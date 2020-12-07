The 50 best gifts you can get for under $100

Best gifts under $100

This gift guide was updated on December 7, 2020.

You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to buy someone the perfect present. In fact, you don't even have to spend one hundred. At Reviewed, we're all about buying the best things at the best prices—and that includes this year's holiday gifts.

From the Keurig K-Mini to the cult-favorite Revlon hair dryer to the wine delivery service everyone's obsessed with, these are the top 50 gifts you can get for less than $100 this holiday season. Your friends and family—and your wallet—will thank you.

1. For the one who starts every day with a cup of joe: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Best gifts under $100: Keurig K-Mini.

Just when you thought the Keurig couldn't get any more convenient and compact, the K-Mini arrived. Less than five inches wide, when our experts tested it, they loved how versatile it is (you can find K-Cups in over 400 different flavors and varieties) and that you can use it to brew anything from a single cup to a full travel mug. It's a must for any coffee lover on your list.

Get the Keurig K-Mini from Amazon for $79.99

2. For the techie: Amazon Echo Show 5

Best gifts under $100: Echo Show 5.

Smart assistants are still as popular as ever, but some seriously take up too much counter space. The Echo Show 5 provides a compact design with the bonus of a screen. It's basically a smaller, more affordable affordable version of the full Show and the next level up from the Dot. The small screen makes it easy to see timers, get news updates, and make video calls, so you can chat "face-to-face" with your giftee.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 from Amazon for $44.99

3. For the one who never misses happy hour: Winc

Best gifts under $100: Winc.

You could get them a nice bottle of wine, or you could give them a wine subscription service that will keep the vino flowing all month long. We tried Winc and quickly became obsessed with the service, finding that it consistently delivered high-quality wines and recommendations throughout the months.

Get your first Winc box for $40

4. For the Netflix addict: Roku Ulltra

Best gifts under $100: Roku Ultra.

The secret to a good binge-watching session? A speedy, high-quality streaming device, naturally. Of all the ones we tested, we found the Roku Ultra to be the best. With 4K compatibility and an easy-to-use remote, it offers all of the major streaming services (like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+) and took us less than 20 minutes to set up.

Get the Roku Ultra from Amazon for $93.78

5. For the one who doesn't have enough time in the day: Instant Pot Duo Nova

Best gifts under $100: Instant Pot Duo Nova.

Even your busiest friend can find time to make a healthy homemade dinner if you give them an Instant Pot for Christmas. The popular pressure cooker can have a meal that usually takes an hour on the table in just 20 minutes (!!). Here at Reviewed, we love the Instant Pot Ultra, which is the best bet for a more budget-friendly option, we also like the Instant Pot Duo Nova which has over 112,000 rave reviews on Amazon.

Get the Instant Pot Duo Nova from Amazon for $59.99

6. For the one who loves to read: Kindle Unlimited

Best gifts under $100: Kindle Unlimited.

How many books is too many? For those of us who love to read, the limit does not exist. So a subscription to Kindle Unlimited is the perfect gift. Not only will your giftee have access to thousands of e-books, audiobooks, and podcasts right at their fingertips, but they don't even have to have a Kindle to use the service—you can read from almost any device with the app.

Gift a Kindle Unlimited subscription for $9.99 per month

7. For the one who likes to be cozy: Ugg slippers

Best gifts under $100: Ugg slippers.

Slippers are always a great gift—but this year, it seems they're at the top of everyone's lists as we're spending more time at home. And Uggs are still everyone's favorite slipper brand. For women, popular styles include the super plush Fluff Yeah slide (which celebrities from Selena Gomez to Madonna are obsessed with) and the Cozette slipper (which sold out at Nordstrom during their annual sale last month). For men, the Scuff slipper continues to be a top seller, with nearly 3,000 rave reviews on Amazon.

8. For the person who loves to eat but hates to cook: Home Chef

Best gifts under $100: Home Chef.

Whether they work long hours or are always on the go between running errands and shuttling the kids to soccer practice, your giftee has zero time to breathe, let alone cook a homemade meal each night. Enter Home Chef, our favorite meal kit service of 2020. They'll get super fresh ingredients and well-written recipes that are easy to follow every week.

Shop Home Chef starting at $6.99/meal

9. For the person who wants to learn something new: MasterClass

Best gifts under $100: Masterclass.

MasterClass is a great gift for people of all interests and all ages. Whether someone wants to learn cooking skills from Gordon Ramsey, photography from Annie Leibowitz, or basketball from Steph Curry, they can take as many classes as they want with the All Access Pass. Our editor-in-chief tried it for himself and liked how inspiring the courses were.

Get an All-Access Pass from MasterClass for $15/month

10. For the beauty guru: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Best gifts under $100: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer.

"Just five more minutes:" Famous last words from the woman who is in the bathroom for hours drying, straightening, curling, and spraying her hair to perfection. Help her achieve the silky blowout of her dreams with this cult-favorite hair dryer. Our beauty editor put it to the test and says it dried and straightened her curly hair in just 30 minutes (!!).

Get the Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Amazon for $43.15

11. For the one trying to eat healthier: Cuisinart Air Fryer

Best gifts under $100: Cuisinart Air Fryer.

Air fryers are having a moment this year—and for good reason. Your friend who's trying to eat healthier will love that they can use the trendy appliance to make their favorite fried foods without the extra fat or chemicals. This Cuisinart one is uncomplicated (simply turn the dial!) and cooks food evenly to the perfect crispiness, which is why its our favorite affordable model.

Get the Cuisinart AFR-25 Air Fryer on Amazon for $99.95

12. For the one who wants to stay hydrated: Yeti Rambler

Best gifts under $100: Yeti Rambler.

While Yeti makes our all-time favorite cooler, you might not want to shell out nearly $1,000 (!!) for a gift. Fortunately, you can get your giftee the Yeti they love at a more affordable price point (i.e. less than $75) with the popular Rambler water bottle, which our experts dubbed the best water bottle for the outdoors. Made of double vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it has nearly 6,000 reviews on Amazon for keeping coffee steaming hot (or their water ice cold) for hours.

Get the Yeti Rambler 26 Oz. Bottle from Amazon for $78.99

13. For the snuggle bug: Anthropologie Sophie Faux Fur Throw

Best gifts under $100: Anthropologie Throw.

There are few better ways to spend a chilly winter night than snuggled up on the couch in a fluffy throw. With hundreds of glowing reviews and a 4.9-star rating, this one from Anthropologie has garnered quite the cult following. Your giftee will appreciate that the thick faux fur is very luxurious and plush yet lightweight and breathable (and machine-washable!).

Get the Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket at Anthropologie for $98

14. For the active one: Fitbit Inspire

Best gifts under $100: Fitbit Inspire.

Year after year, Fitbits make for great gifts. That's because they can track everything from your steps to your heart rate. While we love the Charge 4 and the Versa the most, the Inspire is a great budget-friendly pick that still provides all the features your active friend will want in a fitness tracker.

Get the Fitbit Inspire from Amazon for $89.99

15. For the one who has everything: AncestryDNA

Best gifts under $100: AncestryDNA

Not sure what to get that one person on your list who doesn't need a single thing? A home DNA kit is always a great option and they can find out who they're related to, along with other fascinating genetic and family info. AncestryDNA is one of the most well-known (and most popular) ones available because it's very detailed and all he'll need to get started is a simple saliva sample.

Get AncestryDNA from Ancestry for $99

16. For the one who could use a little more self-care: Parachute Bathrobe

Best gifts under $100: Parachute Bathrobe.

There are few things more relaxing than slipping into a luxurious bathrobe after a hot shower at the end of a long day. And there are few robes more beloved than this Turkish cotton one from Parachute, which one reviewer compared to being wrapped in a cloud. It's a must-have for your friend who is always stressed.

Get the Classic Bathrobe from Parachute for $99

17. For the one who listens to music 24/7: JBL Flip 5

Best gifts under $100: JBL Flip 5.

They've spent hours curating the perfect Spotify playlists—now they just need a good way to listen to them. Here at Reviewed, we recommend the JBL Flip 5 if they want amazing sound quality and portable convenience. We chose it as the number one Bluetooth speaker out there thanks to the above reasons along with the fact it's decently waterproof and has an impressively long battery life.

Get the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker from Amazon for $89.95

18. For the movie buff: Disney+

Best gifts under $100: Disney+.

Forget Netflix—2020 has been the year of Disney+. The streaming service makes a great gift for anyone who loves Disney or for anyone who's watched (and rewatched) all of their favorite shows on Netflix and are ready for something new. It has a vast library of entirely family-friendly entertainment, including animated Walt Disney classics, Pixar films, Star Wars, and Marvel movies.

Give a subscription to Disney+ for $6.99/month

19. For the one obsessed with essential oils: Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser

Best gifts under $100: Airome Oil Diffuser.

Essential oil diffusers are all the rage right now because of their many benefits—they can help your girlfriend relax and create a more calm, zen aura in her home. Of all the ones we tested, the Airomé diffuser had everything we were looking for at an affordable price. It runs for up to six hours, is easy to take from room to room, and is available in a ton of styles.

Get the Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser at Amazon for $29.74

20. For the workaholic: Ember Smart Mug

Best gifts under $100: Ember Smart Mug.

If your friend basically runs on coffee, at least keep it hot. People are obsessed with this smart mug that does just that. One of our editors tried it for herself and loved it. She raved that you can easily control the temperature of your coffee via the app on your phone and that it kept her beverage steamy to the very last drop.

Get the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug from Amazon for $99.95

22. For the one who's ready to retire their laptop: Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

Goodbye, bulky laptop! Whether your friend wants to read e-books, watch their favorite shows, or just browse the web for hours, they can do it all on the Amazon Fire tablet. With a vibrant display, faster processor, and compatibility with third-party apps like YouTube and Netflix, it's sure to be a hit with anyone on your list.

Get the Fire HD 8 Tablet from Amazon for $64.99

23. For the headphone-wearer: JLab Audio Epic Sport Wireless Earbuds

Best gifts under $100: JLab Audio Epic Sport Wireless Earbuds.

Have a fitness junkie on your list? They could use a pair of our favorite wireless earbuds for running: the JLab Audio Epic Sport earbuds. They have amazing sound quality, long battery life (they can last for 12+ hours), and a great range. Plus, they're completely water- and sweat-proof and are an affordable alternative to the iconic white earbuds (a.k.a. the Apple AirPods).

Get the JLab Audio Epic Sport Wireless from Kohl's for $34.99

24. For the bibliophile: Book of the Month Club

Best gifts under $100: Book of the Month.

There are people who love Kindles and then there are people who love holding real books. If anyone on your list falls into the latter category, gift them a subscription to Book of the Month. It's exactly what it sounds like: They'll get up to five books per month, chosen from a vast library of everything from the latest best-sellers to literary classics.

Give a subscription to Book of the Month starting at $49.99/3 months

25. For the future Top Chef: Lodge Cast Iron Cookware

Best gifts under $100: Lodge Cast Iron Skillet.

You can't go wrong with Lodge when it comes to cast iron cookware. After all, the Lodge skillet is our top cast iron skillet because it cooks food evenly, is incredibly high-quality, and made to last. This set—which is perfect for anyone who loves to cook—includes that skillet plus a sauce pan.

Get the Lodge 2-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set from Amazon for $39.99

26. For the one who is always working out: Lululemon yoga mat

Best gifts under $100: Lululemon Yoga Mat.

Take it from a yoga teacher—there is no yoga mat better than a Lululemon mat. It provides just the right amount of cushioning along with a non-slip grip to prevent your yogi friend from falling no matter how sweaty they get. And as most Lululemon things are, it's high-quality enough that it will last for plenty of years—and Bikram classes—to come.

Get the Reversible Mat from Lululemon for $78

27. For the person who's way too busy: Walmart+

Best gifts under $100: Walmart+.

Their number one pet peeve is the number of times they have to go to the store per week, whether it's for groceries, home essentials, or anything else they might need. The solution? A Walmart+ membership. With this gift, they'll get free, unlimited deliveries from Walmart each month along with other time- and money-saving perks like fuel discounts and mobile scan and go while they shop.

Get a Walmart Plus Membership from Walmart for $12.95/month

28. For the one who lives in athleisure clothes: Allbirds sneakers

Best gifts under $100: Allbirds Wool Runners.

When it comes to footwear, few things have been as popular this year as Allbirds. The machine-washable wool sneakers are touted for not only being stylish but also for being ridiculously comfortable. Do they live up to the hype? A hundred percent, according to our writer who tried them and now agrees Allbirds are more than worth the cost.

29. For the kids: Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen

Best gifts under $100: Laugh and Learn Kitchen.

One of the most popular toys this year according to our experts? This adorable playset, which is recommended for kids 12 to 36 months and has both a garden side and a kitchen side, so kiddos can cook what they "grow." Our parenting editor, Anna Lane, believes this will be a hot item amongst younger kids this year and will probably sell out.

Get the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen at Target for $79.99

30. For the one who likes to personalize everything: Kate Spade Initial Pendant Necklace

Best gifts under $100: Kate Spade necklace.

Monograms make any gift feel 100 times more personal—which is why this pretty pendant necklace from Kate Spade is at the top of every girlfriend's gift list. People who have bought it like that the dainty necklace is elegant and timeless that it even has "one in a million" engraved on the back of the pendant to remind her just how special she really is.

Get the Kate Spade New York One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace from Nordstrom for $58

31. For the person who lives for game night: What Do You Meme?

Best gifts under $100: What Do You Meme?

Your recipient constantly sends you memes in your group chat, so they'll be an expert at the hilarious game What Do You Meme? The premise is simple, just match a caption to an iconic meme and the funniest card wins. It's great to play with friends and family, making it a gift they'll want to use immediately.

Get the What Do You Meme? Party Game at Amazon for $29.99

33. For the one who needs a new face mask: Athleta Everyday Face Masks

Best gifts under $100: Athleta Face Masks.

Keep your giftee safe in public with a pack of these Athleta face masks, which we found to be the best of all the face masks our experts have tested. They're comfortable, breathable and have both adjustable straps and a wire nose piece so your giftee can customize the fit. Even better? The triple-layered masks come in a bevy of pretty hues and patterns, from plain black to camo.

Get the Everyday Non Medical Masks 5 Pack from Athleta for $30

34. For the adventurer: National Parks Pass

We're all experiencing cabin fever more than ever this year—so give your friends the perfect excuse to get outside in 2021 with an annual pass to over 2,000 national parks across the country from the Grand Canyon to the Everglades. There's no limit to how many times they can use it and the pass covers one person plus three friends so they don't have to sightsee solo.

Get the National Parks Annual Pass from the USGS for $80

35. For the home cook: ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4

Best gifts under $100: ThermoWorks Thermapen.

When it comes to the best digital meat thermometers, it doesn’t get better than ThermoWorks. The thermometers from this company are incredibly high-quality, providing near-instant temperature readings, ideal for meat-loving people who rely heavily on their kitchen tech. Our favorite is the ThermoPop, but if you’re looking to splurge, we highly recommend the Thermapen MK4, which was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested and would have been our top pick if it wasn’t so expensive. It’s more than double the price of the ThermoPop, but it’s waterproof, precise, and fast-acting.

Get the Thermapen MK4 from Thermoworks for $99

36. For the host(ess) with the mostess: A cheese board

Best gifts under $100: Anthropologie Composite Agate Cheese Board.

Get-togethers at this person's house are notoriously fun, from the good food to the even better company. If you want an invite to their next dinner party (and who doesn't?!), give them this gorgeous host/hostess must-have. This charcuterie plate is crafted by hand and, according to reviews on Anthropologie's website, is even more stunning in person.

Get the Composite Agate Cheese Board from Anthropologie for $62.40

37. For the one who lives on takeout: DoorDash or GrubHub gift card

Mexican, Italian, Chinese—it doesn't matter what the cuisine is. If they don't have to cook it, they'll take it. Help your recipient save money on their takeout addiction with a gift card to a food delivery service like GrubHub or DoorDash. They'll be able to choose whatever their heart—or rather, their stomach—desires come Friday night.

38. For the homebody: Candles

Best gifts under $100: Candles.

Candles might seem like a cliche gift, but if you get the right ones, the homebody on your list will definitely thank you. Some of the most popular options are the Capri Blue candle (which has thousands of reviews thanks to it's long-lasting wick and delicious fragrances) and the Homesick candles, which people love because they're made with nostalgic scents from different states, cities, and even memories.

39. For the trendsetter: FabFitFun

Best gifts under $100: FabFitFun.

What do you get the woman who already has everything? A subscription to FabFitFun, of course. One of our staff members tried out the subscription box that's all over social media and says that it gave her a chance to try out new products that she otherwise might not and that it was a really fun and unique experience. Some of the things she got in her boxes, for instance, were a Kate Spade lunch tote, a deep relax roller ball, a hair repair cream, and even exfoliating sugar cubes.

Give a subscription to FabFitFun for $49.99/month

40. For the carnivore: ButcherBox

Best gifts under $100: ButcherBox.

Steak, burgers, bacon, oh my! They'll get all of the above—and plenty more—with a subscription to ButcherBox. The trendy meat delivery service offers a vast selection of high-quality meat and seafood (it's all grass-fed and organic) that they can pick and choose from each month. I've used it myself multiple times and loved how convenient it was and how tasty all of my cuts were (the burgers were arguably the best I've ever made!).

Get a ButcherBox gift certificate starting at $25

41. For the person who's always losing things: Tile Mate

Best gifts under $100: Tile Mate.

There's a reason so many people are obsessed with Tile trackers—they're ridiculously good at locating anything, whether it's a phone or keys. Fans love the Tile's long battery life and that all you have to do to find your things is press a button on the app. Bonus: The Tile rings loudly enough for you to hear it from up to 300 feet away.

Get the Tile Mate (2-Pack) from Amazon for $47.99

42. For the Starbucks regular: Nespresso Aeroccino

Best gifts under $100: Nespresso Aeroccino.

Help your coffee-addicted friend save a little money (and time) next year by gifting them the highly-rated Nespresso Aeroccino. One of our editors swears by hers—she says it's the secret to making barista-worthy drinks at home. With just a press of a button, the gadget whips up perfectly frothy milk to top your friend's cuppa.

Get the Nestle Nespresso Aeroccino3 Milk Frother from Amazon for $74.99

43. For the one who's always on the go: Fjallraven Kanken Backpack

Best gifts under $100: Fjallraven Kanken Backpack.

Backpacks for adults? Yes, they're a thing and yes, they're on a lot of people's wishlists this year. Our experts chose the popular Fjallraven Kanken as the best backpack for casual use because it's as fashionable as it is functional. It comes in a bunch of fun colors and is made of durable vinyl so it holds up well with daily use.

Get the Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack from Amazon for $77.39

44. For the one who prefers audiobooks: Audible

Best gifts under $100: Audible.

Audiobooks are a great gift for a lot of reasons: Your giftee can listen to them while they're driving, while they're working out, while they're cooking dinner—the list goes on. That's why Audible, the largest provider of audiobooks, is so highly recommended, especially now. Not only can they choose any book from biographies to best-selling fiction, but they can listen on almost every device imaginable.

Give a subscription to Audible Premium Plus from Amazon for $12.95/month

45. For the one who likes to sleep in: Slip Silk Pillowcase

Best gifts under $100: Slip Silk Pillowcase.

If it's good enough for celebrities like Kim Kardashian, the Slip silk pillowcase is good enough for your loved one. Silk pillowcases like this one are popular right now because they're very luxurious, soft, and can help prevent damage to your giftee's hair while they sleep. The Slip pillowcase, in particular, is very trendy, with hundreds of rave reviews at Nordstrom.

Get the Slip Silk Pillowcase from Nordstrom for $89

46. For the smoothie-drinker: Ninja Fit Personal Blender

Best gifts under $100: Nutri-Ninja Fit Personal Blender.

Most people don't require an expensive, professional blender, but many could benefit from a personal blender in their life. They're great for single-serving smoothies or small batches of sauces and salsa and are small enough to store in even the most cramped kitchens. The Ninja Fit is the best personal blender we've ever tested, and we love that it comes with tight travel lids, which means easy on-the-go smoothie sipping for your giftee.

Get the Ninja Fit Personal Blender at Amazon for $59.99

47. For the plant parent: A live plant from The Sill

Best gifts under $100: The Sill.

Plant parents rejoice! If your giftee is obsessed with houseplants, succulents, tropical plants, or all of the above, they'll definitely appreciate some greenery from The Sill. We recommend the plant delivery service because it has such a large variety of plants to choose from (like monsteras, ferns, and even pine trees) and will deliver them safely and healthily to your giftee's home.

Get a live plant from The Sill starting at $20

48. For the eco-conscious one: Finalstraw

Best gifts under $100: FinalStraw.

Like the name implies, the FinalStraw may be the last straw your giftee ever needs. It conveniently folds up into a container that attaches to a keyring—a.k.a. they'll never be without their reusable straw. For this reason, we named it the best reusable straw on the market, and anyone who's passionate about the state of the environment will appreciate it.

Get the FinalStraw from Amazon for $19.95

49. For the wannabe fashion influencer: Rent the Runway membership

Best gifts under $100: Rent the Runway.

People are obsessed with Rent the Runway—and for good reason. The popular clothing rental company offers a rotating closet of designer brands (think everything from Tory Burch to Gucci) for just over $100 a month. The unlimited membership is a great gift for anyone who is into fashion or who's looking to upgrade their wardrobe.

Get a Rent the Runway Unlimited subscription starting at $69

50. For the person who's impossible to shop for: Gift cards

Best gifts under $100: Gift cards.

A gift card is a safe—and always popular—gift. And while they may not be able to go to the store right now, they can either save it for later or use it now to shop online (many retailers are offering free or discounted shipping!). Bonus points if you get them a gift card to a local shop or restaurant to help support small businesses in this tough time.

Shop gift cards at Amazon

