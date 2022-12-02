50 best gift ideas for the men in your life

Best gifts for men

It's December, and the holiday shopping rush is kicking into high gear. There's still time to score incredible gifts for everyone on your list, including the special guy in your life. There's a gift idea on this list for every type of person, from the grill master, to the fashion lover, to the one who has everything and many other folks in between.

Top 10 gifts for men

Based on our experts' testing and rave reviews, we've come up with the best gift ideas for him. Whether it's for your dad, grandpa, husband, boyfriend or brother, Reviewed has you covered. Some of our top picks for 2022 so far? A top-rated drone, a popular VR headset and an awesome pizza oven. Pick any of these presents and prepare to become his number one!

1. For the guy who loves pizza: A pizza oven

50 Father's Day gifts 2022: pizza oven

If the guy you're buying a gift for loves pizza (and really, who doesn't love pizza?)—then this is the gift that will really impress him. The Ooni-Karu Outdoor Pizza Oven is one of the best pizza ovens on Amazon and makes authentic, stone baked pizza in just 60 seconds! This outdoor, portable pizza oven can be fired up with wood or charcoal, or can be used with the Ooni Gas Burner attachment (sold separately) to cook with gas. Not craving pizza? The oven can also be used to cook steak, fish or veggies!

$399 at Amazon

2. For the one who loves coffee: Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

50 Father's Day gifts 2022: Keurig

If he can't get his day started without caffeine, make sure he's brewing it from the best possible coffee machine. The Keurig K-Elite is one of the best single-serve coffee makers we tested, with several cool features like a button for brewing iced coffee, five different cup sizes and adjustable brew strength.

$120 at Keurig (Save $70)

3. For the man who loves his backyard: The Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit 2.0

You can snag a popular Solo Stove for under $215 right now.

If he loves spending time in his own backyard, we highly recommend the Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit 2.0, a fire pit he can easily assemble and enjoy at home. This product, one that we tested and loved, has a devoted following who praise its ease of use and quick-start capabilities. Since the Bonfire Pit is smokeless, he won’t have to worry about cleaning up a bunch of ash once the night is over.

$225 at Solo Stove (Save $175)

4. For one who's always late: Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 7 takes a small step forward with a bigger display

The Apple Watch Series 8 builds upon the success and advancements of the Series 7 model. It has a large, always-on display, tons of health and fitness tracking features and is quick to charge. It's a great gift, especially for someone who's constantly on the move and has a lot to juggle. Be sure to check out our list of the best smartwatches currently available.

$428 at Amazon (Save $50)

5. For the man who loves music: JBL Flip 6

50 best gifts for men: JBL Flip 6

Help him fill a room with beautiful music that is so, so much nicer than what you get from basic smart speakers like the Amazon Echo. The JBL Flip 6 is the best value portable speaker we've ever tested, as it offered the best all-around performance with a waterproof exterior, excellent 12-hour battery life, and incredible, room-filling audio. This model comes in a massive range of colors too, and is compatible with USB-C quick charge.

$130 at JBL

6. For the meat-eater: Crowd Cow box

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Crowd Cow.

Steak, burgers and bacon, oh my! He can get all of the above—and plenty more—with a subscription to Crowd Cow. The delicious meat delivery service offers a vast selection of high-quality meat and seafood (all sustainably sourced from independent farmers) that he can pick and choose from each month. When we put this meat delivery service to the test, our tester found each cut to be great quality and deliciously juicy.

From $20 at Crowd Cow

7. For the one who wants to fly: Potensic T25

The best gifts for men: Potensic T25 Drone

Most high-quality drones are pretty pricey, but the Potensic T25 is our favorite drone under $200, making it an awesome way to practice flying (and crashing), without spending a ton of money. Despite the price, you’re still getting a nice 1080p camera and smart features like hovering, decent battery life and a “Follow Me” mode.

$150 at Amazon

8. For the avid reader: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The best gifts for men: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon has finally updated its best all-around Kindle with more storage, a more even backlight, a lighter and thinner design and waterproofing. The Kindle Paperwhite was already the no-brainer choice for anyone who wants the best Kindle you can buy, and the newest updates just cement that reputation.

$140 at Amazon

9. For the man who likes to relax: Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Bathrobe

Robe

He might not be at a five-star resort on a tropical island, but he can feel like he is with the luxe Classic Turkish Cotton Robe from Parachute that is on everyone's wish list right now. Made of super soft Turkish cotton, it's so cozy that some happy customers even compare it to being wrapped up in a cloud.

$109 at Parachute

10. For the one who listens to Spotify on the go: Apple Airpods Pro 2nd Generation

50 best gifts for men: Apple Airpods Pro 2nd Generation.

When we tested the Apple Airpods Pro 2nd Generation headphones, our tester called them the best earbuds available. With next generation noise cancelling and the brand integration that Apple has become synonymous with, these are sure to be a well-loved and often-used gift.

$229 at Amazon (Save $20)

11. For the runner: Air Zoom Pegasus 39

50 best gifts for men 2022: Nike sneakers

There are running shoes and then there is the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 road running shoe. Take flight with these lightweight sneakers that have Air Zoom technology in the heels for added bounce and support. The Pegasus 39 is available in a ton of colorways in men's whole and half sizes 8 to 13.

$130 at Academy Sports

12. For the one who's a gamer: Oculus Quest 2

Best gifts for men: Meta Quest 2 VR headset

If he's looking for an escape from the real world, the Meta Quest 2 might be just the right gift. The console comes with 128 GB of storage and the VR headset is equipped with an optimized display, capturing 50% more pixels than the original model.

$399 at Amazon

13. For the sporty yet stylish one: Allbirds Sneakers

Adios, big white old man sneakers.

You can never go wrong with a classic, simple pair of sneakers—so get him in on trend with a sleek pair that all the cool guys are wearing. Maybe that's Allbirds' Men's Wool Runners: washable wool sneakers that you are popping up all over the street (and that our editors are obsessed with!).

From $99 at Allbirds

14. For the man on the go: Yeti Rambler Mug

Yeti

While Yeti makes our all-time favorite cooler, he might just need a mug upgrade this year. Made of double vacuum-insulated stainless steel, the super popular Yeti mug is known for keeping coffee steaming hot (or water ice cold) for hours. It's a useful gift that will last for years to come. Yeti also offers text engraving and monogram customization, making this gift even more special and memorable.

From $25 at Yeti

15. For the guy who wants to relax: Gravity Weighted Blanket

Choose 15, 20, or 25 pounds for the Gravity Blanket.

Cozy blankets have always been a great gift, but these days it's all about the weighted blanket. They're very popular right now not just because they're super comfortable, but they're also said to reduce stress and even help you fall asleep faster. We tried some of the top-rated weighted blankets and found that the Gravity Blanket provided just the right amount of pressure and feels extremely luxurious. They also now offer a cooling weighted blanket for hot sleepers.

$174 at Gravity (Save $76)

16. For the sporty one: lululemon gear

50 Father's Day gifts 2022

Maybe he loves playing sports or maybe he loves watching them. Regardless, the athlete in him will appreciate some lululemon gear. While there's plenty of apparel, shoes and accessories to shop from the beloved brand, you can't go wrong with a pair of lightweight joggers and a comfy hoodie.

Shop men's gear at lululemon

17. For the style icon: Egara Modern Fit Peacoat

50 best gifts for men 2022: Navy Peacoat

When the temperatures begin to drop, he'll want to stay warm and cozy. There are few garments in the man's wardrobe more time-honored than a classic peacoat. The Egara Modern Fit Peacoat from Men's Wearhouse builds upon the traditional design with a colorful distinctive lining and stand collar. The coat is available in five colors in men's sizes S to XXL.

$126 at Men's Wearhouse (Save $54)

18. For the whiskey enthusiast: Flaviar's Whiskey Advent Calendar

50 best gifts for men 2022: Flaviar Advent Calendar.

There's no need to wait until Christmas to make his December special. Flaviar makes it easy to curate a winning collection of spirits. Shop their new Whiskey Advent Calendar to gift him with 24 whiskey samples (each one measuring 50ML), an exclusive glass, leather coaster and tasting journal. This is one gift (and, dare we say it, experience) that he'll never forget.

$260 at Flaviar

19. For the one with a taste for the classics: Adidas Samba Classic

50 best gifts for men: Adidas Samba Classic sneaker.

The Adidas Samba Classic is one of the most beloved sneakers in the business. They go with nearly everything from sportswear to dressy casual looks and everything in-between. Get this shoe for the sneakerhead in your life.

$75 at Adidas

20. For the grill master with everything: Custom Monogrammed Forged Steak Brand

50 best gifts for men 2022: Custom steak brands

So he already has the grill and the grill tools, so what do you get the grill master who has everything? A custom Monogrammed Forged Steak Brand, of course! Available in options with one, two or three initials, these cool brands will allow everyone to know who makes the best steaks in town.

From $60 at Williams Sonoma

21. For the cool dude: Ray-ban Wayfarer

50 Father's Day gifts 2022: Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Do you have a cool dude in your life? Or at least a guy who wants to look cool? If so, you can get him a pair of Ray-Ban's iconic Wayfarer sunglasses. The classic cool-guy style staple features polarized lenses, full UV protection and comes in five neutral colors to match any of his outfits.

$201 at Nordstrom

22. For the one who's loves to smell good: Polo Cologne Intense

The best gifts for men: Polo Cologne.

Ralph Lauren's Polo Cologne Intense is a classic men's fragrance that combines the scents of grapefruit with a woody patchouli. This is a more intense version of one of the most famous men's fragrances, and it's a classic for good reason. Get this for anyone on your list who wants a timeless and modern scent boost.

$124 at Ralph Lauren

23. For the man who has everything: AncestryDNA Kit

Best gifts for grandpa 2019: AncestryDNA

Is he really Prince William's long-lost second cousin? Probably not—but he can find out who he is related to, along with other fascinating genetic and family info, with a home DNA kit. AncestryDNA is one of the most well-known (and most popular) ones available because it's very detailed and easy to use: All he'll need to get started is a simple saliva sample.

From $59 at Ancestry (Save $40)

24. For the one who's always cold: lululemon Cold City Parka

50 best gifts for men 2022: lululemon coat.

Maybe he needs a wardrobe update. For the one who might have a bit extra shoveling to do to this year, consider the Cold City Parka from lululemon. This coat is designed with insulating down to keep him warm, is fully waterproof for those fall and winter storms, and features many pockets with ample storage space for his gloves, phone, and anything else he might need throughout the day. Shop the style in two colors.

$598 at lululemon

25. For the watch aficionado: Shinola Runwell 41mm

50 best gifts for men 2022: Shinola Watch.

If he's not a fan of smart watches, look no further than the Runwell 41mm wristwatch from Shinola. With a striking green face set into a steel case with a soft brown leather strap, this watch makes a quiet statement. This classic design features minimal complications, and the maple strap will patina beautifully with repeated use. We love Shinola for its modern takes on traditional design essentials.

$595 at Shinola

26. For the one who needs a massage: Theragun

Theragun

He doesn't have to leave the house to get a spa-worthy massage—all he needs is the Theragun Elite massage device. One of our staff members put the handheld massager to the test and liked that it was powerful (perfect for kneading out knots) and could get to even the hardest-to-reach spots.

$299 at Best Buy (Save $101)

27. For the one working on their swing: MIY SL1 Golf Bag

50 best gifts for men 2022: customizable golf bag

If the golf aficianado in your life wants to up their game, there's perhaps no better way to tote his clubs across the green quite like the MIY SL1 Golf Bag. MIY stands for "Make It Yours" which allows you to customize the look of your golf bag. Add saddle pockets (in six vibrant color options) easily with magnetic attachments and take advantage of having engraved initials on Stitch's signature ingot.

$398 at Stitch Golf

28. For the hungry man: The Bacon Crate

The best gifts for men: The Bacon Crate

We could write a lot about why this makes the ideal gift, but sometimes all it takes is one word: Bacon. The Bacon Crate from Man Crate includes two types of bacon jerky, bacon seasoning, bacon peanut brittle and a hot bacon jam. These snacks are sure to come in handy when he wants a taste of the good stuff.

$80 at Man Crate

29. For the one who is prepared for anything: Leatherman Wave Multitool

The best gifts for men: Leatherman Wave Multitool

Even if he says he doesn’t need a multitool, chances are you and the man in your life could benefit greatly from one. The Leatherman Wave easily won our roundup of the best multitools. It looks great, offers impressive performance and comes with a 25-year warranty. 25 years! If you go this route, we also highly recommend picking up a pair of the best work gloves we’ve tested: Carharrt Men’s Grain Leather Work Gloves.

$109 at Amazon

30. For the one who values comfort: Bombas Socks

Try the Instagram-famous Bombas Performance Socks for your next gym session.

Never underestimate the value of a good pair of socks. Your man—and his feet—will be more than happy with this 6-pack of socks from Bombas, the top-rated brand known for its comfortable (and colorful) socks. The best part? For every pair purchased, another pair is donated to someone in need.

$74 at Bombas

31. For the guy who's always ready for happy hour: GrowlerWerks uKeg

The best gifts for men: GrowlerWerks uKeg

Beer tastes best from a tap. If he agrees, look no further than the uKeg from GrowlerWerks. Made of vacuum-insulated stainless steel, the growler/keg combo has gotten a thumbs up from over 1,000 reviewers who say it keeps their beer ice cold and carbonated (you can even customize the carbonation level) all day long. Whenever he's ready for happy hour, he can use the tap dispenser to pour the perfect pint.

$179 at Amazon (Save $20)

32. For the one who always puts off cleaning: Eufy Robovac 11S

Its slim design helps the Eufy get into hard-to-reach areas.

Robot vacuums can't do all the household chores for him, but they're great for keeping carpets and floors clean on days where there is just not enough time to do it all. He'll appreciate the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, which is our favorite affordable robot vacuum. It picked up the most dirt per run in our testing and is incredibly quiet while it cleans.

$126 at Amazon (Save $103)

33. For the movie aficionado: TCL 65-inch 6-Series QLED TV

The 2019 Vizio M Series Quantum offers a taste of quantum dot performance for a price most people can justify.

Named the best value TV of 2022 by our TV experts, you can't go wrong with the TCL 6-Series. It has built-in Roku for easy streaming and offers quantum dot performance at an affordable price. If you have more money to spend, our top TV is the LG OLED.

From $948 at Amazon

34. For the one who needs more storage: Neoprene Backpack

No matter the bag, it may feel that there's never enough pockets. That's not the case with the Neoprene Backpack from Dagne Dover. This backpack has no fewer than 12 pockets (no, really) to store all of your essentials. The added strap on the back of the backpack fit right over the handle of your suitcase, making this the perfect back for travel.

From $155 at Dagne Dover

35. For the one who needs a little winter warmth: Grade-A Cashmere Crew

50 best gifts for men 2022: cashmere sweater

When holiday gifting season comes along, a cozy sweater is always a safe bet. Everlane is a sustainability-forward brand whose Grade-A Cashmere Crew is sure to become a staple in his wardrobe.

$128 at Everlane (Save $42)

36. For the gym rat: Herschel Supply Co. Outfitter Convertible Duffle Bag

The best gifts for men: Herschel Supply Co. Outfitter Convertible Duffle Bag

Duffle bags are incredibly versatile and this Herschel Supply Co. Convertible Duffle Bag is a perfect example. With the option to hold it by its top handle or with backpack straps, this bag looks good enough to tote into the office and functional enough to work as a daily gym bag, a carry-on for traveling, or for throwing in the trunk for a fun outing.

$110 at Nordstrom

37. For the snappy dresser: Siena Cap Stitch Oxford

50 best gifts for men 2022: Allen Edmonds shoes.

Make that business wardrobe count with the Siena Cap Stitch Oxford from cult-favorite shoemaker, Allen Edmonds. This luxurious dress shoe is available in black and a chili brown, made of the finest European calfskin leather. Allen Edmonds is known for it's well made, high-quality shoes and this classic design is sure to become a wardrobe staple for the lucky guy on your list.

$296 at Allen Edmonds (Save $98)

38. For the dignified drinker: Dragon Glassware Whiskey Glasses

50 best gifts for men 2022: whiskey glasses

If he winds down at the end of the day with a glass of whiskey, why not elevate the experience with Dragon Glassware Whiskey Glasses? The unique shape of the glass, which rests on one side, allows the spirit to aerate more than a traditional glass. But don't take our word for it: the whiskey glasses have 4.6 stars with over 4,500 ratings!

From $35 at Amazon

39. For the sentimental one: Aura digital frame

50 Father's Day gifts 2022: digital frame

This is a gift anyone would truly love and appreciate, but if he is extra sentimental, this digital picture frame, that can be pre-loaded with all those fun and meaningful family memories and baby photos, is sure to make him shed a couple tears. The Aura Carver Luxe delivers stunning, full HD image quality and offers unlimited free storage—you could literally send over 10,000 pictures and videos from your phone to this digital picture frame! Just download the Aura app, set up the frame and have tissues ready.

$159 at Amazon (Save $20)

40. For the one who likes to cook: Philips Air fryer

Make a healthier Thanksgiving dinner.

Whether it’s game day or just a busy week night, sometimes he might just want to make something quick, easy and delicious. Air fryers do a good job of providing crispy food without the mess or hassle of frying in oil. This Philips model was one of the best air fryers that we tested.

$150 at Amazon (Save $200)

41. For the homebody: Ugg Slippers

Ugg

Nobody wants to wake up and step onto a cold, hard floor—so for the mornings that need a little coziness, consider gifting a pair of luxurious slippers. The top-rated Ugg Scuff Slipper is lined with the plush shearling that Ugg boots are so famous for, and they will keep his feet comfortable all day long.

$100 at Nordstrom

42. For the pit master: Cuisinart Grill Set

Cuisinart Grill Set

Do you have your hands full with a grill-master? You can't go wrong with a barbecue-themed gift like this highly-rated Cuisinart 20-Piece Deluxe Grill Set with an aluminum carrying case. People like that it has everything you could ever need for a backyard BBQ (from spatulas to tongs to skewers to even corn cob holders) and that the tools are made of high-quality, durable stainless steel.

$40 at Amazon (Save $20)

43. For the one who loses everything: Tile Mate

The Tile Mate helps you find your small home essentials lost in couch cushions and other mysterious spots.

If his favorite phrase is "Has anyone seen my keys?!" then he will definitely benefit from a Tile Mate. The number one item finder on Amazon, the Bluetooth tracker clips right onto his key ring and can locate items over 250 feet away. Users praise its long battery life and the loud volume of the ringer—so there's no chance those keys are going to get away from him next time! If you're shopping for an Apple fan, there's also the extremely popular Apple AirTags.

$18 at Amazon (Save $7)

44. For the whiskey drinker: A decanter set

The best gifts for men: Decanter set

Whiskey just hits different when it's poured from a vintage-style decanter instead of the bottle—and he knows that, so he'll be excited to break out this gift the next time he has his buddies over for a glass of scotch, bourbon, whiskey or all three. The handcrafted glass is as sturdy and durable as it is luxe and distinguished, and the decanter set comes complete with four glasses.

$40 at Amazon

45. For the one who wants to master new skills: MasterClass

The best gifts for men: MasterClass Online Classes

A subscription to MasterClass is the perfect gift for the person who loves to keep learning. MasterClass is an e-learning platform in which famous and notable masters of their fields present a series of video lectures about their working methods. "David Lynch Teaches Creativity and Film" and "Annie Leibovitz Teaches Photography" are just a few. There's a staggering level of talent to be found within these virtual ivy walls. MasterClass's roster contains over 150 of the most high-achieving people in their respective industries.

$15 per month at MasterClass

46. For the one who can never quite get comfortable: Saxx Droptemp Cooling Mesh Boxer Brief

50 best gifts for men 2022

The Droptemp Cooling Mesh boxer briefs from Saxx were one of the top choices in our Best Boxer Briefs for Men of 2022 list. Our reviewer wrote, "these were the breeziest pairs of boxer briefs I've tried, and it's all due to rows of perforated mesh stripes that run throughout the body." Shop the style in men's sizes S to XXL in three solid colors.

$38 at Saxx

47. For the practical man: Davek Umbrella

The best gifts for men: Davek Umbrella

An umbrella may not seem like the most exciting gift but the Davek Solo isn't your average umbrella. It's the fanciest one we've ever tested, and well worth the splurge. It will keep him dry in a downpour (and will hold up well on windy days, too) and is made with quick-drying, durable fabric that will last for years to come.

$115 at Amazon

48. For the one who likes keeping an eye on the house: Arlo Pro 4

50 best gifts for men 2022: Arlo 4 security cam

For a man who likes to know who's coming and going at his home, a wireless camera to keep an eye on things is a great gift. The Arlo Pro 4 security camera is a great home security camera. It’s easy to use, comes with local storage, works indoors and out and is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

$364 at Amazon (Save $185)

49. For the aspiring chef: Henckels Zwilling Pro 8-Inch Chef’s Knife

The best gifts for men: Henckels Zwilling Pro 8-inch Chef's Knife

Ask any chef or serious cook: a well made Chef’s Knife is a must-have. The Pro Traditional Chef's Knife, 8" from Zwilling J.A. Henckels won our roundup of the best chef’s knives, easily slicing through the competition in our testing. If you want something to go with it, I personally love the $50 Epicurean Gourmet Series cutting board, which is beautiful, functional, excelled in our testing and is even dishwasher-safe.

$160 at Williams-Sonoma

50. For the one who's always on his phone: Morphie Powerstation PD

The best gifts for men: Morphie Powerstation PD

Nobody has time for a dead phone. Keep his device fully charged with our experts' top portable charger, the Mophie Powerstation PD. Not only does its slim design make it easy to tote around on the go, but it can also charge two devices at once so he can power up his iPhone and his tablet at the same time.

$46 at Amazon (Save $14)

Holiday gift shopping guide 2022

