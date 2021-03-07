50 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

If you’re like most people facing retirement, you don’t have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn’t mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just to make ends meet.

Retirement should be about enjoying your life with minimal stress and spending some time in the sun. To do that on a budget, though, you’ll need to choose a retirement destination that’s not only affordable but also features a hospitable climate. To assist you in your relocation plans, GOBankingRates looked at hundreds of U.S. cities to find the 50 cheapest places to retire that feature beautiful, sunny weather.

More often than not, retirees will find the most affordable and sunniest retirement destinations in the southernmost state of the continental U.S. — Florida. Eight out of the top 10 U.S. cities on this list are located in Florida. And over 50% of the entire list is made up of cities in the Sunshine State.

If the West Coast is more your preference, you’re in luck, because a few locations in California made the list. And if locations in Florida or California don’t appeal, there’s a handful of other affordable cities to choose from.

To rank in the study, each city had to meet the following requirements: More than 25% of the population had to be age 65 or older, the median home listing price needed to be among the most affordable and the average annual temperature needed to fall in the moderate range. Check out these beautiful places to retire that won’t stretch your bank account.

Last updated: March 3, 2021

Prescott, Arizona, USA 04/22/2019 The Yavapai County Courthouse Square looking at the corner of Gurley and Montezuma Streets on a sunny spring day.
Prescott, Arizona, USA 04/22/2019 The Yavapai County Courthouse Square looking at the corner of Gurley and Montezuma Streets on a sunny spring day.

Prescott, Arizona

  • Median list price: $459,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 55.8

  • Total population: 41,468

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 35.5%

America&#39;s Leaning Tower is located in Niles, Illinois - Image.
America's Leaning Tower is located in Niles, Illinois - Image.

Niles, Illinois

  • Median list price: $319,500

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 49.4

  • Total population: 29,823

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.2%

Nice looking suburban retirement community fire station in Huntley, Illinois - Image.
Nice looking suburban retirement community fire station in Huntley, Illinois - Image.

Huntley, Illinois

  • Median list price: $271,990

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 48.4

  • Total population: 26,265

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 30.5%

Lincoln California
Lincoln California

Lincoln, California

  • Median list price: $510,995

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 65

  • Total population: 46,404

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 27.2%

Hilton-Head-Florida
Hilton-Head-Florida

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

  • Median list price: $489,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 65.7

  • Total population: 39,666

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 34%

Looking Down from Hot Springs Mountain Tower into Hot Springs Village in Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas - Image.
Looking Down from Hot Springs Mountain Tower into Hot Springs Village in Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas - Image.

Hot Springs Village, Arkansas

  • Median list price: $232,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 54.4

  • Total population: 13,918

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 61.5%

Dome Homes of Marco Island - Image.
Dome Homes of Marco Island - Image.

Marco Island, Florida

  • Median list price: $579,900

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 71.8

  • Total population: 17,561

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 51.5%

America&#39;s highest fountain at the town of Fountain Hills in Arizona - Image.
America's highest fountain at the town of Fountain Hills in Arizona - Image.

Fountain Hills, Arizona

  • Median list price: $515,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69

  • Total population: 24,047

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 34.7%

Barnegat Inlet in Island Beach State Park in Berkeley Township, New Jersey
Barnegat Inlet in Island Beach State Park in Berkeley Township, New Jersey

Holiday City-Berkeley, New Jersey

  • Median list price: $189,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 54

  • Total population: 12,242

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 70.1%

Pictured: Barnegat Inlet in Island Beach State Park in Berkeley Township, New Jersey

Laguna Woods Village Golf Course
Laguna Woods Village Golf Course

Laguna Woods, California

  • Median list price: $319,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 62.4

  • Total population: 16,314

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 82.5%

Pictured: Laguna Woods Village Golf Course

Young man biking on bike trail in Bella Vista, Northwest Arkansas - Image.
Young man biking on bike trail in Bella Vista, Northwest Arkansas - Image.

Bella Vista, Arkansas

  • Median list price: $197,700

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 57

  • Total population: 28,092

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 32%

An aerial view of the town of Banning, California which lies at the base of Mount San Gorgonio.
An aerial view of the town of Banning, California which lies at the base of Mount San Gorgonio.

Banning, California

  • Median list price: $277,092

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 61.8

  • Total population: 30,824

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 26.6%

Sonoran Desert North of Tucson, Arizona - Image.
Sonoran Desert North of Tucson, Arizona - Image.

Oro Valley, Arizona

  • Median list price: $348,949

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 65.4

  • Total population: 42,889

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 30%

Pictured: Sonoran Desert nearby

Georgetown , Texas , USA aerial drone suburb neighborhoods roads come together and take you home - lake property.
Georgetown , Texas , USA aerial drone suburb neighborhoods roads come together and take you home - lake property.

Georgetown, Texas

  • Median list price: $323,990

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 64.5

  • Total population: 63,062

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.8%

Mountain Falls, Pahrump, Nevada
Mountain Falls, Pahrump, Nevada

Pahrump, Nevada

  • Median list price: $239,900

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 62.1

  • Total population: 35,812

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.2%

A high angle view of the town of Saddlebrook, Arizona and the Snta catalina mountains, near Tucson - Image.
A high angle view of the town of Saddlebrook, Arizona and the Snta catalina mountains, near Tucson - Image.

Saddlebrooke, Arizona

  • Median list price: $339,950

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 67.5

  • Total population: 10,300

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 69.4%

Palm-Springs-California
Palm-Springs-California

Palm Springs, California

  • Median list price: $468,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9

  • Total population: 47,140

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 30%

Aerial view of real estate in Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Image.
Aerial view of real estate in Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Image.

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

  • Median list price: $455,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.5

  • Total population: 53,119

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.2%

Palm City Florida
Palm City Florida

Palm City, Florida

  • Median list price: $425,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.3

  • Total population: 24,537

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.9%

Green Valley &#x002014; Arizona
Green Valley — Arizona

Green Valley, Arizona

  • Median list price: $199,900

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 63

  • Total population: 21,912

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 77.3%

Aerial image of Aventura Florida.
Aerial image of Aventura Florida.

Aventura, Florida

  • Median list price: $399,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73

  • Total population: 37,875

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 28.3%

Lake-Havasu-Arizona
Lake-Havasu-Arizona

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

  • Median list price: $333,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 70

  • Total population: 53,463

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.5%

View of Ponce Inlet and New Smyrna Beach from Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse, Florida.
View of Ponce Inlet and New Smyrna Beach from Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse, Florida.

New Smyrna Beach, Florida

  • Median list price: $341,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 70.9

  • Total population: 25,103

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 36.4%

PALM DESERT, CA - NOV 19: View of water features at a golf course at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort &amp; Spa on November 19, 2015 in Palm Desert, CA. The Marriott is popular golf destination.
PALM DESERT, CA - NOV 19: View of water features at a golf course at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa on November 19, 2015 in Palm Desert, CA. The Marriott is popular golf destination.

Palm Desert, California

  • Median list price: $399,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9

  • Total population: 51,675

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 33%

Sun Lakes - Arizona
Sun Lakes - Arizona

Sun Lakes, Arizona

  • Median list price: $333,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 71

  • Total population: 14,800

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 78.9%

Sarasota, Florida, USA downtown skyline on the bay at sunrise.
Sarasota, Florida, USA downtown skyline on the bay at sunrise.

Sarasota, Florida

  • Median list price: $359,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.1

  • Total population: 55,103

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 26.5%

Naples, USA - April 30, 2018: Bayfront condos, condominiums colorful, multicolored, multi-colored buildings with fountain, water, palm trees, blue sky in residential community.
Naples, USA - April 30, 2018: Bayfront condos, condominiums colorful, multicolored, multi-colored buildings with fountain, water, palm trees, blue sky in residential community.

Naples, Florida

  • Median list price: $399,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 75.1

  • Total population: 21,279

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 51.5%

scenic view of boats at dock in canal in bonita springs, florida - Image.
scenic view of boats at dock in canal in bonita springs, florida - Image.

Bonita Springs, Florida

  • Median list price: $389,450

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7

  • Total population: 51,890

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 38.7%

An afternoon shot of Ormond Beach in Florida.
An afternoon shot of Ormond Beach in Florida.

Ormond Beach, Florida

  • Median list price: $298,450

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 70.7

  • Total population: 41,238

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.4%

High angel view of beach at Palm Coast, Florida.
High angel view of beach at Palm Coast, Florida.

Palm Coast, Florida

  • Median list price: $269,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69.4

  • Total population: 82,356

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 27%

Sun City &#x002014; Arizona
Sun City — Arizona

Sun City West, Arizona

  • Median list price: $$255,950

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69

  • Total population: 25,085

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 82.8%

Pictured: Sun City, Arizona

Yachts and sailboats docked at palm harbor marina on a sunny day.
Yachts and sailboats docked at palm harbor marina on a sunny day.

Palm Harbor, Florida

  • Median list price: $319,900

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72

  • Total population: 61,553

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 27.1%

Tarpon Springs, Florida, USA - November 11, 2013 Tourists fishing from a boat in Tarpon Springs Florida.
Tarpon Springs, Florida, USA - November 11, 2013 Tourists fishing from a boat in Tarpon Springs Florida.

Tarpon Springs, Florida

  • Median list price: $304,900

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72

  • Total population: 24,686

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 28.5%

A woman jogging in the morning at Dunedin Causeway, Dunedin, Florida, April 23rd, 2017.
A woman jogging in the morning at Dunedin Causeway, Dunedin, Florida, April 23rd, 2017.

Dunedin, Florida

  • Median list price: $299,00

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.6

  • Total population: 36,099

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 30.6%

Superstition Mountain as seen from the west over Apache Junction in Arizona.
Superstition Mountain as seen from the west over Apache Junction in Arizona.

Apache Junction, Arizona

  • Median list price: $220,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69

  • Total population: 38,452

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.3%

Estero Florida
Estero Florida

Estero, Florida

  • Median list price: $339,900

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7

  • Total population: 31,510

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 45.3%

late afternoon sun over Gulf of Mexico and Venice Pier in Venice Florida - Image.
late afternoon sun over Gulf of Mexico and Venice Pier in Venice Florida - Image.

Venice, Florida

  • Median list price: $$291,945

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73

  • Total population: 22,192

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 61.1%

Downtown shopping area in Sumpter Landing a residential location in The Villages Florida USA.
Downtown shopping area in Sumpter Landing a residential location in The Villages Florida USA.

The Villages, Florida

  • Median list price: $269,900

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.2

  • Total population: 74,618

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 78.6%

Walkway to beach in Stump Pass State Park on the Gulf of Mexico in Englewood in Southwest Florida - Image.
Walkway to beach in Stump Pass State Park on the Gulf of Mexico in Englewood in Southwest Florida - Image.

Englewood, Florida

  • Median list price: $299,900

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.8

  • Total population: 15,169

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 49.4%

arial view of sun city arizona - Image.
arial view of sun city arizona - Image.

Sun City, Arizona

  • Median list price: $189,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69

  • Total population: 39,000

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 75.6%

Shell Point Golf Course in Iona, Florida
Shell Point Golf Course in Iona, Florida

Iona, Florida

  • Median list price: $280,360

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74

  • Total population: 14,349

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 52.4%

Pictured: Shell Point Golf Course

Punta Gorda, Florida - Image.
Punta Gorda, Florida - Image.

Punta Gorda, Florida

  • Median list price: $267,500

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9

  • Total population: 18,656

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 55.3%

beach cities, Largo Florida, Taylor Lake
beach cities, Largo Florida, Taylor Lake

Largo, Florida

  • Median list price: $238,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.6

  • Total population: 82,433

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.6%

Pictured: Taylor Lake

Sebastian--Florida
Sebastian--Florida

Sebastian, Florida

  • Median list price: $235,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73

  • Total population: 23,923

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.6%

RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA - DEC 16, 2015 - Southwestern style hotel buildings with ponds in green oasis with Palm trees, Rancho Mirage, California - Image.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA - DEC 16, 2015 - Southwestern style hotel buildings with ponds in green oasis with Palm trees, Rancho Mirage, California - Image.

Rancho Mirage, California

  • Median list price: $247,250

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9

  • Total population: 17,975

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 51.7%

Bullhead City, Arizona
Bullhead City, Arizona

Bullhead City, Arizona

  • Median list price: $260,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7

  • Total population: 39,824

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.2%

Sun City - Florida senior living
Sun City - Florida senior living

Sun City Center, Florida

  • Median list price: $210,245

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.4

  • Total population: 21,986

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 73.7%

Pictured: Sun City Senior Living in Sun City, Florida nearby

Palm trees and a pond in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Palm trees and a pond in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Port Charlotte, Florida

  • Median list price: $220,000

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9

  • Total population: 59,654

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 30%

North Fort Myers, Florida: J. Colin English School
North Fort Myers, Florida: J. Colin English School

North Fort Meyers, Florida

  • Median list price: $210,950

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 75.1

  • Total population: 40,916

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 47.2%

Pictured: J. Colin English School in North Fort Meyers, Florida

Tamarac Florida Golf Course Lake - Image.
Tamarac Florida Golf Course Lake - Image.

Tamarac, Florida

  • Median list price: $199,845

  • Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 75.5

  • Total population: 64,262

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 26%

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cheapest cities by analyzing 847 U.S. cities with populations of over 10,000 people, narrowing down the list of cities to only those with greater than 25% share of the population being 65-year-olds and older, sourced from the Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey. From this list of cities, the two main factors used were (1) median home listing price, sourced from Zillow’s July 2019 index; and (2) average annual temperature, sourced from Weather Base. All data compiled on Aug. 27, 2019.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

