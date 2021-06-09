50 Black women have been killed by the police since 2015. Most of the officers who shot them didn't face consequences.
50 Black women have been killed by US police since 2015.
Not one of the officers has been convicted.
For years, activists and researchers have called out how often people overlook Black women killed by the police in the United States.
“Violence towards Black girls and women has always received far too little coverage, leaving the loved ones of countless victims of state-sanctioned murder without justice,” said Arisha Hatch, the vice president and chief of campaigns at Color Of Change, a nonprofit civil-rights group.
From February 2015 to March 2021, the police shot and killed at least 50 Black women, identified in police reports and by news outlets. The true number might be higher. Several of these women had a mental illness, their families said.
Researchers who study institutionalized racism have widely documented that Black women are among the most invisible groups in the country.
Insider created this database to document the Black women killed by the police since 2015. The data provides a snapshot of the disproportionate favor given to officers over victims of police violence.
Sort by:
Name(A:Z)
Age(youngest:oldest)
Date(latest:earliest)
A year after the launch of the #SayHerName campaign- founded in 2014 to bring attention to Black women harmed by police violence- officers in California shot Yuvette Henderson several times in the head and back with an AR-15. They had suspected her of shoplifting at a Home Depot and alleged that she had pointed a gun at them. While protesters closed the store and demanded surveillance footage of the fatal shooting, national news organizations, including Insider, barely covered Henderson’s death.
#SayHerName has become an integral part of the Black Lives Matter movement and mobilized grassroots operations nationwide to acknowledge the lives of Black women, girls, and femmes lost to police violence. Names like Atatiana Jefferson and Breonna Taylor entered the national conversation as organizers leveraged the campaign “to change the popular narrative about police violence in the wake of the killings of Black women,” said Karissa Lewis and Charlene Carruthers, activists with the Movement for Black Lives.
“In 2015, this work led to the first national day of action calling for an end to state-sanctioned violence against all Black women and girls,” Lewis and Carruthers told Insider. “Over a dozen cities held actions, leading us to campaign work that shapes our movement today. That work plays a large role in more people and communities seeing themselves being valued for the first time in a mass movement for liberation.”
Insider tracked 100 officers involved in the killings of these Black women. Through research, conversations with activists, court documents, and records obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, we found that most of the officers involved did not face any consequences. Insider identified 14 of those 100 officers who had been fired or charged. One officer - Scott Kadien, who killed Sandy Guardiola in 2017 - resigned, though it wasn’t clear whether he did so because of the shooting. No officer has been convicted.
Insider identified 100 officers involved in the fatal shootings of 50 Black women from January 2015 to March 2021.
71 officers did not appear to face repercussions such as being fired, charged, or convicted. Insider was unable to verify whether 14 officers were fired, charged, or convicted.
9 officers were fired.
5 officers were charged. One was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, another with murder, and a third with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and criminally negligent homicide. Two other officers faced civil charges.
1 officer resigned, but it wasn't clear whether his resignation was a direct result of the shooting.
Of the 100 officers involved, none was convicted.
Activists pushing for racial justice are hopeful these conversations and actions will spur change.
“The majority of Americans are now comfortable publicly stating that racial justice is an important marker of the well-being of our society, and they are now demanding that people in power address it,” Hatch of Color Of Change said.
“Now it's about turning this energy and expectation into a governing majority, addressing not only police reform to stop the bloodshed but legislation that uplifts and empowers our communities,” Hatch added. “From economic justice to ensuring that mainstream media no longer disregard Black lives, this ultimately means creating equal access to tools that demand responsiveness and accountability.”
Editing: Kadia Tubman, Emma LeGault, Rebecca Harrington
Design and development: Taylor Tyson, Skye Gould, Sawyer Click
Reporting: Yelena Dzhanova, Taylor Ardrey, Ellen Cranley, Hannah Beckler, Bre’Anna Grant