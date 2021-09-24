These Are the 50 Best Cities for Renters

Buying a home seems to be all the rage during the pandemic, as interest rates have bottomed out and made the mortgage loan process a lot easier to swallow. Still, many Americans aren't jumping to buy. After all, the coronavirus pandemic put millions of people out of work, and others fear a future layoff -- not to mention the sky-high listing prices that are causing some experts to warn of an impending crash.

But while no one likes to pay rent, the cost of that burden differs greatly depending on where you live, a GOBankingRates study shows. GOBankingRates compiled data on the median rental price for different sizes and types of living spaces across the 150 largest cities in America, then scored each and combined the averages to reveal the cheapest places to rent in the country. Before uprooting to a new city, it's financially savvy to find out if you can afford the rent.

Last updated: Sept. 24, 2021

50. Aurora, Illinois

  • Population: 200,660

  • Median rent (overall): $1,193

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $910

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,182

49. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Population: 324,692

  • Median rent (overall): $1,108

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $913

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,123

48. Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • Population: 177,365

  • Median rent (overall): $1,074

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $882

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,054

47. Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • Population: 197,081

  • Median rent (overall): $1,106

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $872

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,116

46. St. Paul, Minnesota

  • Population: 302,760

  • Median rent (overall): $1,037

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $899

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,133

45. Tucson, Arizona

  • Population: 539,216

  • Median rent (overall): $1,100

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $834

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,107

44. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Population: 481,417

  • Median rent (overall): $1,068

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $919

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,078

43. Houston, Texas

  • Population: 2,295,982

  • Median rent (overall): $1,031

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $906

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,078

42. San Antonio, Texas

  • Population: 1,486,521

  • Median rent (overall): $1,044

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $898

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,090

41. New Orleans, Louisiana

  • Population: 389,648

  • Median rent (overall): $1,049

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $917

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,071

40. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Population: 288,719

  • Median rent (overall): $1,014

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $864

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,002

39. Huntsville, Alabama

  • Population: 193,663

  • Median rent (overall): $1,059

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $842

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,005

38. Rochester, New York

  • Population: 207,778

  • Median rent (overall): $1,013

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $842

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,076

37. Bakersfield, California

  • Population: 375,699

  • Median rent (overall): $1,071

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $756

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $985

36. Spokane, Washington

  • Population: 214,804

  • Median rent (overall): $1,022

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $765

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,051

35. Birmingham, Alabama

  • Population: 212,021

  • Median rent (overall): $962

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $808

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $952

34. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Population: 559,202

  • Median rent (overall): $1,019

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $813

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,001

33. Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Population: 857,637

  • Median rent (overall): $996

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $831

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,014

32. St. Louis, Missouri

  • Population: 311,273

  • Median rent (overall): $941

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $827

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,066

31. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Population: 465,112

  • Median rent (overall): $977

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $810

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,035

30. Columbus, Ohio

  • Population: 867,628

  • Median rent (overall): $1,007

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $810

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,020

29. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Population: 653,248

  • Median rent (overall): $1,004

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $829

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $967

28. Columbus, Georgia

  • Population: 196,670

  • Median rent (overall): $995

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $801

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $924

27. Fayetteville, North Carolina

  • Population: 209,867

  • Median rent (overall): $1,027

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $777

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $914

26. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Population: 225,362

  • Median rent (overall): $973

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $813

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $950

25. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Population: 617,032

  • Median rent (overall): $966

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $783

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $985

24. Knoxville, Tennessee

  • Population: 185,429

  • Median rent (overall): $987

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $775

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $971

23. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

  • Population: 318,734

  • Median rent (overall): $982

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $781

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $955

22. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 303,587

  • Median rent (overall): $926

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $761

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $962

21. Augusta, Georgia

  • Population: 196,807

  • Median rent (overall): $997

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $792

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $932

20. Montgomery, Alabama

  • Population: 200,156

  • Median rent (overall): $992

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $763

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $941

19. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • Population: 637,284

  • Median rent (overall): $933

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $735

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $916

18. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • Population: 174,151

  • Median rent (overall): $886

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $740

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $901

17. Lincoln, Nebraska

  • Population: 280,849

  • Median rent (overall): $913

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $743

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $932

16. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Population: 402,223

  • Median rent (overall): $918

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $722

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $930

15. El Paso, Texas

  • Population: 680,354

  • Median rent (overall): $942

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $740

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $904

14. Mobile, Alabama

  • Population: 191,485

  • Median rent (overall): $929

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $695

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $888

13. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Population: 596,886

  • Median rent (overall): $914

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $747

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $918

12. Lubbock, Texas

  • Population: 250,415

  • Median rent (overall): $890

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $694

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $856

11. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • Population: 242,125

  • Median rent (overall): $883

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $702

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $856

10. Des Moines, Iowa

  • Population: 215,932

  • Median rent (overall): $856

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $720

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $893

9. Detroit, Michigan

  • Population: 677,155

  • Median rent (overall): $916

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $671

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $895

8. Cincinnati, Ohio

  • Population: 300,357

  • Median rent (overall): $806

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $691

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $878

7. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Population: 198,135

  • Median rent (overall): $822

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $702

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $834

6. Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Population: 193,785

  • Median rent (overall): $819

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $694

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $827

5. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Population: 264,052

  • Median rent (overall): $805

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $647

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $815

4. Amarillo, Texas

  • Population: 198,773

  • Median rent (overall): $802

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $625

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $807

3. Akron, Ohio

  • Population: 198,314

  • Median rent (overall): $792

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $603

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $800

2. Toledo, Ohio

  • Population: 278,193

  • Median rent (overall): $786

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $596

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $789

1. Cleveland, Ohio

  • Population: 387,398

  • Median rent (overall): $773

  • Median rent (1-bedroom): $611

  • Median rent (2-bedroom): $779

Joel Anderson and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

To find the 50 best cities for renters, GOBankingRates looked at the 150 largest cities in the U.S. according to the Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey and used Apartment List's October, 2020 rental data to find each city's (1) overall estimated typical rent price, (2) estimated rent for a studio, (3) estimated rent for a 1-bedroom, (4) estimated rent for a 2-bedroom, and (5) estimated rent for a 3-bedroom. GOBankingRates then scored all cities with available data against each other on factors (1-5) and ranked them based on their combined score. No. 1 is the overall best city for renters in terms of affordability. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 4, 2020.

