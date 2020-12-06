The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

A family home is one of the key elements for many Americans, providing a long-term solution to their housing and a real estate investment for their portfolio. However, in many places in America, housing prices have started to rocket so high that homeownership has become the sort of dream that’s only imaginable for the rich. When the median home value in your area is $1 million or more, a 20% down payment alone comes to $200,000.

That’s why GOBankingRates has compiled a list of the best options for people who are ready to look beyond the beaten path for a place where houses are affordable and life is good. The study compiled the median home value from cities across the country, limiting itself to just those where prices are under a quarter-million dollars. It then added on factors like crime rates, unemployment and overall livability, scoring each and combining them to rank each city.

So, see if your home town is one of the places where you can expect to be able to buy a home for a price that’s not outrageous.

Brownsville is located at the southernmost tip of Texas, on the northern bank of the Rio Grande, directly north and across the border from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

50. Brownsville, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $104,518

  • Livability score: 76

  • Median household income: $36,499

  • Unemployment rate: 11%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 31%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.03

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.71

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17,190.96

springtime urban skyline; clean city skyline; refreshing urban scene; springtime in Texas.

49. Dallas

  • 2020 average home value: $237,212

  • Livability score: 74

  • Median household income: $50,100

  • Unemployment rate: 7.5%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 20.5%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.76

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.57

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $20,057.76

Lafayette is a small City in the State of Louisiana - Image.

48. Lafayette, Louisiana

  • 2020 average home value: $178,852

  • Livability score: 72

  • Median household income: $50,182

  • Unemployment rate: 9.1%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.4%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.49

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 47.97

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,511.20

Old brick house in the Old Salem Historic District, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

47. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • 2020 average home value: $159,143

  • Livability score: 67

  • Median household income: $44,311

  • Unemployment rate: 8.9%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 21.7%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.86

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 32.87

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17,927.39

Laredo is the county seat of Webb County, Texas, United States, on the north bank of the Rio Grande in South Texas, across from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

46. Laredo, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $160,733

  • Livability score: 72

  • Median household income: $43,351

  • Unemployment rate: 9.1%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 29.1%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.43

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 24.48

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,374.20

Greensboro, North Carolina, USA downtown skyline.

45. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • 2020 average home value: $171,514

  • Livability score: 68

  • Median household income: $46,702

  • Unemployment rate: 10.3%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.5%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.41

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.67

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,344.96

Series of shots taken high above Savannah, GA.

44. Savannah, Georgia

  • 2020 average home value: $184,775

  • Livability score: 65

  • Median household income: $41,093

  • Unemployment rate: 8.4%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 22.9%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.99

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 23.98

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,298.22

summer footbridge and lake In Lubbock Texas.

43. Lubbock, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $151,148

  • Livability score: 74

  • Median household income: $48,701

  • Unemployment rate: 6.4%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 20.2%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 10.07

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 47.04

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17,570.81

St-Petersburg-Florida

42. Saint Petersburg, Florida

  • 2020 average home value: $241,690

  • Livability score: 68

  • Median household income: $53,816

  • Unemployment rate: 10.1%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.9%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.27

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.26

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $19,833.35

Norfolk skyline along the banks of the Chesapeake Bay.

41. Norfolk, Virginia

  • 2020 average home value: $209,324

  • Livability score: 69

  • Median household income: $49,146

  • Unemployment rate: 9.3%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.7%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.81

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.46

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,710.44

High angle view of Roanoke Virginia with famous church in the background -- St Andrews Catholic Church.

40. Roanoke, Virginia

  • 2020 average home value: $173,723

  • Livability score: 74

  • Median household income: $43,028

  • Unemployment rate: 7.7%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 20.5%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.27

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 44.46

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,365.46

Pensacola Florida skyline

39. Pensacola, Florida

  • 2020 average home value: $161,460

  • Livability score: 70

  • Median household income: $48,686

  • Unemployment rate: 8.5%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.8%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.50

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 39.29

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,802.71

Jacksonville Florida

38. Jacksonville, Florida

  • 2020 average home value: $204,596

  • Livability score: 67

  • Median household income: $52,576

  • Unemployment rate: 8.3%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.9%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.99

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.93

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $19,462.75

Bricktown Canal in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

37. Oklahoma City

  • 2020 average home value: $145,922

  • Livability score: 77

  • Median household income: $54,034

  • Unemployment rate: 7.1%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.8%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.75

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 40.81

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $19,737.96

St Paul downtown skyline at sunset during christmas.

36. Saint Paul, Minnesota

  • 2020 average home value: $242,768

  • Livability score: 69

  • Median household income: $55,085

  • Unemployment rate: 8.2%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.9%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.62

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 35.01

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,805.72

Edinburg Texas.

35. Edinburg, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $136,705

  • Livability score: 79

  • Median household income: $46,862

  • Unemployment rate: 12.5%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 25.9%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.10

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.39

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17,507.63

Grand Rapids Michigan skyline along the banks of the Grand river.

34. Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • 2020 average home value: $182,939

  • Livability score: 67

  • Median household income: $47,173

  • Unemployment rate: 8.4%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 21.2%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.60

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 19.42

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,097.21

San-Antonio-Texas

33. San Antonio

  • 2020 average home value: $190,049

  • Livability score: 77

  • Median household income: $50,980

  • Unemployment rate: 7.9%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.6%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.33

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 40.35

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,465.99

Columbus-GA

32. Columbus, Georgia

  • 2020 average home value: $108,501

  • Livability score: 76

  • Median household income: $45,389

  • Unemployment rate: 6.8%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 21.1%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.27

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.51

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17,901.11

Corpus Christi Municipal Marina in Texas

31. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $161,782

  • Livability score: 74

  • Median household income: $55,709

  • Unemployment rate: 10%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.8%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.17

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 37.15

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,096.13

Clarksville is a city in and the county seat of Montgomery County, Tennessee.

30. Clarksville, Tennessee

  • 2020 average home value: $185,361

  • Livability score: 66

  • Median household income: $53,007

  • Unemployment rate: 9.2%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.7%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.66

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 29.14

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,239.52

Newport News office buildings with multiple fountains and a lake.

29. Newport News, Virginia

  • 2020 average home value: $196,277

  • Livability score: 73

  • Median household income: $51,884

  • Unemployment rate: 9.3%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.5%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.31

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 29.20

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $19,278.63

Fountain at public park in Lakeland, Florida.

28. Lakeland, Florida

  • 2020 average home value: $183,852

  • Livability score: 81

  • Median household income: $44,313

  • Unemployment rate: 13.2%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.28

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 30.96

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,458.84

High Dynamic Range HDR Photo of Downtown Columbus Ohio.

27. Columbus, Ohio

  • 2020 average home value: $184,720

  • Livability score: 76

  • Median household income: $51,612

  • Unemployment rate: 6.8%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 20.4%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.98

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 35.91

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,241.35

Downtown Lawrenceville Georgia

26. Lawrenceville, Georgia

  • 2020 average home value: $241,478

  • Livability score: 72

  • Median household income: $47,169

  • Unemployment rate: 8.5%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 21.5%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.01

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 18.76

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,824.48

Louisville Kentucky

25. Louisville, Kentucky

  • 2020 average home value: $185,625

  • Livability score: 74

  • Median household income: $51,307

  • Unemployment rate: 6.4%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.6%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.56

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.82

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,478.91

Odessa is a city in and the county seat of Ector County, Texas, United States.

24. Odessa, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $181,934

  • Livability score: 67

  • Median household income: $63,145

  • Unemployment rate: 12.6%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 10.7%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.16

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.35

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,276.75

Armand Bayou in Pasadena Texas

23. Pasadena, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $165,480

  • Livability score: 78

  • Median household income: $53,331

  • Unemployment rate: 9.4%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.7%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.46

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 23.48

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $19,703.33

Downtown Huntsville, Alabama on a sunny day.

22. Huntsville, Alabama

  • 2020 average home value: $185,623

  • Livability score: 76

  • Median household income: $53,840

  • Unemployment rate: 6.3%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.7%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.88

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.27

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,303.84

21. Greenville, South Carolina

  • 2020 average home value: $210,041

  • Livability score: 74

  • Median household income: $53,571

  • Unemployment rate: 7.9%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 13.9%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.54

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 43.16

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,066.88

Aerial Drone Photography of Downtown Omaha Nebraska.

20. Omaha, Nebraska

  • 2020 average home value: $198,682

  • Livability score: 76

  • Median household income: $56,780

  • Unemployment rate: 5.9%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.3%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.61

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 34.84

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $19,798.90

Tyler-Texas

19. Tyler, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $162,795

  • Livability score: 75

  • Median household income: $49,254

  • Unemployment rate: 7.2%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.4%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.94

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 30.31

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17,864.46

Fort Worth downtown skyline from a freeway offramp.

18. Fort Worth, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $212,221

  • Livability score: 80

  • Median household income: $59,255

  • Unemployment rate: 7.5%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.01

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 28.56

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $20,115.28

GLOBE LIFE PARK, ARLINGTON TEXAS USA, 5-1-2020: A 270-acre mixed-use complex that includes Texas Live!, a unique entertainment district with restaurants, retail and entertainment venues.

17. Arlington, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $220,338

  • Livability score: 83

  • Median household income: $58,502

  • Unemployment rate: 7.5%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.7%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.50

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 29.95

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $20,152.55

Amarillo, U.S.A. - May 21 2011: Texas, Route 66, the buildings of the city center

16. Amarillo, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $138,807

  • Livability score: 81

  • Median household income: $52,543

  • Unemployment rate: 5.1%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.1%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.11

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 42.27

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17,623.13

City view with Bonaza church in the centre of El Paso village on the western part of La Palma island.

15. El Paso, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $141,495

  • Livability score: 77

  • Median household income: $45,656

  • Unemployment rate: 8.7%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 20%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.79

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 15.70

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17,828.29

DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

14. Des Moines, Iowa

  • 2020 average home value: $150,577

  • Livability score: 78

  • Median household income: $52,251

  • Unemployment rate: 6.9%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.2%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.88

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 29.33

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,211.42

Garland Texas

13. Garland, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $212,002

  • Livability score: 79

  • Median household income: $58,999

  • Unemployment rate: 7.5%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.2%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.72

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.75

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $20,098.55

Lexington - Kentucky, Kentucky, Urban Skyline, Autumn, City.

12. Lexington, Kentucky

  • 2020 average home value: $210,407

  • Livability score: 75

  • Median household income: $54,918

  • Unemployment rate: 5.5%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.8%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.09

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.85

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17,771.45

This is a photo of the state capital building in Lincoln Nebraska.

11. Lincoln, Nebraska

  • 2020 average home value: $202,347

  • Livability score: 80

  • Median household income: $55,224

  • Unemployment rate: 5%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.2%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.71

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 29.48

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,962.01

Fort Wayne Indiana

10. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • 2020 average home value: $149,870

  • Livability score: 80

  • Median household income: $48,023

  • Unemployment rate: 8.2%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.3%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.83

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.26

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $16,598.33

Killeen, Texas - August 25th 2016: Residential neighborhood in the South with blue sky in the background.

9. Killeen, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $138,179

  • Livability score: 77

  • Median household income: $50,418

  • Unemployment rate: 7.1%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 13.8%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.89

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 22.80

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17,783.86

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA - JUNE 21, 2017: Riverwalk along the Big Sioux River.

8. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • 2020 average home value: $227,536

  • Livability score: 72

  • Median household income: $59,017

  • Unemployment rate: 5.5%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 11.3%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.33

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 29.07

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17,478.32

Glass Towers in Irving Texas

7. Irving, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $243,162

  • Livability score: 85

  • Median household income: $61,937

  • Unemployment rate: 7.5%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 13.5%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.14

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.02

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $19,760.57

Lake Conroe Texas - Image.

6. Conroe, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $234,334

  • Livability score: 89

  • Median household income: $57,214

  • Unemployment rate: 9.4%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 12.8%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.80

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.02

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,623.70

Grand Prairie Texas at sunset

5. Grand Prairie, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $223,551

  • Livability score: 83

  • Median household income: $65,249

  • Unemployment rate: 7.5%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 12.1%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.55

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 20.07

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $20,050.25

Port Saint Lucie Florida nature reserve

4. Port St. Lucie, Florida

  • 2020 average home value: $242,908

  • Livability score: 81

  • Median household income: $57,113

  • Unemployment rate: 10.2%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 10.1%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.12

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.48

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $19,720.41

Spring Creek Greenway in Spring Texas

3. Spring, Texas

  • 2020 average home value: $223,373

  • Livability score: 83

  • Median household income: $68,980

  • Unemployment rate: 9.4%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 13%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.76

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 13.14

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $20,182.96

Aurora is a suburb of Chicago located in the outer region of Greater Chicago in the U.

2. Aurora, Illinois

  • 2020 average home value: $198,118

  • Livability score: 77

  • Median household income: $69,730

  • Unemployment rate: 12%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 12.6%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.70

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.59

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18,456.94

A Placid Summer's Day in Edmond, Oklahoma - Image.

1. Edmond, Oklahoma

  • 2020 average home value: $247,551

  • Livability score: 92

  • Median household income: $78,692

  • Unemployment rate: 7.1%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 10.7%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.40

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 15.87

  • Annual cost of living (excluding housing): $20,040.87

Methodology: In order to find the 50 best places to buy a home for under $250,000, GOBankingRates looked at the 100 most populous cities where home values in 2020 did not go above $250,000 and had a 2020 average below $250,000 according to Zillow’s 2020 data. Once these 100 cities were identified, GOBankingRates looked at the following factors: (1) median household income as sourced from the United States Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey; (2) an overall livability score out of 100 sourced from AreaVibes; (3) violent crime rate per 1,000 residents and (4) property crime rate per 1,000 residents, both sourced from Neighborhood Scout; (5) Metropolitan Statistical Area unemployment rate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary data for July 2020; (6) percent of population living below the poverty line sourced from the United States Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey; and (7) an annual cost-of-living expenditures estimate (groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation), based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost-of-living indices sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. All factors were then scored and combined, with the lower score being best, and then ranked to give the final placements. All data was collected on and up to date as of Sept. 17, 2020.

