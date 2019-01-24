The 50 Best Jobs in America

A strong economy and unemployment that's at near-record lows have put job seekers in a great position. There's a lot of demand, and that gives people choices.

Despite that, not all professions are equal, and Glassdoor has broken down a number of categories to figure out what the 50 best jobs in the United States are. To do that, the jobs and recruiting site weighed three factors equally: "earning potential based on median annual base salary, job satisfaction rating, and number of job openings," according to a press release.

A doctor types on a computer. More

Medical jobs took eight spots on the list. Image source: Getty Images.

What are the top jobs?

Technology jobs led the way, claiming 19 of the 50 spots. That was followed by healthcare, which held eight spots.

"There's no question that emerging technologies designed to grow and scale business, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation, are having an impact on the types of jobs employers are hiring for across the country," Glassdoor economic research analyst Amanda Stansell wrote in the press release. "As a result, we're seeing a spike in demand for highly skilled workers in 2019."

These are the top 50 jobs:

Data Scientist

Number of job openings: 6,510

Median base salary: $108,000

Nursing Manager

Job openings: 13,931

Median base salary: $83,000

Marketing Manager

Job openings: 7,395

Median base salary: $82,000

Occupational Therapist

Job openings: 17,701

Median base salary: $74,000

Product Manager

Job openings: 11,884

Median base salary: $115,000

Devops Engineer

Job openings: 4,657

Median base salary: $106,000

Program Manager

Job openings: 14,753

Median base salary: $87,000

Data Engineer

Job openings: 4,739

Median base salary: $100,000

HR Manager

Job openings: 3,908

Median base salary: $85,000

Software Engineer

Job openings: 49,007

Median base salary: $104,000

Mechanical Engineer

Job openings: 5,949

Median base salary: $75,000

Physician Assistant

Job openings: 9,819

Median base salary: $105,000

Sales Manager

Job openings: 21,695

Median base salary: $65,000

Sales Engineer

Job openings: 3,145

Median base salary: $90,000

Operations Manager

Job openings: 18,311

Median base salary: $68,000

Strategy Manager

Job openings: 2,783

Median base salary: $140,000

Security Engineer

Job openings: 4,683

Median base salary: $102,000

Construction Manager

Job openings: 3,334

Median base salary: $75,000

Speech Language Pathologist

Job openings: 29,467

Median base salary: $72,000

Project Manager

Job openings: 30,107

Median base salary: $75,000

Product Designer

Job openings: 2,158

Median base salary: $100,000

Java Developer

Job openings: 6,636

Median base salary: $85,000

Executive Assistant

Job openings: 4,858

Median base salary: $60,000

Electrical Engineer

Job openings: 7,191

Median base salary: $77,000

Finance Manager

Job openings: 3,747

Median base salary: $118,000

Business Analyst

Job openings: 13,340

Median base salary: $72,000

Solutions Architect

Job openings: 6,969

Median base salary: $127,000

Recruiter

Job openings: 9,782

Median base salary: $48,000

Business Development Manager

Job openings: 6,348

Median base salary: $80,000

Dental Hygienist

Job openings: 2,805

Median base salary: $67,250

Data Analyst

Job openings: 5,456

Median base salary: $60,000

Nurse Practitioner

Job openings: 18,997

Median base salary: $102,000

Applications Engineer

Job openings: 2,591

Median base salary: $77,000

Quality Assurance Manager

Job openings: 1,923

Median base salary: $91,250

Risk Manager

Job openings: 3,924

Median base salary: $100,500

Communications Manager

Job openings: 2,009

Median base salary: $80,000

Physical Therapist

Job openings: 34,899

Median base salary: $70,000

Facilities Manager

Job openings: 3,472

Median base salary: $65,000

Systems Engineer

Job openings: 16,793

Median base salary: $90,000

Customer Success Manager

Job openings: 2,601

Median base salary: $65,000

Radiologic Technologist

Job openings: 6,115

Median base salary: $48,000

Restaurant Manager

Job openings: 21,754

Median base salary: $49,000

Software Engineering Manager

Job openings: 1,445

Median base salary: $153,000

Software Developer

Job openings: 11,833

Median base salary: $80,000

Safety Manager

Job openings: 2,180

Median base salary: $71,000

User Experience Designer

Job openings: 3,333

Median base salary: $89,000

Office Manager

Job openings: 18,681

Median base salary: $42,000

Brand Manager

Job openings: 1,500

Median base salary: $85,000

Software Development Manager

Job openings: 1,178

Median base salary: $140,000

Systems Administrator

Job openings: 8,278

Median base salary: $68,000

How can job seekers use this?

If you're in college now, this list might help you decide on a career. But it's important to remember that things change. There are 22 jobs on the 2019 list that did not appear on last year's. There are, however, some societal trends that could help someone pick a career that requires years of schooling.

Glassdoor's chief economist predicts that by 2035, there will be labor shortages due to baby boomers leaving the workforce. That, he said, will lead to increased demand for healthcare professionals as an aging population requires more specialized attention.

Current workers can use this list to make lateral career moves. Someone with certain technology skills might be able to retrain for a slightly different career path without years of schooling. In some cases, demand may force employers to be more open-minded in hiring, offering training to nearly qualified candidates who can fill open positions.

It's worth noting that many of these jobs are in management. That means that if you're already working in the field, it probably is smart to make an active effort to gain the skills needed to make the leap from worker to manager (assuming the extra money is worth the added headaches to you).

More From The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.