Here are the 50 best french fries in the Triangle, from fast food to fancy
A perfect french fry is a joy forever.
Crispy, salty, waffle cut, crinkle cut, shoestring or curly, white table cloth or grease-stained brown bag — a plate of fries can’t be beat.
The Triangle’s french fry scene stretches from some of the state’s top fine dining destinations to food trucks parked outside breweries.
Readers favored the beef-fat fried version from NanaSteak, the up-and-coming food truck Not Just a Fry Guy, and the classic crinkle cuts from Al’s Burger Shack as three of the Triangle’s best plates of fries.
In one of the biggest voting margins we’ve seen in The News & Observer’s food brackets, Not Just a Fry Guy smashed the fancy fries of NanaSteak and the rosemary seasoned ones from Al’s, propelled by its fry-loving fanbase.
The food truck is the third career for owner David Long, who specializes in intricate plates of loaded fries.
To launch the Not Just a Fry Guy truck, Long cashed in his pension from the telephone company in January of 2019. A few bumps and hurdles and a global pandemic later, the food truck was born in 2021.
“The appeal, let’s face it: what does not go on a french fry?” Long said. “I can put just about anything on these potatoes and they’re delicious.”
Long said the most popular plate remains the Loaded Fries — a take on the loaded baked potato with a creamy cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream and chopped green onions. Other mainstays include the Cheeseburger Fries, a traditional poutine and the Philly Cheese Fries.
On its way to once being named the maker of the country’s best burger, Al’s is equally known for its golden brown crinkle cut fries, dusted with fragrant rosemary.
“The rosemary elevates them a little, making them more of a bougie fry,” said Al’s co-owner Charles Farris, who bought Al’s from founder Al Bowers last year. “When you put that fresh rosemary on the very hot fries, it’s such a nice fragrance and obviously a great taste.”
On the fancy side, NanaSteak is one of Durham’s top dining destinations, particularly for those heading to show or concert at DPAC. The beef-fat fried version was the result of constant tinkering, but NanaSteak has found its winner.
“Diners will tell us they come just for the french fries,” co-owner Graham Weddington said. “And neighbors who live in the nearby apartments say they’ll cook burgers at home and then when the burgers are halfway done pop over and grab an order of our fries.”
A guide to the best french fries in the Triangle
Academy Street Bistro
200 S. Academy St., Cary. 919-377-0509 or academystreetbistro.com
Al’s Burger Shack
516 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-904-7659 or alsburgershack.com
708 Market St., Chapel Hill. 919-914 6694
Alley Twenty Six
320 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. 984-439-2278 or alleytwentysix.com
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar
Four locations in the Triangle. baddaddysburgerbar.com
Bojangles
Numerous locations throughout the Triangle. bojangles.com
Buena Papa Fry Bar
6910 Fayetteville Road, Suite 2300, Durham. 919-651-6600 or buenapapa.com
411 W. Morgan St., Raleigh.
Bull McCabe’s Irish Pub
427 W. Main St., Durham. 919-682-3061 or bullmccabesirishpub.com
Char-Grill
Eight locations in the Triangle. chargrillusa.com
Cloos’ Coney Island
2233-102 Avent Ferry Road, Raleigh. 919-834-3354 or facebook.com/cloosconeyisland
Colonial Inn
153 W. King St., Hillsborough. 984-789-4455 or colonialinn-nc.com
Cook Out
Numerous locations throughout the Triangle. cookout.com
Coquette
4351 The Circle at N. Hills St., Raleigh. 919-789-0606 or coquetteraleigh.com
Corner Yaki
530 Foster St., Durham. durhamfoodhall.com/eat/corner-yaki
CowBar Burger
411 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. 984-200-4431 cowbarburger.com
201 Park at N. Hills St., Suite 100, Raleigh.
Dain’s Place
754 Ninth St., Durham. 919-416-8800 or dainsplace.bar
The Dankery
2526-106 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. instagram.com/thedankery919
Five Guys
Nine locations in the Triangle. fiveguys.com
Franklin Street Motors
601 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-869-7090 or franklinmotors.net
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Four locations in the Triangle. freddys.com
Gussy’s Place
2945 S. Miami Blvd., Suite 122, Durham. 984-439-8455 or gussys.com
Hibernian Irish Pub
311 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-833-2258 or hibernianpub.com
8021 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh 919-803-0290
Jolie
620 N. Person St., Raleigh. 919-803-7221 or restaurantjolie.com
KoKyu
245 E. NC 54, Suite 105, Durham. 919-251-9017 or kokyubbq.com
Locals Oyster Bar
530 Foster St., Durham. 919-294-9910 or localsseafood.com/our-restaurants
Mama Crow’s Burger & Salad Shop
500 E. Davie St., Suite 116, Raleigh. 919-717-2897 or mamacrows.com
McDonald’s
Numerous locations throughout the Triangle. mcdonalds.com
Meat & Bite
2908 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. 919-803-0025 or meatnbite.com
MoJoe’s Burger Joint
620 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-832-6799 or mojoesburgerjoint.com
Mr. Fries Man
1105 W. Main St., Durham. mrfriesman.getbento.com
Namu
5420 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. 919-251-9794 or namudurham.com
NanaSteak
345 Blackwell St., Durham. 919-282-1183 or nanasteak.com
NC State Fair vendor Al’s French Fries
Nordstrom Cafe Bistro
6910 Fayetteville Road, Durham. 919-572-5210. instagram.com/nordstrombistrosouthpoint
Not Just a Fry Guy Food Truck
O’Malley’s Pub & Restaurant
5228 Hollyridge Drive, Raleigh. 919-787-1234 or facebook.com/omalleys.raleigh
Only Burger
3710 Shannon Road., Suite 118, Durham. 919-937-9377 or onlyburger.com
Penn Station Subs
6301 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh. 919-896-6871 or penn-station.com
3001 Hillsborough St., Suite 122, Raleigh. 984-232-8444
The Pit Authentic Barbecue
328 W. Davie St., Raleigh. thepit-raleigh.com
The Players’ Retreat
105 Oberlin Road, Raleigh. 919-755-9589 or playersretreat.com
QueenBurger
359 Blackwell St., Suite 125, Durham. eatqueenburger.com
Randy’s Pizza
Eight locations in the Triangle. randys-pizza.com
Shake Shack
Three locations in the Triangle. shakeshack.com
Snoopy’s
Four locations in the Triangle. snoopys.com
Spirits Pub & Grub
701 E. Chatham St., Cary. 919-462-7001 or spiritscary.com
Standard Beer + Food
205 E. Franklin St., Raleigh. 919-322-1499 or standardbeerandfood.com
The Station at Person Street
701 N. Person St., Raleigh. 919-977-1567 or stationraleigh.com
Vin Rouge
2010 Hillsborough Road, Durham. 919-416-0466 or vinrougerestaurant.com
Whiskey Kitchen
201 W. Martin St., Raleigh. 919-803-3181 or whiskey.kitchen
Wilson’s Eatery
1053 E. Whitaker Mill Road, Raleigh. 919-977-5442 or wilsonseatery.com
The Wooden Nickel
113 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. 919-932-0134 or thewnp.com