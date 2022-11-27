The 50 best early Cyber Monday 2022 deals under $50—save on clothes, tech, skincare and more
Cyber Monday is tomorrow, November 28, but you can already find deals on all your favorite items. From clothes to tech to skincare, this is the best time to shop for yourself or a loved one ahead of the holidays. These early Cyber Monday deals are not to be missed!
In need of a cozy sweater to keep you warm this winter? This Aerie Sugar Rush Sweater is $41.97, saving you $27.98 off the retail price of $69.95. Know a loved one who needs a new tablet for school? The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet is $45 off the retail price of $89.99. We found the best early Cyber Monday deals under $50 from your favorite retailers below.
The 10 best Cyber Monday deals under $50
Revlon One-Step Volumizer for $25.24 at Amazon (Save $14.63)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 at Amazon (Save $38)
Squatty Potty Original 7-Inch for $12.50 at Squatty Potty (Save $12.50)
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap for $30.08 at Amazon (Save $14.87)
Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Cameras (3 pack) at Amazon for $44.99 (Save $40)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $10
L.O.L. Surprise Glitter Color Change Doll for $6.50 at Amazon (Save $4.49)
60-Watt Color Changing LED Light Bulb for $7.48 at Home Depot (Save $2.49)
Hanes Men's Soft Cotton Modal Sleep Jogger Pants from $9 at Walmart (Save $2 to $7.98)
Jingle Balms Burt’s Bees 4-Pack Gift Set for $9.59 at Burt's Bees (Save $2.40)
The Last of Us Part II for PlayStation 4 for $10 at Walmart (Save $8.02)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $20
Squatty Potty Original 7-Inch for $12.50 at Squatty Potty (Save $12.50)
Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Max Case at Amazon for $13.59 (Save $16.40)
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen for $13.98 at Amazon (Save $11.01)
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $15.96 at Amazon (Save $3.99)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 at Amazon (Save $38)
Adidas Aeroready Designed to Move Sport Shorts for $18 at Adidas (Save $12)
Kate Spade Tinsel Boxed Small Box Holder for $19 at Kate Spade (Save $70)
The Jackbox Party Pack 8 for Nintendo Switch (Digital Code) for $19.49 at Amazon (Save $10.50)
Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.90 at Amazon (Save $14.35)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $30
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones from $24.95 at Amazon (Save $25.00)
Aerie OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Leggings for $25 at Aerie (Save $20)
Revlon One-Step Volumizer for $25.24 at Amazon (Save $14.63)
Kate Spade Tinsel Small Cosmetic Case for $29 at Kate Spade (Save $50)
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 at Amazon (Save $19.97)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $40
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap for $30.08 at Amazon (Save $14.87)
Apple AirTab Leather Key Ring for $31.46 at Amazon (Save $3.54)
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars Holiday for $31.99 at Amazon (Save $28)
Kate Spade One In A Million Necklace for $34.80 at Nordstrom (Save $23.20)
Headspace Annual Subscription for $34.99 at Headspace (Save $35)
Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $34.99 at Amazon (Save $45)
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-Piece Set for $39 at QVC (Save $8.50)
Levi's 501 '93 Straight Leg Jeans for $39.20 at Nordstrom (Save $58.80)
Amazon Basics Neoprene Workout Dumbbell for $39.49 (Save $17.20)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $50
Squatty Potty Bamboo Folding for $44 at Squatty Potty (Save $10)
Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Cameras (3 pack) at Amazon for $44.99 (Save $40)
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm for $46.20 at Amazon (Save $19.80)
Madewell Readfield Rib Slim Fit Pullover Sweater for $47.70 at Nordstrom (Save $31.80)
