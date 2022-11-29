50 best Amazon Cyber Monday deals under $100—shop AirPods, Kindles, Instant Pots and more
Cyber Monday ends tonight, but there's still plenty of incredible deals to take advantage of, especially on Amazon. The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals include the Kindle Paperwhite, Instant Pot Duo Plus and many more can't-miss bargains. If you're shopping on a budget, we've already rounded up Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals under $50, and ahead, we've compiled the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals under $100.
The 10 best Amazon deals under $100
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 (Save $38)
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $55.97 (Save $23.98)
Arlo Black Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $50)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Lightning Case for $89.99 (Save $71)
The best Amazon deals under $20
Paw Patrol Marshall's Deluxe Fire Truck for $11.99 (Save $6)
Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pant for $13.60 (Save $11.30)
Amazon Essentials Women’s French Terry Fleece Hoodie for $13.60 (Save $11.30)
The Jackbox Party Pack 8 for Nintendo Switch (Digital Code) for $19.49 (Save $10.50)
Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.90 (Save $14.35)
The best Amazon deals under $50
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $19.97)
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap for $30.08 (Save $14.87)
Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Cameras (3 pack) for $44.99 (Save $40)
HyperX Cloud Core Wireless Gaming Headset for $49.99 (Save $50)
The best Amazon deals under $75
MOOKA B-D02L Air Purifier for Large Room for $54.97 with on-page coupon (Save $55.02)
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $55.97 (Save $23.98)
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $57.99 (Save $72)
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Mid-Length Puffer Hooded Down Jacket for $55.85 (Save $43.15)
Luna Adult Weighted Blanket 15-Pound for $59.98 (Save $19.99)
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N for $68 (Save $81.99)
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot for $64.95 (Save $25.04)
Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-720, Hair Removal for Women for $74.94 (Save $25)
The best Amazon deals under $100
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Lightning Case for $89.99 (Save $71)
Ray-Ban Rb4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses for $94.90 (Save $45)
Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $70.04)
