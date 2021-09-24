These Are the 50 Best Cities for Renters

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Buying a home seems to be all the rage during the pandemic, as interest rates have bottomed out and made the mortgage loan process a lot easier to swallow. Still, many Americans aren't jumping to buy. After all, the coronavirus pandemic put millions of people out of work, and others fear a future layoff -- not to mention the sky-high listing prices that are causing some experts to warn of an impending crash.

But while no one likes to pay rent, the cost of that burden differs greatly depending on where you live, a GOBankingRates study shows. GOBankingRates compiled data on the median rental price for different sizes and types of living spaces across the 150 largest cities in America, then scored each and combined the averages to reveal the cheapest places to rent in the country. Before uprooting to a new city, it's financially savvy to find out if you can afford the rent.

50. Aurora, Illinois

Population: 200,660

Median rent (overall): $1,193



Median rent (1-bedroom): $910

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,182

49. Corpus Christi, Texas

Population: 324,692

Median rent (overall): $1,108



Median rent (1-bedroom): $913

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,123

48. Chattanooga, Tennessee

Population: 177,365

Median rent (overall): $1,074

Median rent (1-bedroom): $882

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,054

47. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Population: 197,081

Median rent (overall): $1,106



Median rent (1-bedroom): $872

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,116

46. St. Paul, Minnesota

Population: 302,760

Median rent (overall): $1,037



Median rent (1-bedroom): $899

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,133

45. Tucson, Arizona

Population: 539,216

Median rent (overall): $1,100



Median rent (1-bedroom): $834

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,107

44. Kansas City, Missouri

Population: 481,417

Median rent (overall): $1,068



Median rent (1-bedroom): $919

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,078

43. Houston, Texas

Population: 2,295,982

Median rent (overall): $1,031



Median rent (1-bedroom): $906

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,078

42. San Antonio, Texas

Population: 1,486,521

Median rent (overall): $1,044



Median rent (1-bedroom): $898

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,090

41. New Orleans, Louisiana

Population: 389,648

Median rent (overall): $1,049



Median rent (1-bedroom): $917

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,071

40. Greensboro, North Carolina

Population: 288,719

Median rent (overall): $1,014



Median rent (1-bedroom): $864

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,002

39. Huntsville, Alabama

Population: 193,663

Median rent (overall): $1,059



Median rent (1-bedroom): $842

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,005

38. Rochester, New York

Population: 207,778

Median rent (overall): $1,013



Median rent (1-bedroom): $842

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,076

37. Bakersfield, California

Population: 375,699

Median rent (overall): $1,071



Median rent (1-bedroom): $756

Median rent (2-bedroom): $985

36. Spokane, Washington

Population: 214,804

Median rent (overall): $1,022



Median rent (1-bedroom): $765

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,051

35. Birmingham, Alabama

Population: 212,021

Median rent (overall): $962



Median rent (1-bedroom): $808

Median rent (2-bedroom): $952

34. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Population: 559,202

Median rent (overall): $1,019



Median rent (1-bedroom): $813

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,001

33. Indianapolis, Indiana

Population: 857,637

Median rent (overall): $996



Median rent (1-bedroom): $831

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,014

32. St. Louis, Missouri

Population: 311,273

Median rent (overall): $941



Median rent (1-bedroom): $827

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,066

31. Omaha, Nebraska

Population: 465,112

Median rent (overall): $977



Median rent (1-bedroom): $810

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,035

30. Columbus, Ohio

Population: 867,628

Median rent (overall): $1,007



Median rent (1-bedroom): $810

Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,020

29. Memphis, Tennessee

Population: 653,248

Median rent (overall): $1,004



Median rent (1-bedroom): $829

Median rent (2-bedroom): $967

28. Columbus, Georgia

Population: 196,670

Median rent (overall): $995



Median rent (1-bedroom): $801

Median rent (2-bedroom): $924

27. Fayetteville, North Carolina

Population: 209,867

Median rent (overall): $1,027



Median rent (1-bedroom): $777

Median rent (2-bedroom): $914

26. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Population: 225,362

Median rent (overall): $973



Median rent (1-bedroom): $813

Median rent (2-bedroom): $950

25. Louisville, Kentucky

Population: 617,032

Median rent (overall): $966



Median rent (1-bedroom): $783

Median rent (2-bedroom): $985

24. Knoxville, Tennessee

Population: 185,429

Median rent (overall): $987



Median rent (1-bedroom): $775

Median rent (2-bedroom): $971

23. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Population: 318,734

Median rent (overall): $982



Median rent (1-bedroom): $781

Median rent (2-bedroom): $955

22. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Population: 303,587

Median rent (overall): $926



Median rent (1-bedroom): $761

Median rent (2-bedroom): $962

21. Augusta, Georgia

Population: 196,807

Median rent (overall): $997



Median rent (1-bedroom): $792

Median rent (2-bedroom): $932

20. Montgomery, Alabama

Population: 200,156

Median rent (overall): $992



Median rent (1-bedroom): $763

Median rent (2-bedroom): $941

19. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Population: 637,284

Median rent (overall): $933



Median rent (1-bedroom): $735

Median rent (2-bedroom): $916

18. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Population: 174,151

Median rent (overall): $886



Median rent (1-bedroom): $740

Median rent (2-bedroom): $901

17. Lincoln, Nebraska

Population: 280,849

Median rent (overall): $913



Median rent (1-bedroom): $743

Median rent (2-bedroom): $932

16. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Population: 402,223

Median rent (overall): $918



Median rent (1-bedroom): $722

Median rent (2-bedroom): $930

15. El Paso, Texas

Population: 680,354

Median rent (overall): $942



Median rent (1-bedroom): $740

Median rent (2-bedroom): $904

14. Mobile, Alabama

Population: 191,485

Median rent (overall): $929



Median rent (1-bedroom): $695

Median rent (2-bedroom): $888

13. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Population: 596,886

Median rent (overall): $914



Median rent (1-bedroom): $747

Median rent (2-bedroom): $918

12. Lubbock, Texas

Population: 250,415

Median rent (overall): $890



Median rent (1-bedroom): $694

Median rent (2-bedroom): $856

11. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Population: 242,125

Median rent (overall): $883



Median rent (1-bedroom): $702

Median rent (2-bedroom): $856

10. Des Moines, Iowa

Population: 215,932

Median rent (overall): $856



Median rent (1-bedroom): $720

Median rent (2-bedroom): $893

9. Detroit, Michigan

Population: 677,155

Median rent (overall): $916



Median rent (1-bedroom): $671

Median rent (2-bedroom): $895

8. Cincinnati, Ohio

Population: 300,357

Median rent (overall): $806



Median rent (1-bedroom): $691

Median rent (2-bedroom): $878

7. Little Rock, Arkansas

Population: 198,135

Median rent (overall): $822



Median rent (1-bedroom): $702

Median rent (2-bedroom): $834

6. Shreveport, Louisiana

Population: 193,785

Median rent (overall): $819



Median rent (1-bedroom): $694

Median rent (2-bedroom): $827

5. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Population: 264,052

Median rent (overall): $805



Median rent (1-bedroom): $647

Median rent (2-bedroom): $815

4. Amarillo, Texas

Population: 198,773

Median rent (overall): $802



Median rent (1-bedroom): $625

Median rent (2-bedroom): $807

3. Akron, Ohio

Population: 198,314

Median rent (overall): $792



Median rent (1-bedroom): $603

Median rent (2-bedroom): $800

2. Toledo, Ohio

Population: 278,193

Median rent (overall): $786



Median rent (1-bedroom): $596

Median rent (2-bedroom): $789

1. Cleveland, Ohio

Population: 387,398

Median rent (overall): $773



Median rent (1-bedroom): $611

Median rent (2-bedroom): $779

Joel Anderson and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

To find the 50 best cities for renters, GOBankingRates looked at the 150 largest cities in the U.S. according to the Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey and used Apartment List's October, 2020 rental data to find each city's (1) overall estimated typical rent price, (2) estimated rent for a studio, (3) estimated rent for a 1-bedroom, (4) estimated rent for a 2-bedroom, and (5) estimated rent for a 3-bedroom. GOBankingRates then scored all cities with available data against each other on factors (1-5) and ranked them based on their combined score. No. 1 is the overall best city for renters in terms of affordability. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 4, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 50 Best Cities for Renters