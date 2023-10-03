50 cars damaged overnight in Grand Forks

Oct. 2—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks police found 50 vehicles with one or more damaged or deflated tires on Monday, Oct. 2.

According to a news release, the Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to the 1700 to 2300 blocks of 9th Avenue North and 10th Avenue North for reported criminal mischief.

It's believed that the incidents took place between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 12:30 a.m. Monday.

No suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing, and the GFPD is seeking assistance from community partners, the release said.

Anyone who has additional information can contact the GFPD at 701-787-8000.