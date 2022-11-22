Score epic savings on 75+ deals at Lowe's Black Friday sale on Craftsman, Shark, GE
Lowe's Black Friday 2022 sales have started early! These are some serious deals you won't want to miss. Whether you are shopping for the best appliances for your home, are dreaming of an outdoor style refresh or you're setting up for the holidays, Lowe's has you covered with its amazing collection of early Black Friday deals on tools, appliances, building supplies, carpet, bathroom, lighting, kids' toys and more.
From tackling fall lawn care to gearing up for a full-blown kitchen renovation ahead of Thanksgiving 2022, these early Black Friday 2022 deals on Craftsman, LG and DeWalt are sure to hit the spot. Keep scrolling to get first dibs on all the best home improvements markdowns at the Lowe's early Black Friday sale.
Update 12:00PM EST: Lowe's Black Friday sale is running throughout the week, which means there's plenty of time to find amazing savings on home essentials. Be sure to have this page bookmarked so you can stay up to date on any price changes, stock updates and new deals on appliances, tools and more. - Jon Winkler, Reviewed
10 best Lowe's early Black Friday deals
Here are our top ten favorite Lowe's early Black Friday deals on sale today. Scoop epic savings on outdoor furniture and DeWalt power tools.
DeWalt 20-Volt 1/2-Inch Cordless Drill with Batteries and Charger for $99 (Save $60)
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Corded Bagless Upright Vacuum for $99.99 (Save $120)
GE 5-Foot Candlewood Pine Pre-Lit Traditional Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree with LED Lights for $142.40 (Save $35.60)
Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum (Convertible To Handheld) for $159.99 (Save $100)
Sego Lily 55000-BTU Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $274.40 (Save $297.26)
Craftsman 2000 52-Inch 10-Drawer Cabinet for $449 (Save $90)
RST Brands Set of 2 Wicker Conversation Chairs for $752.70 (Save $1,177.29)
Best tool and equipment Black Friday deals
For home improvement projects, head to Lowe's to give your tool kit a serious upgrade. Shop Black Friday deals on Kobalt tool sets and Craftsman storage cabinets.
WORX 20-volt Handheld Cordless Electric Leaf Blower and Accessories for $95 (Save $95)
Craftsman 51-Piece Standard and Metric Combo Tool Set with Hard Case for $50 (Save $45)
DeWalt 20-Volt 1/2-Inch Cordless Drill with Batteries and Charger for $99 (Save $60)
DeWalt 6-Piece Brushless 20-Volt Max 3-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with Soft Case for $129 (Save $70)
Craftsman 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $269 (Save $60)
Kobalt 4-Tool 24-volt Max Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case for $249 (Save $50)
Craftsman 2000 52-Inch 10-Drawer Cabinet for $449 (Save $90)
DeWalt 12-Inch 15-Amp Dual Bevel Sliding Corded Compound Miter Saw for $449 (Save $150)
Flex 6-Tool 24-Volt Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case for $549 (Save $100)
Best kitchen appliance Black Friday deals
Large appliances and other big-ticket items are subject to some of the deepest discounts ahead of Black Friday 2022.
GE 2-Cubic-Foot 1200-Watt Countertop Microwave from $199 (Save $50 to $90)
GZMR 7.5-Quart 6-Speed Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Dough Hook for $221.54 (Save $63.58)
Whirlpool 1.1-Cubic-Foot Low Profile 1000-Watt Over-the-Range Microwave from $399 (Save $230)
Whirlpool Smooth Surface Freestanding Electric Range for $599 (Save $320)
Frigidaire 30-Inch 4 Elements Smooth Surface (Radiant) Electric Cooktop from $629 (Save $130 to $170)
GE Garage-Ready Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $799 (Save $300)
Samsung RS27T5200SR Side-by-Side Refrigerator for $1,399 (Save $267)
Samsung RF28T5001SR French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker for $1,499 (Save $700)
GE PVD28BYNFS Profile Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator for $3,199 (Save $1,000)
Best cleaning appliance Black Friday deals
Find savings on energy-efficient dishwashers and dryers at the Lowe's sale.
Maytag 4.2-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Agitator Top-Load Washer for $548 (Save $301)
Whirlpool 3.5-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Agitator Top-Load Washer for $598 (Save $101)
Samsung StormWash Top Control 24-Inch Built-In Dishwasher for $599 (Save $300)
Samsung 5-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Impeller Top-Load Washer for $648 (Save $251)
Whirlpool Top Control 24-in Built-In Dishwasher for $799 (Save $280)
KitchenAid 24-Inch Third Rack Top Control Built-In Dishwasher from $949 (Save $400)
GE Electric Stacked Laundry Center with 3.8-Cubic-Foot Washer and 5.9-Cubic-Foot Dryer for $1,298 (Save $251)
Best vacuum cleaner Black Friday deals
Clean up with these amazing vacuum deals at the Lowe's Black Friday sale.
Shark Navigator Corded Bagless Upright Vacuum for $99.99 (Save $120)
Bissell 25132 Little Green ProHeat Carpet Cleaner 25132 for $119.99 (Save $14)
Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum (Convertible To Handheld) for $159.99 (Save $100)
Neato Robotics D7 Connected Auto Charging Robotic Vacuum for $179.99 (Save $270)
Samsung Jet 60 Pet & Rose Gold Cordless Stick Vacuum for $199.99 (Save $130)
Samsung Jet Bot Auto Charging Robotic Vacuum for $249.99 (Save $349.01)
Samsung Jet 75+ Cordless Stick Vacuum (Convertible To Handheld) for $399.99 (Save $100)
Best outdoor grill and firepit Black Friday deals
Things are heating up with these fantastic deals on outdoor fire pits, grills and patio heaters.
Mondawe Dark Gray Steel Wood-Burning Fire Pit for $186.94 (Save $52.73)
Sego Lily 55000-BTU Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $274.40 (Save $297.26)
Nuu Garden Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater for $289.99 (Save $40)
Blackstone 30-in Culinary Griddle 2-Burner Liquid Propane Flat Top Grill for $300 (Save $100
Weber Spirit E-310 Black 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill for $600 (Save $100)
Best outdoor furniture Black Friday deals
It is always a great feeling when you can snag expensive patio and outdoor items on sale. Jazz up your exteriors with markdowns on outdoor essentials at the Lowe's Black Friday Month sale.
Mondawe 3-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $265.76 (Save $338.24)
RST Brands Set of 2 Wicker Conversation Chairs for $752.70 (Save $1,177.29)
EDYO LIVING 5-Piece Wicker Patio Set with Cushions for $852.99 (Save $340.50)
Alaterre Furniture Windham Wicker Conversation Chairs for $859.99 (Save $139.01)
Ovios 7-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $1.210.30 (Save $518.70)
Best smart home Black Friday deals
Lowe's has a handful of impressive early Black Friday deals available on smart home devices like Google thermostats and Ring security cameras—a worthwhile upgrade for any home or apartment.
Avatar Controls Smart Switch 3-Way Smart Rocker Light Switch for $19.99 (Save $5)
Enbrighten 125-Volt 1-Outlet Indoor Smart Plug 4-Pack for $35.48 (Save $9.52)
Eco4life Indoor/Outdoor 1-Camera Wireless Battery-Operated Mounted Micro SD Security Camera System for $55.99 (Save $18)
Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) + Nest Thermostat in Charcoal for $229.98 (Save $15)
Defender 4K Ultra-HD Indoor/Outdoor 8-Channel 8-Camera Hardwired Bullet 2TB Security Camera System for $399.99 (Save $290)
Progress Lighting Woodgrain Smart Ceiling Fan for $503.20 (Save $125.80)
Best home improvement Black Friday deals
Ready to tackle a few home improvement projects before the holidays. Shop Black Friday deals on everything from chandeliers to bathroom cabinets today at Lowe's.
Pfister Rancho 2-Handle Widespread WaterSense Mid-Arc Bathroom Sink Faucet for $109 (Save $20)
Kohler Highline White Elongated Chair-Height Two-Piece WaterSense 12-Inch Toilet for $219 (Save $30)
LNC Lucia 5-Light Matte Black and Brown Wood Farmhouse Linear LED Kitchen Island Light for $239.99 (Save $20)
Kohler 30-Inch x 26.125-Inch Surface/Recessed Mount Mirrored Rectangle Medicine Cabinet for $249 (Save $30)
Wellfor Matte Black Bathroom Shower Set with Rain Shower and Spray Mode for $276.75 (Save $92.25)
Cascadia Burlington 68-Inch LED Indoor/Outdoor 8-Blade Ceiling Fann for $539.10 (Save $59.90)
Best holiday decorating Black Friday deals
The holidays are just around the corner and Lowe's has all the best deals on seasonal essentials. Enjoy Black Friday price cuts on yard decorations and artificial Christmas trees now.
Holiday Living 100-Count White LED Plug-In Christmas String Lights for $5.98 (Save $4)
Holiday Living 3.51-Foot Lighted Bear Christmas Inflatable for $20.68 (Save $2.30)
Holiday Living 41-in Toy Soldier Lawn Decoration for $40.48 (Save $4.50)
GE 5-Foot Candlewood Pine Pre-Lit Traditional Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree with LED Lights for $142.40 (Save $35.60)
Veikous 53-Inch Deer Free Standing Decoration with Clear LED Lights for $169.99 (Save $19.01)
GE 7-ft Colorado Spruce Pre-lit Traditional Artificial Christmas Tree with LED Lights for $219 (Save $79)
Evergreen Classics 7.5-ft Norwood Spruce Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree with LED Lights for $398 (Save $150)
Holiday Living 12-Foot Hayden Pine Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with LED Lights for $879.20 (Save $219.80)
Best holiday toy Black Friday deals
Lowe's has some amazing deals on all sorts of kids' toys—including STEM toys they can learn from.
Toy Time Plush Ride-On Rocking Horse for $141.09 (Save $12.91)
Funphix Climb and Slide Custom Play Structure Set $549.88 (Save $97.04)
When do Lowe's Black Friday deals start?
Tons of Lowe's Black Friday deals are already live. We expect to see even more Black Friday deals on everything from kitchen appliances to power tools ahead of Black Friday 2022 on Friday, November 25.
What are the best Lowe's early Black Friday deals?
Lowe's early Black Friday 2022 deals are now online and some of the best discounts we've seen so far are on home appliances, power tools, smart home devices and seasonal essentials. Browse serious price cuts on Samsung dishwashers and refrigerators right now, or opt for huge savings on power tools, like the Kobalt brushless power tool combo kit. Meanwhile, if you're already in Christmas mode, don't pass up Lowe's deals on artificial Christmas trees and yard decorations.
Whatever it is you're looking for, be sure to bookmark this page and check out our deals coverage to be the first to know about the best Lowe's deals and tons of other can't-miss Black Friday 2022 sales.
What should I buy at Lowe's Black Friday sale?
Lowe's Black Friday sale is one of the best places to save on big-ticket home improvement essentials. If you're in the market for major home appliances, power tools or smart tech, the time to shop is now.
Right now we are looking at major markdowns on essential appliances, like the Samsung RF28T5001SR French door refrigerator for just $1,499—an unbelievable $700 markdown. Meanwhile, the Black Friday sale is also a killer opportunity to stock up on smaller items at some of the best prices we've seen all year—you can save on everything from bathroom faucets and screwdriver sets to lightbulbs and Christmas decorations.
When is Black Friday 2022?
This year Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25, but deals don't end there. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28 and the deals will keep going.
Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after. Luckily, Lowe's Black Friday sale is already live, so you don't need to wait until the end of the month to save big.
Are Cyber Monday deals as good as Black Friday deals?
While Black Friday deals may be similar to Cyber Monday deals, many early Black Friday deals offered this week could be sold out by the time we reach the official shopping holiday on Friday, November 25. As with all deals, it’s our advice to shop early, as some deals end without warning and others may sell out.
Our Executive Editor of Commerce, Tercius Bufete, offers this bit of sage advice, “Retailers offer generous return policies during the holiday season. Remember, a deal in the hand is better than two in the bush—especially when you can return or get a price match on the bird.”
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2022: Lowe's deals on tools, appliances and more