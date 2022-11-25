Here are the 50 best Black Friday deals under $50—save on clothes, tech, skin care and more
Black Friday 2022 is here and it's time to find deals on your favorite items. From clothes to tech to skincare, this is the best time to shop for yourself or a loved one ahead of the holidays. These Black Friday deals are not to be missed!
In need of a cozy sweater to keep you warm this winter? This Aerie Sugar Rush Sweater is $27.98 off the retail price of $41.97. Know a loved one who needs a new tablet for school? The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet is $45 off the retail price of $89.99. We found the best Black Friday deals under $50 below from your favorite retailers below.
The 10 best deals
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 (Save $38)
Barbie Beach Cruiser Barbie Doll and Ken Doll for $26.99 (Save $12)
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap for $30.08 (Save $14.87)
Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Cameras (3 pack) at Amazon for $44.99 (Save $40)
Best Deals Under $10
L.O.L. Surprise Glitter Color Change Doll for $6.50 (Save $4.49)
60-Watt Color Changing LED Light Bulb from Home Depot for $7.48 (Save $2.49)
Hanes Men's Soft Cotton Modal Sleep Jogger Pants from $9 (Save $2 to $7.98)
Jingle Balms Burt’s Bees 4-Pack Gift Set for $9.59 (Save $2.40)
The Last of Us Part II for PlayStation 4 for $10 at Walmart (Save $8.02)
Best Deals Under $20
Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Max Case at Amazon for $13.59 (Save $16.40)
Melissa & Doug Disney Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Magnetic Dress-Up Wooden Doll Pretend Play Set for $13.99 (Save $11)
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter at Amazon for $15.96 (Save $3.99)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 (Save $38)
Adidas Aeroready Designed to Move Sport Shorts for $18 (Save $12)
The Jackbox Party Pack 8 for Nintendo Switch (Digital Code) at Amazon for $19.49 (Save $10.50)
Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.90 at Amazon (Save $14.35)
Best Deals Under $30
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones from $24.95 (Save $25.00)
Aerie OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Leggings for $25 (Save $20)
Barbie Beach Cruiser Barbie Doll and Ken Doll for $26.99 (Save $12)
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $19.97)
Best Deals Under $40
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap for $30.08 (Save $14.87)
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars Holiday for $31.99 (Save $28)
Kate Spade One In A Million Necklace for $34.80 (Save $23.20)
Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $34.99 (Save $45)
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-Piece Set for $39 (Save $8.50)
Best Deals Under $50
Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Cameras (3 pack) at Amazon for $44.99 (Save $40)
Everlast Speed Bag Kit from Academy Sports for $44.99 (Save $45)
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm at Amazon for $46.20 (Save $19.80)
Madewell Readfield Rib Slim Fit Pullover Sweater from Nordstrom for $47.70 (Save $31.80)
