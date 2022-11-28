50 best Amazon Cyber Monday deals under $50—shop Apple, Paw Patrol, Crest Whitestrips and more
It's officially Cyber Monday, with some of the best Cyber Monday Amazon deals selling out as quickly as they pop up. If you've been hunting for the absolute best Cyber Monday deals under $50, we've searched for the best ones available that you can score at Amazon with that sweet, sweet two-day shipping.
Here are the 50 best Amazon deals under $50 you can shop right now.
The 10 best Amazon deals under $50
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 (Save $38)
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $19.97)
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap for $30.08 (Save $14.87)
Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Cameras (3 pack) for $44.99 (Save $40)
HyperX Cloud Core Wireless Gaming Headset for $49.99 (Save $50)
Best Amazon deals under $10
Schick Hydro Dermaplaning Tool for $4.54 with on-page coupon (Save $1.13)
L.O.L. Surprise Glitter Color Change Doll for $7.99 (Save $3)
Amazon Essentials Men’s Straight-Fit Pajama Pant for $7.40 (Save $6.10)
Paw Patrol Rubble's Deluxe Movie Transforming Toy Car for $9.99 (Save $7.50)
Best Amazon deals under $20
Paw Patrol Marshall's Deluxe Fire Truck for $11.99 (Save $6)
Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pant for $13.60 (Save $11.30)
Amazon Essentials Women’s French Terry Fleece Hoodie for $13.60 (Save $11.30)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 (Save $38)
The Jackbox Party Pack 8 for Nintendo Switch (Digital Code) for $19.49 (Save $10.50)
Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.90 (Save $14.35)
Best Amazon deals under $30
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip-Up Long Sleeve T-Shirt from $22 (Save $17.20)
Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Puffer Jacket for $24.40 (Save $20.10)
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones from $24.95 (Save $25.00)
Fisher-Price Little People Friendly School for $24.99 (Save $11)
Manscaped The Weed Whacker Nose and Ear Hair Trimmer for $24.46 (Save $10.53)
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $19.97)
Black+Decker Mouse 1.2 Amp Electric Detail Sander for $29.99 (Save $39.31)
Best Amazon deals under $40
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap for $30.08 (Save $14.87)
Chemical Guys Ultimate Scratch-Free Detailing Bucket for $30.09 (Save $12)
Bodum Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle for $30.59 (Save $18.91)
Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $20.99 (Save $50)
Best Amazon deals under $50
JBL Clip 4: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth for $44.95 (Save $35)
Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Cameras (3 pack) for $44.99 (Save $40)
HyperX Cloud Core Wireless Gaming Headset for $49.99 (Save $50)
