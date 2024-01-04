Here are the 50 best french fries in the Triangle, from fast food to fancy

A perfect french fry is a joy forever.

Crispy, salty, waffle cut, crinkle cut, shoestring or curly, white table cloth or grease-stained brown bag — a plate of fries can’t be beat.

The Triangle’s french fry scene stretches from some of the state’s top fine dining destinations to food trucks parked outside breweries.

Readers favored the beef-fat fried version from NanaSteak, the up-and-coming food truck Not Just a Fry Guy, and the classic crinkle cuts from Al’s Burger Shack as three of the Triangle’s best plates of fries.

In one of the biggest voting margins we’ve seen in The News & Observer’s food brackets, Not Just a Fry Guy smashed the fancy fries of NanaSteak and the rosemary seasoned ones from Al’s, propelled by its fry-loving fanbase.

The food truck is the third career for owner David Long, who specializes in intricate plates of loaded fries.

To launch the Not Just a Fry Guy truck, Long cashed in his pension from the telephone company in January of 2019. A few bumps and hurdles and a global pandemic later, the food truck was born in 2021.

“The appeal, let’s face it: what does not go on a french fry?” Long said. “I can put just about anything on these potatoes and they’re delicious.”

Long said the most popular plate remains the Loaded Fries — a take on the loaded baked potato with a creamy cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream and chopped green onions. Other mainstays include the Cheeseburger Fries, a traditional poutine and the Philly Cheese Fries.

On its way to once being named the maker of the country’s best burger, Al’s is equally known for its golden brown crinkle cut fries, dusted with fragrant rosemary.

“The rosemary elevates them a little, making them more of a bougie fry,” said Al’s co-owner Charles Farris, who bought Al’s from founder Al Bowers last year. “When you put that fresh rosemary on the very hot fries, it’s such a nice fragrance and obviously a great taste.”

On the fancy side, NanaSteak is one of Durham’s top dining destinations, particularly for those heading to show or concert at DPAC. The beef-fat fried version was the result of constant tinkering, but NanaSteak has found its winner.

“Diners will tell us they come just for the french fries,” co-owner Graham Weddington said. “And neighbors who live in the nearby apartments say they’ll cook burgers at home and then when the burgers are halfway done pop over and grab an order of our fries.”

A guide to the best french fries in the Triangle

Academy Street Bistro

200 S. Academy St., Cary. 919-377-0509 or academystreetbistro.com

Al’s Burger Shack

516 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-904-7659 or alsburgershack.com

708 Market St., Chapel Hill. 919-914 6694

Alley Twenty Six

320 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. 984-439-2278 or alleytwentysix.com

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Four locations in the Triangle. baddaddysburgerbar.com

Bojangles

Numerous locations throughout the Triangle. bojangles.com

Buena Papa Fry Bar

6910 Fayetteville Road, Suite 2300, Durham. 919-651-6600 or buenapapa.com

411 W. Morgan St., Raleigh.

Bull McCabe’s Irish Pub

427 W. Main St., Durham. 919-682-3061 or bullmccabesirishpub.com

Char-Grill

Eight locations in the Triangle. chargrillusa.com

Cloos’ Coney Island

2233-102 Avent Ferry Road, Raleigh. 919-834-3354 or facebook.com/cloosconeyisland

Colonial Inn

153 W. King St., Hillsborough. 984-789-4455 or colonialinn-nc.com

Cook Out

Numerous locations throughout the Triangle. cookout.com

Coquette

4351 The Circle at N. Hills St., Raleigh. 919-789-0606 or coquetteraleigh.com

Corner Yaki

530 Foster St., Durham. durhamfoodhall.com/eat/corner-yaki

CowBar Burger

411 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. 984-200-4431 cowbarburger.com

201 Park at N. Hills St., Suite 100, Raleigh.

Dain’s Place

754 Ninth St., Durham. 919-416-8800 or dainsplace.bar

The Dankery

2526-106 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. instagram.com/thedankery919

Five Guys

Nine locations in the Triangle. fiveguys.com

Franklin Street Motors

601 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-869-7090 or franklinmotors.net

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Four locations in the Triangle. freddys.com

Gussy’s Place

2945 S. Miami Blvd., Suite 122, Durham. 984-439-8455 or gussys.com

Hibernian Irish Pub

311 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-833-2258 or hibernianpub.com

8021 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh 919-803-0290

Jolie

620 N. Person St., Raleigh. 919-803-7221 or restaurantjolie.com

KoKyu

245 E. NC 54, Suite 105, Durham. 919-251-9017 or kokyubbq.com

Locals Oyster Bar

530 Foster St., Durham. 919-294-9910 or localsseafood.com/our-restaurants

Mama Crow’s Burger & Salad Shop

500 E. Davie St., Suite 116, Raleigh. 919-717-2897 or mamacrows.com

McDonald’s

Numerous locations throughout the Triangle. mcdonalds.com

Meat & Bite

2908 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. 919-803-0025 or meatnbite.com

MoJoe’s Burger Joint

620 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-832-6799 or mojoesburgerjoint.com

Mr. Fries Man

1105 W. Main St., Durham. mrfriesman.getbento.com

Namu

5420 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. 919-251-9794 or namudurham.com

NanaSteak

345 Blackwell St., Durham. 919-282-1183 or nanasteak.com

NC State Fair vendor Al’s French Fries

Facebook.com/alsfrenchfries

Nordstrom Cafe Bistro

6910 Fayetteville Road, Durham. 919-572-5210. instagram.com/nordstrombistrosouthpoint

Not Just a Fry Guy Food Truck

instagram.com/notjustafryguy

O’Malley’s Pub & Restaurant

5228 Hollyridge Drive, Raleigh. 919-787-1234 or facebook.com/omalleys.raleigh

Only Burger

3710 Shannon Road., Suite 118, Durham. 919-937-9377 or onlyburger.com

Penn Station Subs

6301 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh. 919-896-6871 or penn-station.com

3001 Hillsborough St., Suite 122, Raleigh. 984-232-8444

The Pit Authentic Barbecue

328 W. Davie St., Raleigh. thepit-raleigh.com

The Players’ Retreat

105 Oberlin Road, Raleigh. 919-755-9589 or playersretreat.com

QueenBurger

359 Blackwell St., Suite 125, Durham. eatqueenburger.com

Randy’s Pizza

Eight locations in the Triangle. randys-pizza.com

Shake Shack

Three locations in the Triangle. shakeshack.com

Snoopy’s

Four locations in the Triangle. snoopys.com

Spirits Pub & Grub

701 E. Chatham St., Cary. 919-462-7001 or spiritscary.com

Standard Beer + Food

205 E. Franklin St., Raleigh. 919-322-1499 or standardbeerandfood.com

The Station at Person Street

701 N. Person St., Raleigh. 919-977-1567 or stationraleigh.com

Vin Rouge

2010 Hillsborough Road, Durham. 919-416-0466 or vinrougerestaurant.com

Whiskey Kitchen

201 W. Martin St., Raleigh. 919-803-3181 or whiskey.kitchen

Wilson’s Eatery

1053 E. Whitaker Mill Road, Raleigh. 919-977-5442 or wilsonseatery.com

The Wooden Nickel

113 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. 919-932-0134 or thewnp.com