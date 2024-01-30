50 of the best spring-break destinations in the US

A lot of places in the United States make for great spring-break destinations.

Killington, Vermont, is a great choice for those who want to participate in winter sports.

Lake Tahoe, California, and Cannon Beach, Oregon, are nice places to unwind.

Choosing the perfect spring-break destination isn't always as easy as it seems.

There are tons of options out there, which can make choosing just one feel overwhelming.

To help you narrow them down, here are 50 great places in the United States that you might want to visit for spring break.

Asheville, North Carolina

This lively city in North Carolina is ideal for anyone looking for an artsy, unique trip rather than just a party vibe.

Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is also an excellent spot to experience nature while hiking or biking. There are many famous ghost tours and breweries, too.

Boston, Massachusetts

You're not going to find balmy beach temperatures in Boston in the spring, but there are plenty of other things to do besides relax outside.

Boston is full of culture, history, and New England charm, with tons of museums, galleries, restaurants, markets, parks, and shopping to explore.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Consistently thought of as one of the top spring-break destinations out there, Las Vegas has everything you need to have one big party with your friends.

Gamble at any of the many casinos, get dressed up for a night out in a club, see an amazing musical performance, or simply stroll down the strip and shop. It's a classic for a reason.

Miami Beach, Florida

Miami Beach is another hotspot for spring breakers, and there's a reason.

The weather is gorgeous and perfect for beach days, there is tons of lively nightlife with tons of great restaurants, and everyone is down to have a good time.

The Grand Canyon, Arizona

If the club scene isn't what you're looking for, head west to get a nice dose of nature. The Grand Canyon is a must-see on most bucket lists and isn't too hot in Arizona yet in the spring.

Snap some photos and do some hiking for an unforgettable experience.

Honolulu, Hawaii

The capital of Hawaii, Honolulu offers nightlife, restaurants, history, gorgeous beaches, and lots of shopping.

South Padre Island, Texas

Sure, this tiny island in Texas might be a spring-break cliché for some, but that doesn't mean it isn't a whole lot of fun.

With nonstop parties at "Rockstar Beach," lots of water sports, and tons of bars and club, you'll have a lively spring-break experience.

Washington, DC

There is obviously a ton of history to be taken in when you're in DC, with lots of museums to check out and tons of art galleries to browse. But the area offers so much more than historic monuments.

In the early spring, you can get a look at the famous cherry blossoms, and as it gets warmer, you can walk through the many parks. There's also a booming restaurant scene you'll want to take advantage of.

San Francisco, California

You're basically guaranteed to get great weather when traveling to California since you don't have to fear excess humidity or out-of-season cold.

San Francisco is a busy city with tons of sites to see, and so much to do. It's easy to fly into and is also a great starting point if you want to take a road trip to somewhere like Monterey or Carmel-By-The-Sea.

The Catskills, New York

If you want to keep things more on the simple side, check out the Catskills area in upstate New York.

Only about two to three hours outside New York City, it is full of charming towns and lots of nature to take in. Stay in places like Kingston, Hunter, Woodstock, or New Paltz, and if it's nice enough in the season, you can go hiking.

New Orleans, Louisiana

No spring-break destination list would be complete without New Orleans.

The city is known for its incredible food, drinks, nightlife scene, and culture all around. It's an exciting time to visit New Orleans, as it will likely be full of other tourists looking for a good time.

Chicago, Illinois

If you'd rather explore a city than lounge on a beach, consider going to Chicago.

Known for its museums, Chicago is a great place to learn a little bit more about art and history while you take in the sights and enjoy the breeze coming off of Lake Michigan.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta is another popular option for spring break trips, probably because the weather is great, and there is so much to do and see.

Check out the museums, do a bike tour, explore nature, eat at the markets, and enjoy the city.

New York City, New York

Although Manhattan won't be that warm for spring break, it should be past that cold winter period, so it will be pleasant to walk around.

There's an endless list of things to do, whether you're seeing a Broadway play, checking out one of the many museums or historical sites, or just shopping and taking everything in.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Florida, in general, is a popular state to visit for spring break — the weather is hot enough for the beach and there's tons of sunshine.

Fort Lauderdale is a huge spring break spot for all of its partying and nightlife, but if that's not your scene, it also has beautiful beaches and beachfront promenades.

Denver, Colorado

Going down to the South isn't the only way to spend spring break, though.

Denver offers up so much to do: there are plenty of pubs and breweries, tons of natural attractions for those who want to spend time outside, and lots of hiking trails for anyone feeling adventurous.

Park City, Utah

If you're not ready to let go of winter just yet, you can head to Park City, where you'll probably still be able to ski or snowboard, as there's usually snow in some of the mountains through April.

You can eat, drink, and shop on Main Street when you're done.

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville has become a popular bachelor and bachelorette spot for a reason: it's a city full of good food, interesting drinks, and tons of bars to hang out in.

Be prepared to jam to country music and live guitar, because this is a place that's known for its live-music scene.

Los Angeles, California

If you haven't been to LA yet, why not go for spring break?

The popular City of Angels has so much to do: You can check out museums or go searching for a glimpse of a celebrity on any number of tours.

You can also hike the famous trails, eat some fantastic food, and head over to the beach areas for some sunshine. There are also plenty of great Instagram photo opportunities all over.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach is a super fun spot. You can walk the pier, go to restaurants and bars, relax at the beach, or play mini golf.

There are some fun attractions to head to, like Ripley's Aquarium, and there's also some great shopping at the outlet mall.

Seattle, Washington

If you go to Seattle in early spring, there's a chance you'll still be able to enjoy some skiing and snowboarding.

Even if you miss it, there's plenty to do in Seattle in the spring including festivals, restaurants, and plenty of museums to check out.

Orlando, Florida

If you're looking for a family-friendly destination, it doesn't get much better than Orlando.

Head out for a day of fun at Disney World or Universal Studios, where everyone can enjoy rides and amusement-park eats.

Portland, Oregon

There's a lot to see in Portland, and the temperatures will be warm enough in the spring to make being outside feel amazing.

You can check out the blooming cherry trees and flowers, go on a long hike for some stunning views, or just enjoy the foodie scene that Portland is known for.

Savannah, Georgia

This perfectly charming Southern city is a beautiful place to explore, especially in the spring, before the temperatures get sweltering.

There are plenty of bars to hang out in when you want a late night, or you can go on one of the many ghost tours Savannah is known for.

Galveston, Texas

Located on the Gulf Coast, this spot in Texas offers up some prime beach days for spring break, and it's a little on the quiet side.

It's also relatively inexpensive compared to many other destinations, even though it offers so much to do including amusement park Moody Gardens.

Phoenix, Arizona

If you want to spend your spring break in the great outdoors, Phoenix is a terrific option.

Go to any one of the hiking trails, botanical gardens, or parks to get adventurous, and enjoy the warm sunshine and lovely temperatures.

Maui, Hawaii

This island offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and natural sites like waterfalls, as well as amazing beaches to relax on. And of course, there's plenty of food to enjoy.

Salt Lake City, Utah

If you want something artistic and more unique, Salt Lake City is a great choice. Hike, eat, shop, take in some history at one of the many museums, go for a cooking class — the possibilities are pretty much endless.

Daytona Beach, Florida

Another spring-break hot spot, Daytona Beach will surely live up to its lively reputation.

There are tons of parties on the beach, plenty of clubs and bars to hang out at late into the night, and of course, lots of pools to relax by.

Charleston, South Carolina

If you're looking for incredible food and a charming atmosphere, look no further than Charleston, which has boomed in popularity over the years.

Charleston is full of colorful streets, exciting ghost tours, and lots of famous restaurants. You're also only about an hour away from the beach if you need time to wind down.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

New Mexico has wonderful weather in the spring — it's not too hot or too cold — and there's lots to see in Santa Fe.

The city offers up some amazing Tex-Mex food, as well as museums to explore and lots of fun shopping. You're also close to some beautiful parks for hiking.

Santa Catalina Island, California

This group of islands off of the Southern California coast is full of natural beauty.

You can go snorkeling and scuba diving if you want some adventure, boating if you want to relax, or camping if you really want a feel for the outdoors.

Houston, Texas

The weather is going to be hot, but it might be a welcome change depending on where you're traveling from.

Houston offers lots of fun spring festivals and plenty of things to do outside, from performances to markets and parks to hang out in.

Cannon Beach, Oregon

You might not think of Oregon as a beach spot, but the lake beaches are just as special as the ocean ones.

The early spring weather is a little chilly, but it's still a nice time to visit, with beautiful hots and vacation homes as well as camping if it's warm enough. In town, you can visit restaurants and spas.

San Diego, California

A great destination for you and your friends or for the family, San Diego offers up so much to do. There's the zoo, of course, but also the pier where you can walk by the water, old-school amusement parks, and other major attractions to enjoy.

Holland, Michigan

If you're visiting in May, you'll be able to check out the celebration of the Dutch tulip, a fantastic festival full of the flower.

There are crafts, food, concerts, and so much more going on, making this a great late spring break destination.

Destin, Florida

Located on Florida's Emerald Coast, this popular spring break spot is full of sandy beaches, warm water, snorkeling, water sports, and boating.

You can enjoy plenty of nightlife at the piano bars, restaurants, and bars all over, or check out an evening cruise.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Head for the great outdoors in Colorado Springs, where you can get seriously adventurous at one of the many parks or natural sites full of hiking trails.

There's also the US Olympic Training Center to check out if you're into that. And Colorado Springs is only about an hour away from Denver, so you could hit up both spots if you wanted to.

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

This truly stunning island off the coast of South Carolina is worth a visit. The beaches are relaxing, there are plenty of golf courses to check out, and there's lots to see in the main town area.

Palm Springs, California

The spring is a nice time to visit Palm Springs because it will be warm but not as hot as the desert can get. Check out the aerial tram for some spectacular views, take in all of the art, or hang in any of the pubs or bars for some great live music.

Cleveland, Ohio

Instead of heading to one of the coasts, head to Cleveland to have a city vacation.

Cleveland is becoming known for being a foodie spot, so it's a unique destination for those who love to eat. There's also a zoo, museums, and places like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to check out.

Saint Petersburg, Florida

Called the "Sunshine City," Saint Petersburg is worth a visit for the beaches alone.

You can relax and enjoy the warm weather, go to one of the many art museums, or even head to the Florida Orchestra. The Sunken Gardens are another must-see spot there.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

In the mood for an authentic Philly cheesesteak? Head to Philadelphia to get a great dose of history and culture.

You might also be able to catch the Philadelphia Flower Show, the biggest flower show in the US.

Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina

North Carolina's Outer Banks area offers gorgeous beaches and quiet little towns, like Ocean Isle Beach. It's small but charming and makes for a really nice relaxing getaway, with warm-weather treats and lots of water activities.

It's also only about 45 minutes from Myrtle Beach, which is a nice spot to head to for more nightlife.

Killington, Vermont

If you go to Killington in early spring, there's a chance you'll still be able to enjoy some of the skiing and snowboarding at the mountain.

Otherwise, the town offers plenty to do: there are lots of cute restaurants. You're also within driving distance of the town of Woodstock, which is super charming.

Depoe Bay, Oregon

Located on the Oregon Coast, Depoe Bay is a beautiful spot to feel at one with nature. You can go whale watching, take a long hike, or just relax in a rugged vacation spot.

Key West, Florida

The Florida Keys are super south in Florida and home to stunning beaches and tons of delicious restaurants.

Great Smokey Mountains National Park, North Carolina, and Tennessee

The spring weather in this national park is typically mild and may just inspire you to spend all of your time there outdoors.

Go for a hike or a scenic drive, check out the wildlife, and find a fun place to stay so you can really experience nature.

Lake Tahoe, California

Located right on the border of California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe is a perfect spot if you just want to sit back and relax.

You may even get to catch the tail end of the ski season if you go early enough.

Austin, Texas

This popular city in Texas is known for its booming live music scene, as well as its many great restaurants and bars.

It's also a nice place to connect with nature when you're ready to get adventurous.

