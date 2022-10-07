The 50 best gifts under $50

Shop the best gifts under $50 ahead of the holidays.

Holiday shopping is in full swing—yep, even during spooky season. Our experts at Reviewed are already in motion and have spent weeks scouring the Internet for all of the year's best gifts, whether you're shopping for your mom, your sister or your gift exchange buddy. Even better? We aren't just about getting the best gifts—we're also about getting the best gifts at the best prices.

To help you save money ahead of the holidays, we've rounded up 50 of the top gifts you can get for less than $50. Some of our favorites include the wildly popular Revlon hair dryer, the beloved Yeti mug and the wine delivery service everyone is obsessed with.

1. For the one who spends forever getting ready: Revlon One-Step

Best gifts under $50: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Just five more minutes: Famous last words from the person who stays in the bathroom for hours drying, straightening, curling and spraying their hair to perfection. Help them achieve the silky blowout of their dreams at home with this cult-favorite hair dryer. Our beauty editor put it to the test and says it straightened her curly hair in just 30 minutes.

$32 at Amazon

2. For the coffee drinker: Yeti Rambler

Best gifts under $50: Yeti Rambler Tumbler

While Yeti makes our all-time favorite cooler, you might not want to shell out nearly $1,000 for a gift. Fortunately, you can get your giftee the Yeti they love at a more affordable price point (i.e. less than $50) with the popular Rambler mug. Made of double vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it has nearly 12,000 reviews on Amazon for keeping coffee steaming hot (or their water ice cold) for hours.

$42 at Amazon

3. For the person who wants a smart speaker: Amazon Echo Dot

Best gifts under $50: Amazon Echo Dot

At Reviewed, we love voice-controlled smart speakers like the Amazon Echo, but the diminutive (and affordable) Echo Dot is a perfect way to bring that functionality to other rooms in your giftee's house. It's one of our top picks for a beginner looking for an entry-level Echo.

$18 at Amazon

4. For the trendsetter: Crocs

Best gifts under $50: Crocs Classic Clog

Crocs are having a trendy moment among everyone from teens to adults right now (no, seriously). The lightweight rubber clogs are all over Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, so chances are they're already on your giftee's wish list. Browse through the Crocs' vast color selection, which includes lavender, teal and blush pink, to find the best pair for your giftee.

$50 at Crocs

5. For the one who needs some self-care: Bath bombs

Best gifts under $50: Bath bombs

If your giftee is always complaining about how hectic their week has been, they'll love our favorite set of bath bombs to have a long soak with. The top-rated LifeAround2Angels set, which comes with 12 fizzy, colorful and moisturizing bombs has more than 33,000 Amazon reviews with many claiming they're just good as the more expensive Lush bath bombs. We even loved their pleasant scents and how they didn't stain our bathtubs as most other bath bombs do.

$21 at Amazon

6. For the meat-eater: Crowd Cow

Best gifts under $50: Crowd Cow

Burgers, steak, wings—if it's meat, they'll eat it. Make them the happiest carnivore this holiday with a subscription to a meat delivery service like Crowd Cow. We tried Crowd Cow and were obsessed with how convenient it is and how delicious and high-quality all of the meat is. One of the best parts is that Crowd Cow only sources its products from independent ranchers and farmers who raise their livestock in a sustainable and ethical way without any added hormones or unnecessary antibiotics.

$39 at Crowd Cow

7. For the binge-watcher: Roku Streaming Stick+

Best gifts under $50: Roku Streaming Stick+

Give anyone who loves watching TV (a.k.a everyone) a streaming device to make their next Netflix binge that much better. Our best value pick is the Roku Streaming Stick+ because it has the easiest-to-use remote and delivers the best streaming experience. Plus, it offers all of the major streaming services and is compatible with basically every TV.

$44 at Amazon

8. For the green thumb: A plant from The Sill

Best gifts under $50: A plant from The Sill

Winter is a perfect time to infuse your home with a little greenery. We love The Sill at Reviewed, from its plant workshops to the simple, gorgeous potted plants on offer. If one of your friends or family can't stop buying up plant children for their home's surfaces, consider sending them a plant.

From $25 at The Sill

9. For the kid who wants to drone: Hasakee Kids' Drone

Best gifts under $50: Hasakee drone

If you’re like us, your child has been begging for a drone. This option is not only well-priced, but it also gets enthusiastic reviews for being durable and easy to master. We like that it comes with two power stations and that it lights up with LED lights, for an experience that can keep going well past sunset.

$32 at Amazon

10. For the candle collector: Capri Blue Volcano Candle

Best gifts under $50: Capri Blue Candle

One of the best candles on the market is the Capri Blue Candle from Anthropologie. It's just a fact. Iconic and intoxicating, the incredible Volcano scent will instantly make any room in your giftee’s home smell really good. Or, to get more specific, it’ll make it smell like the inside of an Anthropologie, which is never a bad thing.

$29 at Anthropologie

11. For the audiophile: Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

Best gifts under $50: Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

If your special someone loves to bring the jams beach or poolside, then what they really need is a waterproof, high-quality Bluetooth speaker. When we tested the best affordable portable speakers for our roundups, we found the Anker Soundcore was offered great sound and playtime for a reasonable price. It's also available in a wide color selection, for some extra personalization for your giftee.

$28 at Amazon

12. For the person who loves to chill: Frontgate Super Chill Chilling Coasters

Best gifts under $50: Super Chill Coasters

If the person on your list this year loves to chill, both literally and figuratively, invest in this set of coasters for them. Each one is designed to keep drinks cold via a gel core that freezes, and you can get them in gold or silver, perfect for someone looking to maintain a mid-century modern aesthetic at their coffee or dining table.

$44 at Frontgate

13. For the scientist kid: A crystal-growing lab

Best gifts under $50: Mega crystal growing lab

Indulge their love of science with a cool kit they can use to grow eight different colored crystals. When the crystal-growing is complete, they can be arranged on a light-up display base that can double as a night light, as well as a way to exhibit their experiments.

$34 at Amazon

14. For the person who loves sweets: Latest & Greatest Cupcakes from Baked by Melissa

Best gifts under $50: Latest & Greatest Cupcakes

Baked goods are a fantastic gift at literally any time of year. If someone on your list needs a cupcake (and let's be real, everyone does), these cupcakes from Baked by Melissa are here to help. Featuring flavors like cookie dough, triple chocolate fudge and more, this 25-pack of cupcakes is one of Baked by Melissa's best-sellers.

$37 at Baked by Melissa

15. For the wanderer: Cotopaxi Bataan Hip Pack

Best gifts under $50: Cotopaxi Bataan Hip Pack

If your giftee has been on the hunt for a belt-bag, the Cotopaxi Bataan Hip Pack might do the trick. Each Cotopaxi fanny pack from Del Día is entirely unique, made with remnant nylon fabric. Each pack comes with adjustable straps and two mesh pockets inside. You can choose from the colors listed on Cotopaxi's website, or you can choose the "Surprise Me" option and pay a little less.

$30 at Cotopaxi

16. For the one who could use some self care: Airomé Serenity Essential Oil Diffuser

Best gifts under $50: Airomé Serenity Essential Oil Diffuser

Essential oil diffusers are all the rage right now because of their many benefits—they can help your giftee relax and create a more calm, zen aura in her home. Of all the ones we tested, the Airomé diffuser had everything we were looking for at an affordable price. It runs for up to six hours, is easy to take from room to room, and is available in a ton of styles.

$33 at Amazon

17. For the one who loves to host: Drinking glasses

Best gifts under $50: Drinking glasses

These drinking glasses from Our Place are perfect for hosting; they come in six gorgeous colors, including autumnal amber shades and sage greens, and you can also buy a mismatched set and get up to four of the colors together. If you have a giftee whose phone tends to eat first, these glasses will give their photos a boost.

$50 at Our Place

18. For the homebody: A cozy blanket

Best gifts under $50: Bedsure Blanket

With over 100 five-star reviews, the Bedsure Fleece Blanket is one of the best out there, at one of the lowest prices. The blanket comes in a variety of sizes, from 50x60 to 108x90, as well as a huge range of colors, from neutrals to bright shades of blue and orange.

$20 at Amazon

19. For the one who's constantly experimenting with smoothies: BlenderBottle Shaker Bottle

Best gifts under $50: BlenderBottle Shaker bottle

If your giftee loves waking up in the morning and whipping up a smoothie or taking pre-workout before or after their trip to the gym, consider giving them the gift of a lightweight, sturdy blender bottle to take on the go. Right now, you can get a set of two at QVC for a bit less than two would cost you normally.

$25 at QVC

20. For the person who lives for brunch: Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Best gifts under $50: Dash Mini Waffle Maker

In the eyes of the brunch-goer on your list, waffles are great, but mini waffles are even better. They can whip up their own snack-size brunch treat with this tiny waffle maker, which has thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon. We've tested it ourselves and like that it doesn't take up much counter space, is easy to clean thanks to its nonstick surface, and produces evenly-cooked, perfectly browned waffles.

$18 at Amazon

21. For the kiddos: Playz Kids Play Tent

Best gifts under $50: Playz Play Tent

If you've spent any time at indoor playgrounds you know that the ball pit is the hot spot for the toddler set, but it's also a cesspool of germs. You can create your very own— less germy—version at home with a Play Tent and Pop-up ball pit. Toddlers and pre-walkers will love exploring the two tunnels, and it comes with a carrying case so you can fold it up and store it when not in use. One thing worth noting: The balls have to be purchased separately and come in batches of 200.

$40 at Amazon

22. For the pet parent: BarkBox

Best gifts under $50: BarkBox

According to one study, more people buy gifts for their dogs than their coworkers. If someone on your list is probably guilty of the same, help them spoil their four-legged friend with BarkBox. The subscription service delivers a box of treats, toys, and other dog accessories to your giftee each month, so both they and their pup will be happy.

Starting at $35/month at BarkBox

23. For the one who loves getting flowers: Bouqs

Best gifts under $50: Bouqs

Why settle for the occasional bouquet of flowers on cliche holidays when you could have one every month? That's what your friends or family will get if you gift them a subscription to Bouqs. You can choose the frequency that they'll receive their blooms (as often as once a month!) along with the type of flowers they'll get, from playful sunflowers to romantic roses.

Starting at $40/month at Bouqs

24. For the Starbucks addict: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best gifts under $50: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

We need more than just a cup of coffee to get by these days, and if your giftee is a cold brew coffee aficionado, they'll love this iced coffee maker from Takeya. We chose it as the best cold brew coffee maker of the year because it was not only the easiest to use, but it also made the best-tasting coffee. Who says iced coffee is just limited to summer anyway?

$28 at Amazon

25. For the workaholic: SmartDevil Small Personal USB Desktop Fan

Best gifts under $50: SmartDevil Small Personal USB Fan

As the world heats up, having the option to cool down is essential, especially if your workstation at home or in the office generates a lot of heat. This well-reviewed personal fan will move air through your space, and is powered via USB cable.

$16 at Amazon

26. For the eco-conscious one: FinalStraw

Best gifts under $50: FinalStraw

Like the name implies, the FinalStraw may be the last straw your giftee ever needs. It conveniently folds up into a container that attaches to a keyring—a.k.a. they'll never be without their reusable straw. For this reason, we named it the best reusable straw on the market, and anyone who's passionate about the state of the environment will appreciate it.

$20 at Amazon

27. For the person who's always losing things: Tile Mate

Best gifts under $50: Tile Mate

If their favorite phrase is "Has anyone seen my keys?!" they'll benefit from a Tile Mate. The number one item finder on Amazon, the Bluetooth tracker clips right onto their key ring and can locate things over 200 feet away. Users praise its long battery life and the loud volume of the ringer (no way those keys are going to get away from them next time!).

$25 at Amazon

28: For the one who loves to travel: Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow

Best gifts under $50: Travel pillow

If your gift receiver travels by train, plane, or car to visit you or is obsessively talking about their latest trip, then they need a comfortable travel pillow for the journey there. That way they can actually get some rest. The Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow is the best travel pillow we've ever tested for its contoured memory foam design. It'll keep your loved one supported even if they're traveling to the other side of the world.

$30 at Amazon

29. For the one who likes to stay hydrated: Brita Filtering Water Bottle

Best gifts under $50: Brita Water Bottle

Whether your giftee is an athlete or just loves sweating it out at the gym, they should have the best water bottle to keep them hydrated. We found the Brita Filtering Water Bottle to be portable, versatile, durable, and well-designed. The straw is also fitted with a filter that reduces chlorine and will keep their water fresh for up to two months.

$46 at Amazon

30. For the one who adores cast iron: Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Best gifts under $50: Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Dutch ovens make great gifts—they're bulky enough that they're not something people tend to buy for themselves, but they're a kitchen staple that people will find themselves using again and again. Lodge dutch ovens performed well in our roundup of the best dutch ovens, and this cast iron dutch oven is great for roasting veggies, baking bread and more--it would even fare well outside on fire pits or grills.

$45 at Amazon

31. For the person who loves to sleep in: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

If your giftee loves to catch some ZZZs, they could use a sleep mask to block out light. After testing it, our editor said the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask is "like having personal blackout curtains for your eyes," which is why we named it the best contoured sleep mask we've ever tested. Because it's contoured, absolutely no light will sneak in, meaning they'll have sweet dreams no matter the time of day.

$18 at Amazon

32. For the one who likes a little spice: Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler

Best gifts under $50: Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce

If your recipient likes things spicy—like really spicy—this sampler pack of hot sauces will definitely bring the heat. This offering from Thoughtfully Gifts includes seven different flavors of hot sauce, ranging from mild to very hot. Plus, these hot sauces don't just burn your mouth, they offer incredible flavor that will amp up any meal, which is why reviewers love it.

$35 at Amazon

33. For book lovers who read in the dark: Perfectday Rechargeable Reading Light

Best gifts under $50: Perfectday reading light

Any bookworm who shares a bed or room with someone but needs to plow through a book as their companion sleeps will appreciate an old-school reading light. This one from Perfectday is slim, reliable and rechargeable, and shines a small but intense beam on the page to ensure the reader sees the words but others close by aren’t disturbed by a glare. The light also has three brightness settings, each with its own color temperature.

$10 at Amazon

34. For the wine drinker: Winc

Best gifts under $50: Winc

Do they believe every night should end with a glass of wine? If so, they'll love getting a Winc subscription, which will deliver new bottles for her to try based on her taste preferences. After trying Winc, we quickly became obsessed with the service, finding that it consistently delivered high-quality wines and recommendations throughout the months. She'll be a novice sommelier in no time.

Get the first Winc box for $30

35. For the one who wears the same jewelry: Diamond Dazzle Stik

Best gifts under $50: Diamond dazzle stick

If your giftee wears the same earrings, necklaces, and rings every single day, then it's time to give their favorite accessories a refresh. With more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, people swear by this jewelry cleaning stick designed to re-sparkle diamonds. Reviewers were impressed with how easy it is to use and the massive improvement they've seen in their gems.

$8 at Amazon

36. For the one who likes getting their nails done: SunUV Gel Nail Lamp

Best gifts under $50: SunUV Gel Nail Lamp

Is the one on your list obsessed with their monthly (or even weekly) manicures and pedicures? Get them this professional salon curing nail lamp that's so good it’s garnered over 8,000 five-star reviews. We've discussed our love of SunUV's nail lamps before, and much like the version we tested, this gel polish curing light blew away its reviewers.

$50 at Amazon

37. For the new parents: Sophie The Giraffe

Best gifts under $50: Sophie the Giraffe

Even Chrissy Teigen is a fan of the wildly popular Sophie the Giraffe. The teething toy has nearly 10,000 positive reviews, with shoppers raving how much their kids like it and how durable and long-lasting the adorable animal is. A.k.a. the new parents in your life (and their baby) are sure to thank you for this one.

$28 at Amazon

38. For the kombucha fan: Kombucha Starter Kit

Best gifts under $50: Kombucha kit

If you know someone who enjoys drinking Kombucha, then this homemade Kombucha start kit will surely make a thoughtful gift. One of our editors tried and loved it, as it was easy to set up and the result was tasty. I bought my mother-in-law the same kit for her birthday. She’s been brewing her own Kombucha while experimenting with different flavor combinations, which are delicious.

$45 at Amazon

39. For the makeup aficionado: A lighted makeup mirror

Best gifts under $50: Vanity mirror

If you’re shopping for someone who's into makeup consider getting them an accessory that enhances the experience of putting makeup on: a lighted makeup mirror! The Deweisn Lighted Makeup Mirror is the best value makeup mirror we tested, as it provides perfect views and lighting for optimal makeup application. For under $50, you can help them look flawless every day with this unique gift idea.

$22 at Amazon

40. For the one who wants everything to smell like the Volcano candle: Capri Blue Volcano gift set

Best gifts under $50: Capri Blue Volcano gift set

Your giftee might as well be surrounded by one of the most popular scents around, at all times. We've already talked about how much people love the Capri Blue Volcano scent, but if a candle just isn't cutting it, you can also purchase a gift set from Capri Blue that features the scent in the form of a hand soap and hand lotion.

$42 at Amazon

41. For the avid reader: Book of the Month

Best gifts under $50: Book of the Month

There are people who love Kindles and then there are people who love holding real books. If anyone on your list falls into the latter category, gift them a subscription to Book of the Month. It's exactly what it sounds like: They'll get up to five books per month, chosen from a vast library of everything from the latest best-sellers to literary classics.

Book of the Month starting at $50/3 months

42. For the one who wants monogrammed everything: Anthropologie Monogram Necklace

Best gifts under $50: Monogram necklace

Trends come and go, but monograms are forever. That's why we love this simple block letter monogram necklace from Anthropologie, which allows the wearer to hang a letter—their first name, last name or that of someone they love—around their neck. The letters hang individually, which makes it great for layering with other pieces of jewelry or wearing on its own.

$38 at Anthropologie

43. For the person with cold feet: Barefoot Dream CozyChic Socks

Best gifts under $50: Barefoot Dreams socks

The Barefoot Dreams cardigan has a cult-following, so it's not surprising their cozy socks are one of the most highly-rated pairs at Nordstrom. These socks are made with Barefoot Dreams signature CozyChic material that is knit for warmth and softness. One reviewer says these are like wearing a blanket on your feet, making them a great gift for the person who has cold feet.

$15 at Amazon

44. For the one who needs a massage: Back and Neck Massager

Best gifts under $50: Back and Neck Massager

Your giftee can work out all those aches and pains this winter with one of the highest rated pillow massagers on Amazon. Designed to target the back and neck, this pillow massager from Papillon delivers a deep-kneading Shiatsu massage that can help loosen tight, overused muscles and relieve discomfort.

$31 at Amazon

45. For the one who's obsessed with cooking: Five Two Ultimate Apron

Best gifts under $50: The Five Two Ultimate Apron

If you have a giftee that spends a lot of time messing around with new recipes in the kitchen, the Five Two apron from Food52 will set them up for success (or at the very least make it look like they know what they're doing). This apron comes in five different gorgeous colors and was our value favorite in our roundup of the best aprons.

$25 at Food52

46. For the wannabe bartender: A decanter set

Best gifts under $50: Decanter set

Whiskey just hits different when it's poured from a 1920s-style decanter instead of the bottle—and Dad knows that, so he'll be excited to break out this gift the next time he has his colleagues over for a glass of scotch. According to hundreds of reviewers (who give the set a 4.7-star rating), the handcrafted glass is as sturdy and durable as it is luxe and distinguished.

$40 at Amazon

47. For the one who makes TikToks: Qiaya Selfie Light Ring

Best gifts under $50: Qiaya Selfie Light Ring

Having a ring light on the go is handier than you think. Beyond the obvious uses like setting up a quick filming station or selfie light, you can also do your makeup, light a room and more. If someone you know is constantly using their flashlight app to check out their makeup, consider giving them this small, portable ring light

$13 at Amazon

48. For the competitive one: Exploding Kittens

Best gifts under $50: Exploding Kittens

if you haven't played Exploding Kittens before, gear up; you're in for an elbow-throwing, no-holds-barred game of sabotage, yelling, and, you guessed it, exploding kittens. Games make for a great gift during the holidays because they offer the opportunity for the entire family to get together and play.

$20 at Amazon

49. For the one who's serious about their skincare: Aztec Secret Clay Face Mask

A refreshed face--instantly.

This clay mask might be the most popular face mask that Amazon has to offer. It claims to help cleanse your giftee's pores, combat acne, and reduce the appearance of scars, especially when they mix in a bit of apple cider vinegar. More than 25,000 reviewers and our own tester love it for how glowing it left her skin.

$15 at Amazon

50. For the meal prepper: Pyrex Food Storage Set

Best gifts under $50: Pyrex

Maybe they're cooking for the whole family and need a place to store leftovers. Or maybe they like to prep healthy meals on Sunday for the week. Regardless, your gfitee will benefit from some pieces from the brand that makes the best storage containers we've used: the Pyrex glass set. They keep food fresh for longer and are ideal for easy reheating.

$34 at Amazon

