite the price, you’re still getting an included 1080p camera and smart features like hovering, decent battery life, and a “Follow Me” mode.

Get the Potensix T25 from Amazon for $149.99

39. For the one who hates shopping: MeUndies Subscription

The best gifts for men: MeUndies.

He might not like going to the mall but that doesn't mean he shouldn't have nice things—specifically, nice underwear. Give him the gift of MeUndies, which will deliver comfortable, high-quality underwear right to his doorstep. One of our writers has used the service and says it's the softest underwear he's ever worn.

Get a MeUndies subscription for $16/month

40. For the self groomer: Manscaped Lawn Mower

The best gifts for men: Manscaped.

Don't be fooled by the name—the Manscaped Lawn Mower is actually a razor, and a good one at that. Made popular on Shark Tank, one of our writers tested it for himself and liked that it was powerful yet quiet and has a comfortable-to-hold design that's also easy to maneuver.

Get the Manscaped Lawn Mower for $69.99

41. For the pit master: Cuisinart Grill Set

The best gifts for men: Cuisinart Grill Set.

There's something about the bond between a man and his grill that can't be matched. So you can't go wrong with a barbecue-themed gift like this highly-rated 20-piece set of grilling tools, which has over 2,000 positive reviews. People like that it has everything you could ever need for a backyard BBQ (from spatulas to tongs to skewers to even corn cob holders) and that the tools are made of high-quality, durable stainless steel.

Get the Cuisinart Deluxe Grilling Tool Set from Wayfair for $58.99

42. For the guy constantly traveling: Samsonite Flexis Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels

The best gifts for men: Samsonite Flexis Softside Luggage

Our top-rated carry-on luggage, the Samsonite Flexis 21" Spinner features tough, nimble wheels that should last for years of hard use. It offers 2,520 cubic inches of packing space. The inside of the suitcase boasts a large open area with elastic retention straps for securing your clothes or packing cubes into place, as well as mesh stash pockets for organizing smaller items. On the inside of the bag’s lid, you’ll find a zippered, mesh compartment that’s perfect for jamming socks or underwear in. We were particularly impressed with the self-healing YKK Strong Grip Zip. If one of the bag’s zippers gets messed up (but doesn’t break), zipping and unzipping it should make it as good as new.

Get the Samsonite Flexis 21" Spinner from Amazon for $141.37

43. For the guy who loses everything: Tile Mate

The best gifts for men: Tile Mate.

If his favorite phrase is "Has anyone seen my keys?!" he will benefit from a Tile Mate. The number one item finder on Amazon, the Bluetooth tracker clips right onto his key ring and can locate things over 200 feet away. Users praise its long battery life and the loud volume of the ringer (no way those keys are going to get away from him next time!).

Get the Tile Mate from Amazon for $22

44. For guys who love a hot sauce kick: The Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler Pack

The best gifts for men: The Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Pack

With 7 different flavors of hot sauce and a clever packaging design, this sampler pack from Thoughtfully is a standout gift idea for any guy. It has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with over 93 reviews. The spices range from mild to very hot, including even the fabled Ghost Pepper. Note: the price has gone up from $34 to $39 recently.

Get the Hot Sauce Sampler Pack from Amazon for $39.99

45. For the guy who values comfort: Bombas Socks

The best gifts for men: Bombas Socks.

Never underestimate the value of a good pair of socks. He—and his feet—will be more than happy with these ones from Bombas, the highly talked-about brand that's known for its comfortable (and colorful) socks. The best part? For every pair purchased, another pair is donated to someone in need.

Get the Men's Marls Ankle 6-Pack from Bombas for $68.40

46. For the wannabe bartender: Decanter Set

The best gifts for men: Decanter Set.

Whiskey just hits different when it's poured from a 1920s-style decanter instead of the bottle—and he knows that, so he'll be excited to break out this gift the next time he has his colleagues over for a glass of scotch. According to hundreds of reviewers (who give the set a 4.7-star rating), the handcrafted glass is as sturdy and durable as it is luxe and distinguished.

Get the James Scott 5 Piece Crystal Decanter Set from Amazon for $49.98

47. For the yogi: Lululemon Yoga Mat

The best gifts for men: Lululemon Yoga Mat

Maybe he's a regular at hot yoga or maybe he wants to start stretching more next year. No matter his level of down dog, he'll love our experts' number one yoga mat from Lululemon. It provides just the right amount of cushioning and has a non-slip surface that is perfect for even the sweatiest of workouts.

Get the Reversible Mat 5 MM from Lululemon for $68

48. For the guy who enjoys getting dressed up: Monogram Cufflinks

The best gifts for men: Monogram Cufflinks.

Cuff links are a tried-and-true holiday gift. And while there are plenty to choose from online, one of the most popular pairs is this personalized set on Etsy, which has over 30,000 (!!) happy reviews. According to customers, the cuff links (which you can get monogrammed with a matching monogrammed wood box) look even better in person and are great quality.

Get the Men's Square Classic Cuff Links from Etsy for $19.79

49. For the one who has everything: AncestryDNA Kit

The best gifts for men: AncestryDNA.

Is he really Prince William's long-lost second cousin? Probably not—but he can find out who he is related to, along with other fascinating genetic and family info, with a home DNA kit. AncestryDNA is one of the most well-known (and most popular) ones available because it's very detailed and all he'll need to get started is a simple saliva sample.

Get AncestryDNA from Ancestry for $99

50. For the practical man: Davek Umbrella

The best gifts for men: Davek Umbrella.

An umbrella may not seem like the most exciting gift but the Davek Solo isn't your average umbrella. It's the fanciest one we've ever tested but it's well worth the splurge. It will keep him dry in a downpour (and will hold up well on windy days, too) and is made with quick-drying, durable fabric that will last for years to come.

Get the Davek Solo Umbrella from Amazon for $115

51. For the new homeowner: Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Camera

The best gifts for men: Logitech Circle 2 Indoor Security Camera

As someone who just got the keys to my first home, there’s one thing I wish I had at all times: a wireless camera to keep an eye on things. The Logitech Circle 2 is the best pick, as it ran away with our roundup of the best smart indoor security cameras. It’s affordable, easy to use, comes with free 24-hour storage, works indoors and out, and is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google.

Get the Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera from Logitech for $179.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: The 50 best gifts men actually want in 2020 - Amazing gift ideas for him

