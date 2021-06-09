50 Black women have been killed by the police since 2015. Most of the officers who shot them didn't face consequences.

50 Black women have been killed by US police since 2015.

Not one of the officers has been convicted.

For years, activists and researchers have called out how often people overlook Black women killed by the police in the United States.

“Violence towards Black girls and women has always received far too little coverage, leaving the loved ones of countless victims of state-sanctioned murder without justice,” said Arisha Hatch, the vice president and chief of campaigns at Color Of Change, a nonprofit civil-rights group.

From February 2015 to March 2021, the police shot and killed at least 50 Black women, identified in police reports and by news outlets. The true number might be higher. Several of these women had a mental illness, their families said.

Researchers who study institutionalized racism have widely documented that Black women are among the most invisible groups in the country.

Insider created this database to document the Black women killed by the police since 2015. The data provides a snapshot of the disproportionate favor given to officers over victims of police violence.

memorial candle

Nina Adams Nina Adams

Age at death: 47

Location: Greensburg, PA

Date of incident: Mar. 13, 2019

Synopsis: Authorities in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, said that in March 2019, Nina Adams fired shots near her home and then walked back to her residence. When the police arrived, Adams walked out on her porch with a gun in her hand, they said. One officer shot a bean bag at her, then another officer shot her with a gun. Adams died at a hospital. Adams' family told local news outlets she had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and described her as a sweet person.



Officer outcome: Six officers were not fired, charged, or convicted. Insider filed a public-records request for more information.

memorial candle

LaShanda Anderson LaShanda Anderson

Age at death: 36

Location: Deptford, NJ

Date of incident: Jun. 9, 2018

Synopsis: Two officers in Deptford, New Jersey, shot LaShanda Anderson dead in June 2018 while she was fleeing a Marshalls store, the police said. They said Anderson, who was considered a shoplifting suspect, had tried to strike Sgt. Kevin Clements with an SUV. Clements fired three times at the car, killing Anderson. A lawsuit said witnesses disputed the officers' accounts, saying they were not in danger of being run over.



Officer outcome: The two officers involved - Kevin Clements and William Bittner - were not fired, charged, or convicted. A lawsuit filed by the family in the New Jersey District Court is pending.

memorial candle

Deresha Armstrong Deresha Armstrong

Age at death: 26

Location: Orlando, FL

Date of incident: May 5, 2016

Synopsis: Deresha Armstrong was fleeing the scene of a robbery outside Orlando, Florida, in May 2016 when she and a man exchanged fire with a homeowner, the police said. Officer Vernon Brown shot Armstrong; he later said she matched the description of a suspect in the robbery. Armstrong was pronounced dead at a hospital.



Officer outcome: The outcome of Vernon Brown's involvement in the shooting was unclear. Insider filed a public-records request for more information.

memorial candle

Kisha Arrone Kisha Arrone

Age at death: 35

Location: Dayton, OH

Date of incident: Apr. 17, 2016

Synopsis: Three officers shot and killed Kisha Arrone while responding to a call about an altercation that the police said involved a "violent encounter" with her domestic partner in Dayton, Ohio, in April 2016. Arrone tried to flee from the officers before threatening to shoot herself, the police said. The officers shot Arrone when she approached a group of bystanders with the gun, the police said.



Officer outcome: Adam Sharp, Jamie Luckoski, and Alexander Dole were not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Crystalline Barnes Crystalline Barnes

Age at death: 21

Location: Jackson, MS

Date of incident: Jan. 27, 2018

Synopsis: Police officers fatally shot Crystalline Barnes, an honors student at Jackson State University and mother of two, in January 2018. After a patrol car pulled Barnes over, she began to drive away and then drove backward toward an officer, who opened fire, the police said. Another officer shot at her from the front as she started to drive forward, the police said.



Officer outcome: Rakasha Adams and Albert Taylor were not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

India Beaty India Beaty

Age at death: 25

Location: Norfolk, VA

Date of incident: Mar. 19, 2016

Synopsis: India Beaty confronted officers who saw her arguing with a man in a shopping center in Norfolk, Virginia, in March 2016. Beaty pulled out what turned out to be a toy gun, and after making what the police described as a "threatening motion" toward the man, two officers opened fire and killed Beaty.



Officer outcome: Brandon Goins and Payton Wosk were not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Dereshia Blackwell Dereshia Blackwell

Age at death: 39

Location: Missouri City, TX

Date of incident: Sep. 9, 2018

Synopsis: A police officer in Missouri City, Texas, fatally shot Dereshia Blackwell, who had been accused of killing her neighbor, in September 2018. Officers found Blackwell outside her neighbor’s apartment with a gun and a knife, the police said. They said Blackwell did not comply with orders to drop her weapons, so they tased her. Neighbors told local news outlets they heard gunshots.



Officer outcome: The officer's name and the outcome of their involvement in the shooting weren't clear. Insider filed a public-records request for this information.

memorial candle

Jonie Block Jonie Block

Age at death: 27

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Date of incident: May 15, 2017

Synopsis: In May 2017, police officers in Phoenix confronted Jonie Block in a park, where the police said she appeared to be threatening herself with a gun. Block began walking toward a public area, and Officer Chris Trapp shot her.



Officer outcome: The outcome of Chris Trapp's involvement in the shooting was unclear. Insider filed a public-records request for more information.

memorial candle

Alexia Christian Alexia Christian

Age at death: 25

Location: Atlanta, GA

Date of incident: Apr. 30, 2015

Synopsis: Two Atlanta officers shot Alexia Christian 10 times in April 2015. The police said they found her in a stolen pickup truck and put her in the back of their cruiser in handcuffs. They said she slipped out of those handcuffs and fired three times at the officers. Each officer fired five times at Christian. There is no bodycam footage, but in dash-cam footage an officer could be heard yelling at Christian to "put the gun down." Christian could be heard responding that she didn't have a gun.



Officer outcome: Jeffrey Cook and Omar Thyme were not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Decynthia Clements Decynthia Clements

Age at death: 34

Location: Elgin, IL

Date of incident: Mar. 12, 2018

Synopsis: Decynthia Clements had a standoff with police officers on an interstate in Elgin, Illinois, in March 2018. Lt. Chris Jensen said that he saw Clements talking to herself in her car and that he thought she was having a mental-health crisis. She set her vehicle on fire and waved knives at the officers, the police said. Jensen shot Clements twice in the head and once in the chest. Other officers had stun guns and rubber bullets on hand, reports said.



Officer outcome: Chris Jensen was not fired, charged, or convicted. A lawsuit filed by the family in the Northern District of Illinois is pending.

memorial candle

Deborah Danner Deborah Danner

Age at death: 66

Location: Bronx, NY

Date of incident: Oct. 18, 2016

Synopsis: Sgt. Hugh Barry shot and killed Deborah Danner in her bedroom in her apartment in the Bronx, New York, in October 2016. They were responding to a call saying that Danner, who had schizophrenia, had been screaming in her hallway. The police described the shooting as self-defense after Danner swung a bat at the officers. Barry was found not guilty of second-degree murder, manslaughter, and criminally negligent homicide.



Officer outcome: Hugh Barry was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and criminally negligent homicide.

memorial candle

Angel Viola DeCarlo Angel Viola DeCarlo

Age at death: 31

Location: Hopewell, VA

Date of incident: Dec. 18, 2018

Synopsis: A police officer in Hopewell, Virginia, shot Angel Viola DeCarlo in December 2018 after reports of an armed robbery. When the police found DeCarlo, who they believed to be the suspect, she refused to stop walking and pointed a gun at the officer, the police said. DeCarlo’s family told local news outlets that she had post-traumatic stress disorder. In a lawsuit, her family said she was not armed.



Officer outcome: The officer's name and the outcome of their involvement in the shooting weren't clear. Insider filed a public-records request for this information.

memorial candle

Monique Jenee Deckard Monique Jenee Deckard

Age at death: 43

Location: Anaheim, CA

Date of incident: Mar. 8, 2015

Synopsis: In March 2015, Monique Jenee Deckard's brother called the Anaheim Police Department, fearing his sister would kill herself. He told the dispatcher that Deckard had schizophrenia, but the police ignored his warning about her mental illness, he said. The police said Deckard shouted "kill me" and marched toward them with knives before they shot and killed her.



Officer outcome: Kevin Flanagan, Dale Miller, and Jonathan Nooitgedagt were not fired, charged, or convicted. An Anaheim Police Department spokesperson said several measures had been changed after an internal review of the incident, such as more officer training on using less lethal force.

memorial candle

Cynthia Fields Cynthia Fields

Age at death: 60

Location: Savannah, GA

Date of incident: Jul. 27, 2018

Synopsis: Cynthia Fields was shot in her home in Savannah, Georgia, in July 2018. While investigating a shooting, police officers confronted a 20-year-old man, identified as Fields' grandson, outside Fields' home. An officer and the man began shooting, and a stray bullet struck Fields. Her family said she left behind five children.



Officer outcome: Robert Mowers and Joseph Altomare were not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Janisha Fonville Janisha Fonville

Age at death: 20

Location: Charlotte, NC

Date of incident: Feb. 18, 2015

Synopsis: Officer Anthony Holzhauer of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shot and killed Janisha Fonville in February 2015. She had been diagnosed with a mood disorder and depression and had once been hospitalized for self-harm, her family said. The police said they had responded to a domestic call about two women arguing. They said Fonville had a knife and refused to drop it, but Fonville's girlfriend disputed that.



Officer outcome: Anthony Holzhauer was not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Korryn Gaines Korryn Gaines

Age at death: 23

Location: Randallstown, MD

Date of incident: Aug. 1, 2016

Synopsis: In August 2016, the police in Randallstown, Maryland, were serving Korryn Gaines a warrant for failing to appear in court over traffic charges and her fiancé a warrant in connection with an assault. It turned into a six-hour standoff after Gaines refused to surrender. Officer Royce Ruby Jr. said he fired at Gaines when she pointed her gun at officers who had entered the apartment. Gaines was killed, and her 5-year-old son was injured.



Officer outcome: Royce Ruby Jr. was not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Francine Graham Francine Graham

Age at death: 50

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Date of incident: Dec. 10, 2019

Synopsis: Francine Graham and David Anderson entered a Jewish supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey, in December 2019, opened fire, and killed multiple people. The police fatally shot them. Authorities characterized the attack as an act of domestic terrorism "fueled by both anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement beliefs."



Officer outcome: The officers' names and the outcomes of their involvement in the shooting weren't clear. Insider filed a public-records request for this information.

memorial candle

Sandy Guardiola Sandy Guardiola

Age at death: 48

Location: Canandaigua, NY

Date of incident: Oct. 4, 2017

Synopsis: In October 2017, Sgt. Scott Kadien of the Canandaigua Police Department in New York entered Sandy Guardiola's home with a master key fob for a wellness check. Guardiola, a parole officer, had been out from work for weeks, and her coworkers said they were worried about her. Kadien said he had announced his presence several times. Guardiola had a service weapon, which Kadien said she fired, prompting him to fire. Kadien shot Guardiola three times. A lawsuit against Kadien and the city of Canandaigua is pending.



Officer outcome: A lawsuit is pending in the Western District of New York. Initially, the police and prosecutors did not bring charges against Scott Kadien, who has resigned. It was unclear whether he resigned over the shooting.

memorial candle

Mya Hall Mya Hall

Age at death: 27

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Date of incident: Mar. 30, 2015

Synopsis: In March 2015, Mya Hall was behind the wheel of a stolen car with a passenger when she took a wrong exit that landed them near the entrance of the National Security Agency's headquarters, authorities said. Hall sped into a police cruiser, and the police shot at the car, court documents said, killing Hall and injuring the passenger.



Officer outcome: The officers' names and the outcomes of their involvement in the shooting weren't clear. Insider filed a public-records request for this information.

memorial candle

Yuvette Henderson Yuvette Henderson

Age at death: 38

Location: Emeryville, CA

Date of incident: Feb. 3, 2015

Synopsis: The police in Emeryville, California, shot Yuvette Henderson with an AR-15 in February 2015, court documents say. Officers Warren Williams and Michelle Shepherd suspected she might have shoplifted from Home Depot and shot her several times in the head and back. The police said she was armed and pointing a revolver at the officers. Civil-rights complaints and autopsy reports, however, said the shots to her back called into question the accuracy of the officers' reports. In the wake of her death, activists forced the Emeryville Home Depot to close for hours.



Officer outcome: Warren Williams and Michelle Shepherd were not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Kiwi Herring Kiwi Herring

Age at death: 30

Location: St. Louis, MO

Date of incident: Aug. 22, 2017

Synopsis: The police in St. Louis shot Kiwi Herring, a transgender woman, in August 2017 while responding to reports that she'd stabbed her neighbor in an argument over a fire started on the home's shared deck. The police said that when officers arrived, Herring was wielding a knife, and they shot her dead. Herring's family said she and her wife had complained of harassment about their marriage, including by their neighbors, since moving to Missouri years earlier.



Officer outcome: The officers' names and the outcomes of their involvement in the shooting weren't clear. Insider filed a public-records request for this information.

memorial candle

Cariann Hithon Cariann Hithon

Age at death: 22

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Date of incident: Oct. 8, 2017

Synopsis: Miami police fired multiple times at Cariann Hithon, a Temple University student, in October 2017 after she struck an officer with a BMW. Hithon had been driving fast and crashed into multiple vehicles. When the police arrived and ordered her to get out of the car, she sped up, officials said. Officers then shot at her. Hithon's father said she had been in Miami celebrating her 22nd birthday and likely panicked when she saw the officers.



Officer outcome: The outcomes of two officers' involvement - Michael Angulo and David Cajuso - weren't clear. Insider filed a public-records request for this information.

memorial candle

Meagan Hockaday Meagan Hockaday

Age at death: 26

Location: Oxnard, CA

Date of incident: Mar. 28, 2015

Synopsis: Roger Garcia of the Oxnard Police Department in California was responding to a call about a domestic dispute when he shot Meagan Hockaday four times in March 2015. A report from Oxnard’s district attorney alleged that Hockaday had charged at her partner and then at the officer with a knife.



Officer outcome: Roger Garcia was not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Nika Holbert Nika Holbert

Age at death: 31

Location: Nashville, TN

Date of incident: Mar. 12, 2021

Synopsis: In March 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee, Officer Josh Baker pulled over a Chevrolet Camaro registered to a person with six outstanding drug warrants - but another person, Nika Holbert, was driving. The police said that Baker found marijuana and a powdery substance in her bag and that Holbert resisted arrest before Baker used a Taser. She pulled a gun from inside her car and shot Baker, and he returned fire, the police said. She drove away; her car was found driven off the road a block away. She died at a hospital.



Officer outcome: It was unclear whether Josh Baker had been fired, charged, or convicted. Insider filed a public-records request for this information.

memorial candle

Atatiana Jefferson Atatiana Jefferson

Age at death: 28

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Date of incident: Oct. 12, 2019

Synopsis: Officer Aaron Dean shot Atatiana Jefferson through her bedroom window while she was playing with her nephew in October 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. A neighbor had called officials to carry out a welfare check at Jefferson’s home. Dean was charged with murder and is awaiting a trial. He pleaded not guilty.



Officer outcome: Aaron Dean was charged with murder. He is awaiting trial.

memorial candle

Redel Jones Redel Jones

Age at death: 30

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Date of incident: Aug. 12, 2015

Synopsis: Officer Brett Ramirez shot Redel Jones in Los Angeles in August 2015 while responding to a call about a robbery at a pharmacy. When Ramirez and his partner found Jones, who they believed to be the suspect, she did not obey their orders to stop, prosecutors said. They said she pulled out a knife and ran into an alley, where she charged at the officers. Ramirez’s partner fired a Taser at Jones, and Ramirez shot and killed her.



Officer outcome: Brett Ramirez was not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Bettie Jones Bettie Jones

Age at death: 55

Location: Chicago, IL

Date of incident: Dec. 26, 2015

Synopsis: Officer Robert Rialmo shot and killed Bettie Jones in Chicago in December 2015 while responding to a domestic call. He shot eight times at 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier while Jones stood behind LeGrier; both died. The city paid a $16 million wrongful-death settlement to Jones' family in 2018.



Officer outcome: Robert Rialmo was fired.

memorial candle

Helen Jones Helen Jones

Age at death: 47

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Date of incident: Dec. 28, 2020

Synopsis: Police officers in Phoenix shot at Helen Jones six times in December 2020. Jones had told the officers someone was trying to break into her car, the police said. The officers asked whether she was armed and told her to lift her shirt to reveal her waist. They said that she appeared to have a gun at her right hip and that she disobeyed orders to walk backward toward them. She could be heard in bodycam footage threatening to kill herself. The police said she pointed a handgun at the officers. At least one of the six bullets the officers fired hit Jones.



Officer outcome: The officers' names and the outcomes of their involvement in the shooting weren't clear. Insider filed a public-records request for this information.

memorial candle

India Kager India Kager

Age at death: 27

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Date of incident: Sep. 5, 2015

Synopsis: India Kager, a Navy veteran, was parked at a 7-Eleven with her boyfriend and her 4-month-old son in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in September 2015 when the police threw a flash grenade toward them and opened fire, killing Kager and her boyfriend. Her son survived. The city paid $800,000 to Kager's estate in 2018.



Officer outcome: A jury found two of the four officers involved, Kyle Ziemer and Steven Ferreira, liable in Kager's death. The city paid $800,000 to Kager's estate as a result. The other two officers involved, Dana Roys and James Thorson, were found not liable.

memorial candle

Charleena Lyles Charleena Lyles

Age at death: 30

Location: Seattle, WA

Date of incident: Jun. 18, 2017

Synopsis: Two Seattle police officers fatally shot Charleena Lyles, who was pregnant, in her apartment in June 2017. The police said she had threatened them with knives before they shot her seven times. Court documents said Lyles had a record of mental-health issues and had previously called the police about issues including domestic violence. Her killing sparked a wave of protests in the city. Hundreds of people gathered to mark the third anniversary of her death.



Officer outcome: Steven McNew and Jason Anderson were not fired, charged, or convicted. A lawsuit filed by the family is pending.

memorial candle

Marquesha McMillan Marquesha McMillan

Age at death: 21

Location: Washington, DC

Date of incident: Oct. 26, 2015

Synopsis: The police in Washington, DC, fatally shot Marquesha McMillan in October 2015. They said McMillan, a robbery suspect, had fired a semiautomatic weapon at officers. One witness told prosecutors that McMillan had ignored orders to drop the weapon. Two officers fired at her eight times. Family members told local news outlets they doubted that McMillan, who was 5 feet tall and weighed 105 pounds, would have robbed anyone or even knew how to use a gun.



Officer outcome: Five police officers involved - Dana Spriggs, Larry Hernandez, Christopher Parsons, Maurice McDonald, and Samuel Folks - were not fired, charged, or convicted. In response to a request for comment, the Metropolitan Police Department said all officers were trained "to employ de-escalation techniques to avoid the use of force whenever possible and ensure that deadly force is only used as a last resort, when the officer or others are facing the threat of serious bodily injury or death, and there are no other reasonable options available."

memorial candle

Kisha Michael Kisha Michael

Age at death: 31

Location: Inglewood, CA

Date of incident: Feb. 21, 2016

Synopsis: In February 2016, officers in Inglewood, California, responded to a report of an unconscious couple in an idling car in the middle of the street. They found Kisha Michael and her boyfriend in the car but couldn't awaken them for about 40 minutes. Three more officers were called before Michael's boyfriend woke up and drove the car into a nearby cruiser. The officers opened fire when he reached for a gun on Michael's lap, and they continued to fire when Michael opened the passenger door and appeared to reach for the gun, a lawsuit said.



Officer outcome: Five officers involved - Sean Reidy, Richard Parcella, Michael Jaen, Andrew Cohen, and Jason Cantrell - were fired.

memorial candle

India Nelson India Nelson

Age at death: 25

Location: Norfolk, VA

Date of incident: Jul. 17, 2017

Synopsis: In July 2017, two officers in Norfolk, Virginia, questioned India Nelson, a naval nuclear technician, after she crashed her car into her husband's during a disagreement, the police said. While she was speaking with Officer David Dreyer, Nelson pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and shot her husband. Dreyer then fired at Nelson six times, striking her three times and killing her. The officer's bodycam footage was later released.



Officer outcome: David Dreyer was not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Jessica Nelson-Williams Jessica Nelson-Williams

Age at death: 29

Location: San Francisco, CA

Date of incident: May 19, 2016

Synopsis: Jessica Nelson-Williams was fatally shot in the chest in San Francisco in May 2016 while two officers pursued her over what the police said was a stolen vehicle. Williams' killing prompted Police Chief Greg Suhr to resign following calls from local activists.



Officer outcome: Justin Erb was not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Lajuana Phillips Lajuana Phillips

Age at death: 36

Location: Victorville, CA

Date of incident: Oct. 2, 2018

Synopsis: Jaime Pulido, a deputy in San Bernardino County, California, shot Lajuana Phillips in October 2018. Pulido was responding to a report that Phillips had punched a person's husband and was confronting another person. Pulido found that Phillips had an arrest warrant for driving with a suspended license. Phillips got in her car and did not cooperate with orders from Pulido, who pepper-sprayed her, the district attorney's office said. Phillips drove in Pulido's direction, and he fired. Prosecutors said Pulido's actions were justified.



Officer outcome: Jaime Pulido was not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Crystal Danielle Ragland Crystal Danielle Ragland

Age at death: 32

Location: Huntsville, AL

Date of incident: May 30, 2019

Synopsis: The police in Huntsville, Alabama, shot Crystal Danielle Ragland in May 2019 after her neighbors said she'd brandished a gun at them. The police said Ragland did not comply with orders to put down her weapon, and officers shot her. She died at a hospital. A lawsuit filed by her sister in May 2021 said Ragland did not have a weapon at all. Ragland's neighbors and family members told local news outlets that she was an Army veteran who had post-traumatic stress disorder. The Madison County district attorney said the shooting was "justified."



Officer outcome: Two officers involved were not fired, charged, or convicted. Insider filed a public-records request for more information, and a lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Alabama is pending.

memorial candle

Morgan London Rankins Morgan London Rankins

Age at death: 30

Location: Austin, TX

Date of incident: Feb. 22, 2017

Synopsis: In February 2017, Austin police officers responded to a 911 call from Morgan London Rankins' family home. When they arrived, the driver of a Dodge Charger, identified as Rankins, reversed out of the driveway, apparently trying to run them over, the police said. The police said an officer shot and killed Rankins after she got out of the car and charged at him with a knife.



Officer outcome: Benjamin Rogers was not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Sahlah Ridgeway Sahlah Ridgeway

Age at death: 32

Location: Syracuse, NY

Date of incident: Feb. 12, 2016

Synopsis: The police in Syracuse, New York, responded to a drug-dealing complaint at Sahlah Ridgeway’s apartment in February 2016. One officer, Jeremy Decker, said he saw Ridgeway holding a shotgun, and his partner, Darrin Ettinger, ordered her to drop it. The police said that she ran away and that Ettinger fired multiple times. Ridgeway's family said that she wanted to be a rapper and that the shotgun the officers saw was an unloaded prop she carried to bolster her image as one.



Officer outcome: Darrin Ettinger and Jeremy Decker were not fired, charged, or convicted. "Given that the undisputed facts that show that Sahlah possessed a shotgun at the time of the incident, that she fled from Defendants and ignored their orders, and that she appeared to be readying to use the shotgun at the time she stopped and turned toward Defendant Ettinger, the Court finds that Defendant Ettinger had probable cause to believe that Sahlah posed a significant threat to the Defendant officers," a spokesperson for the Syracuse Police Department said in a statement.

memorial candle

Shukri Ali Said Shukri Ali Said

Age at death: 36

Location: Johns Creek, GA

Date of incident: Apr. 28, 2018

Synopsis: Georgia police shot Shukri Ali Said five times in April 2018; they said she had disregarded orders to drop a knife. Said had run away from her home after telling her sister she had been hearing voices, a federal lawsuit said. A captain with the Johns Creek Police Department said officers had tried to de-escalate with "less lethal force," including Tasers and foam impact rounds. All the officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.



Officer outcome: Four officers involved - Derrick Wilson, Ken Kennebrew, Phil Nguyen, Richard Gray - were not fired, charged, or convicted. A lawsuit filed by the family in the Northern District of Georgia is pending.

memorial candle

Michelle Lee Shirley Michelle Lee Shirley

Age at death: 39

Location: Torrance, CA

Date of incident: Oct. 31, 2016

Synopsis: In October 2016, officers in Torrance, California, confronted Michelle Lee Shirley while responding to reports of a car driving on the wrong side of the road. A video showed officers trying to block her car before Shirley rammed into a cruiser as officers opened fire. Shirley's family told a local news outlet that she had been studying for the California bar exam and that she had bipolar disorder.



Officer outcome: The three officers involved - Dusty Garver, Scott Nakayama, and Jason Sena - were not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Tameka LaShay Simpson Tameka LaShay Simpson

Age at death: 27

Location: Calhoun, GA

Date of incident: Dec. 11, 2018

Synopsis: Police officers shot Tameka LaShay Simpson during a confrontation in a gas-station parking lot in Calhoun, Georgia, in December 2018. The officers, Joe Yother and Jeremy Thompson, said they had walked up to the car because they smelled marijuana. Simpson, who was in the passenger seat, fired, striking Yother, the police said. The officers returned fire, killing Simpson.



Officer outcome: Joe Yother and Jeremy Thompson were not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Laronda Sweatt Laronda Sweatt

Age at death: 40

Location: Gallatin, TN

Date of incident: Apr. 6, 2016

Synopsis: An officer shot Laronda Sweatt after she injured a sheriff's deputy in the abdomen with an ax in Gallatin, Tennessee, in April 2016. Housing authorities and the deputy had responded to Sweatt's home to serve an eviction notice, and the interaction escalated, authorities said. The deputy called for backup, and three more officers arrived. They said they saw Sweatt still with the ax. A video showed Sweatt advancing toward officers before one shot her twice. She died in a nearby hospital.



Officer outcome: James Spray was not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Breonna Taylor Breonna Taylor

Age at death: 26

Location: Louisville, KY

Date of incident: Mar. 13, 2020

Synopsis: Police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, fatally shot Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, during a botched raid in March 2020. Officers Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, and Jonathan Mattingly were not charged in Taylor's killing. Prosecutors determined that the shooting was justified because Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, had shot at the officers, though he did so under the impression that they were intruders. The city of Louisville settled a lawsuit with Taylor's family in September, paying out $12 million.



Officer outcome: Three of at least four officers involved - Joshua Jaynes, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison - were fired. Hankison was charged but not in relation to Taylor's death. The fourth officer involved, James Mattingly, was not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Geraldine Townsend Geraldine Townsend

Age at death: 72

Location: Bartlesville, OK

Date of incident: Jan. 17, 2018

Synopsis: In January 2018, police officers entered the home of Geraldine Townsend's son in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to search for marijuana. Townsend was sleeping when officers burst through the door. Townsend woke up and grabbed a BB gun, her son said, shooting pellets in the direction of the officers, who fired back at her. Townsend injured two officers. She died in the hospital from her gunshot wounds.



Officer outcome: A district attorney determined in 2018 that charges were not warranted. Seven officers involved - Andrew Ward, Brett Miquelon, Glen McClintock, Steven Silver, Troy Newell, Tyler Diedrich, and Zach Moore - were not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Pamela Shantay Turner Pamela Shantay Turner

Age at death: 45

Location: Baytown, TX

Date of incident: May 13, 2019

Synopsis: Officer Juan Delacruz shot Pamela Shantay Turner in May 2019 near her apartment building in Baytown, Texas. Delacruz had tried to arrest Turner over outstanding warrants. A video taken by an eyewitness showed the officer attempting to arrest and stun Turner, while she asked him, "Why?" The police said Turner was able to stun Delacruz with his own Taser. But a local report said Delacruz's Taser could not have fired "a second set of darts." The civil-rights attorney Ben Crump said Turner had schizophrenia. Delacruz was charged in September 2020 with aggravated assault by a public servant. A spokesperson for the police department told Insider that Delacruz was "on paid, non-enforcement administrative duty."



Officer outcome: Juan Delacruz was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant.

memorial candle

Latasha Nicole Walton Latasha Nicole Walton

Age at death: 32

Location: Miami, FL

Date of incident: Mar. 12, 2019

Synopsis: Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Ronald Melendez-Bonilla fatally shot Latasha Nicole Walton in Miami in March 2019. The patrol told local news outlets that the shooting happened during a traffic stop and that Walton had been driving erratically. Authorities said Walton drove toward Melendez-Bonilla, who shot at her multiple times. Cellphone video appeared to show Walton driving away before she was shot.



Officer outcome: Ronald Melendez-Bonilla was not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

April Webster April Webster

Age at death: 47

Location: Darlington County, SC

Date of incident: Dec. 16, 2018

Synopsis: Deputies in Darlington County, South Carolina, fatally shot April Webster in December 2018. Webster’s wife, Elizabeth Gainey, had called for assistance, fearing Webster would hurt herself. Family members said Webster had bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Gainey told a local news outlet that officers had said they would use nonlethal de-escalation methods. But when the deputies arrived, Webster had a knife in her hand, and they shot at her, authorities said.



Officer outcome: Deputies involved - Christopher Smothers and Bradley Tate - were not fired, charged, or convicted. Insider filed a public-records request for more information.

memorial candle

Robin White Robin White

Age at death: 50

Location: St. Louis, MO

Date of incident: May 10, 2017

Synopsis: A police officer in St. Louis, Missouri, shot and killed Robin White in May 2017. The police said she had pointed a gun at officers responding to reports of shots fired in a residential neighborhood.



Officer outcome: The officer's name and the outcome of their involvement in the shooting weren't clear. Insider filed a public-records request for this information.

memorial candle

Janet Wilson Janet Wilson

Age at death: 31

Location: Dearborn, MI

Date of incident: Jan. 27, 2016

Synopsis: Officer James Wade fired at Janet Wilson in January 2016 while she was in her car near a mall in Dearborn, Michigan. Mall security guards had called the police because Wilson had been "acting suspiciously" in a sunglasses store, a lawsuit filed by the family said. That lawsuit said officers approached her car "with guns drawn and yelling at her" as she tried to drive away. Wade struck Wilson several times.



Officer outcome: James Wade was not fired, charged, or convicted.

memorial candle

Alteria Woods Alteria Woods

Age at death: 21

Location: Gifford, FL

Date of incident: Mar. 19, 2017

Synopsis: Alteria Woods, a pharmacy technician, was killed in crossfire between her boyfriend and police officers during an early-morning narcotics raid in Gifford, Florida, in March 2017. Woods was still in bed when the officers opened fire on the couple. A grand jury exonerated the three officers who had opened fire. Woods' boyfriend was charged in her death; prosecutors took issue with his returning fire at the officers.



Officer outcome: Christopher Reeve, Richard Sarcinello, and Patrick White were not fired, charged, or convicted. Woods' family filed a lawsuit against the officers that's pending in federal court.







A year after the launch of the #SayHerName campaign- founded in 2014 to bring attention to Black women harmed by police violence- officers in California shot Yuvette Henderson several times in the head and back with an AR-15. They had suspected her of shoplifting at a Home Depot and alleged that she had pointed a gun at them. While protesters closed the store and demanded surveillance footage of the fatal shooting, national news organizations, including Insider, barely covered Henderson’s death.

#SayHerName has become an integral part of the Black Lives Matter movement and mobilized grassroots operations nationwide to acknowledge the lives of Black women, girls, and femmes lost to police violence. Names like Atatiana Jefferson and Breonna Taylor entered the national conversation as organizers leveraged the campaign “to change the popular narrative about police violence in the wake of the killings of Black women,” said Karissa Lewis and Charlene Carruthers, activists with the Movement for Black Lives.

“In 2015, this work led to the first national day of action calling for an end to state-sanctioned violence against all Black women and girls,” Lewis and Carruthers told Insider. “Over a dozen cities held actions, leading us to campaign work that shapes our movement today. That work plays a large role in more people and communities seeing themselves being valued for the first time in a mass movement for liberation.”

Insider tracked 100 officers involved in the killings of these Black women. Through research, conversations with activists, court documents, and records obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, we found that most of the officers involved did not face any consequences. Insider identified 14 of those 100 officers who had been fired or charged. One officer - Scott Kadien, who killed Sandy Guardiola in 2017 - resigned, though it wasn’t clear whether he did so because of the shooting. No officer has been convicted.

Insider identified 100 officers involved in the fatal shootings of 50 Black women from January 2015 to March 2021.

71 officers did not appear to face repercussions such as being fired, charged, or convicted. Insider was unable to verify whether 14 officers were fired, charged, or convicted.

9 officers were fired.

5 officers were charged. One was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, another with murder, and a third with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and criminally negligent homicide. Two other officers faced civil charges.

1 officer resigned, but it wasn't clear whether his resignation was a direct result of the shooting.

Of the 100 officers involved, none was convicted.

Activists pushing for racial justice are hopeful these conversations and actions will spur change.

“The majority of Americans are now comfortable publicly stating that racial justice is an important marker of the well-being of our society, and they are now demanding that people in power address it,” Hatch of Color Of Change said.

“Now it's about turning this energy and expectation into a governing majority, addressing not only police reform to stop the bloodshed but legislation that uplifts and empowers our communities,” Hatch added. “From economic justice to ensuring that mainstream media no longer disregard Black lives, this ultimately means creating equal access to tools that demand responsiveness and accountability.”

Editing: Kadia Tubman, Emma LeGault, Rebecca Harrington

Design and development: Taylor Tyson, Skye Gould, Sawyer Click

Reporting: Yelena Dzhanova, Taylor Ardrey, Ellen Cranley, Hannah Beckler, Bre’Anna Grant