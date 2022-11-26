The 50 best Black Friday deals under $100 still available—save on clothes, toys, tech and more
Black Friday has come and gone, but you can still score low prices all weekend long. From clothes to tech to skincare, the time is now to scoop up some deals. Whether you're ready to splurge on yourself or get a head start on some holiday shopping, these extended Black Friday deals are not to be missed.
Are you ready to beat the frizz and save big with some at-home blowouts? The beloved Revlon One-Step Volumizer is on sale for $25.24—that's a $14.63 discount! Are you ready to research your DNA? AncestryDNA kits are selling for more than half of at $49, or a $50 discount. Are you thinking of a new tablet for your kids? The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet is $45 off the retail price of $89.99.
We found dozens of the best Black Friday deals under $100. Read on to save big!
Top 10 Black Friday deals under $100
Kate Spade One In A Million Necklace for $34.80 (Save $23.20)
Blue Carbon Steel Wok from Made In Cookware for $95 (Save $24)
Best Black Friday deals under $25
Jingle Balms Burt’s Bees 4-Pack Gift Set for $9.59 (Save $2.40)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 (Save $38)
Best Black Friday deals under $50
Aerie OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Leggings for $25 (Save $20)
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap for $30.08 (Save $14.87)
Kate Spade One In A Million Necklace for $34.80 (Save $23.20)
Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Cameras (3 pack) at Amazon for $44.99 (Save $40)
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm at Amazon for $46.20 (Save $19.80)
Women’s Insulated Sherpa Fleece Lined Duck Boots for $47.98 with code GRATITUDE (Save $71.97)
Best Black Friday deals under $75
Adidas Swift Run Sneaker from $54 at Nordstrom (Save $31 to $22.55)
MOOKA B-D02L Air Purifier for Large Room for $57.97 with on-page coupon (Save $52.02)
Luna Adult Weighted Blanket 15-Pound for $59.98 (Save $19.99)
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 from $64.99 with eligible trade-in at Samsung (Save $50 to $215)
Waterpik ION Water Flosser for $64.99 at Best Buy (Save $25)
Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $69.99 at Best Buy (Save $70)
Best Black Friday deals under $100
Huckberry GIVE'R 4 Season Glove w/ Wax Coating for $89 (Save $30)
Blue Carbon Steel Wok from Made In Cookware for $95 (Save $24)
Men’s Under Armour HOVR Phantom 3 Running Shoes for $98 (Save $42)
