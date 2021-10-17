50 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

Unsplash

If you're like most people facing retirement, you don't have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just to make ends meet.

Retirement should be about enjoying your life with minimal stress and spending some time in the sun. To do that on a budget, though, you'll need to choose a retirement destination that's not only affordable but also features a hospitable climate. To assist you in your relocation plans, GOBankingRates looked at hundreds of U.S. cities to find the 50 cheapest places to retire that feature beautiful, sunny weather.

More often than not, retirees will find the most affordable and sunniest retirement destinations in the southernmost state of the continental U.S. -- Florida. Eight out of the top 10 U.S. cities on this list are located in Florida. And over 50% of the entire list is made up of cities in the Sunshine State.

If the West Coast is more your preference, you're in luck, because a few locations in California made the list. And if locations in Florida or California don't appeal, there's a handful of other affordable cities to choose from.

To rank in the study, each city had to meet the following requirements: More than 25% of the population had to be age 65 or older, the median home listing price needed to be among the most affordable and the average annual temperature needed to fall in the moderate range. Check out these beautiful places to retire that won't stretch your bank account.

Prescott, Arizona

Median list price: $459,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 55.8

Total population: 41,468

Percentage of population 65 and older: 35.5%

Niles, Illinois

Median list price: $319,500

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 49.4

Total population: 29,823

Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.2%

Huntley, Illinois

Median list price: $271,990

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 48.4

Total population: 26,265



Percentage of population 65 and older: 30.5%

Lincoln, California

Median list price: $510,995

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 65



Total population: 46,404

Percentage of population 65 and older: 27.2%



Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Median list price: $489,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 65.7

Total population: 39,666



Percentage of population 65 and older: 34%



Hot Springs Village, Arkansas

Median list price: $232,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 54.4



Total population: 13,918

Percentage of population 65 and older: 61.5%



Marco Island, Florida

Median list price: $579,900

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 71.8



Total population: 17,561



Percentage of population 65 and older: 51.5%

Fountain Hills, Arizona

Median list price: $515,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69



Total population: 24,047



Percentage of population 65 and older: 34.7%



Holiday City-Berkeley, New Jersey

Median list price: $189,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 54

Total population: 12,242

Percentage of population 65 and older: 70.1%

Pictured: Barnegat Inlet in Island Beach State Park in Berkeley Township, New Jersey

Laguna Woods, California

Median list price: $319,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 62.4

Total population: 16,314

Percentage of population 65 and older: 82.5%

Pictured: Laguna Woods Village Golf Course

Bella Vista, Arkansas

Median list price: $197,700

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 57

Total population: 28,092



Percentage of population 65 and older: 32%



Banning, California

Median list price: $277,092

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 61.8

Total population: 30,824

Percentage of population 65 and older: 26.6%



Oro Valley, Arizona

Median list price: $348,949

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 65.4

Total population: 42,889



Percentage of population 65 and older: 30%



Pictured: Sonoran Desert nearby

Georgetown, Texas

Median list price: $323,990

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 64.5

Total population: 63,062

Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.8%

Pahrump, Nevada

Median list price: $239,900

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 62.1

Total population: 35,812

Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.2%

Saddlebrooke, Arizona

Median list price: $339,950

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 67.5

Total population: 10,300

Percentage of population 65 and older: 69.4%

Palm Springs, California

Median list price: $468,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9

Total population: 47,140

Percentage of population 65 and older: 30%

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Median list price: $455,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.5

Total population: 53,119

Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.2%

Palm City, Florida

Median list price: $425,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.3

Total population: 24,537

Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.9%

Green Valley, Arizona

Median list price: $199,900

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 63

Total population: 21,912

Percentage of population 65 and older: 77.3%

Aventura, Florida

Median list price: $399,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73

Total population: 37,875

Percentage of population 65 and older: 28.3%

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Median list price: $333,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 70

Total population: 53,463

Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.5%

New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Median list price: $341,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 70.9

Total population: 25,103

Percentage of population 65 and older: 36.4%

Palm Desert, California

Median list price: $399,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9

Total population: 51,675

Percentage of population 65 and older: 33%

Sun Lakes, Arizona

Median list price: $333,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 71

Total population: 14,800



Percentage of population 65 and older: 78.9%

Sarasota, Florida

Median list price: $359,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.1

Total population: 55,103



Percentage of population 65 and older: 26.5%

Naples, Florida

Median list price: $399,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 75.1

Total population: 21,279



Percentage of population 65 and older: 51.5%

Bonita Springs, Florida

Median list price: $389,450

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7

Total population: 51,890

Percentage of population 65 and older: 38.7%

Ormond Beach, Florida

Median list price: $298,450

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 70.7

Total population: 41,238

Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.4%

Palm Coast, Florida

Median list price: $269,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69.4

Total population: 82,356

Percentage of population 65 and older: 27%

Sun City West, Arizona

Median list price: $$255,950

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69

Total population: 25,085

Percentage of population 65 and older: 82.8%

Pictured: Sun City, Arizona

Palm Harbor, Florida

Median list price: $319,900

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72

Total population: 61,553



Percentage of population 65 and older: 27.1%



Tarpon Springs, Florida

Median list price: $304,900

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72

Total population: 24,686

Percentage of population 65 and older: 28.5%

Dunedin, Florida

Median list price: $299,00

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.6

Total population: 36,099

Percentage of population 65 and older: 30.6%

Apache Junction, Arizona

Median list price: $220,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69

Total population: 38,452

Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.3%



Estero, Florida

Median list price: $339,900

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7

Total population: 31,510

Percentage of population 65 and older: 45.3%

Venice, Florida

Median list price: $$291,945

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73

Total population: 22,192

Percentage of population 65 and older: 61.1%

The Villages, Florida

Median list price: $269,900

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.2

Total population: 74,618

Percentage of population 65 and older: 78.6%

Englewood, Florida

Median list price: $299,900

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.8

Total population: 15,169

Percentage of population 65 and older: 49.4%

Sun City, Arizona

Median list price: $189,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69

Total population: 39,000

Percentage of population 65 and older: 75.6%

Iona, Florida

Median list price: $280,360

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74

Total population: 14,349

Percentage of population 65 and older: 52.4%

Pictured: Shell Point Golf Course

Punta Gorda, Florida

Median list price: $267,500

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9

Total population: 18,656

Percentage of population 65 and older: 55.3%

Largo, Florida

Median list price: $238,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.6

Total population: 82,433

Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.6%

Pictured: Taylor Lake

Sebastian, Florida

Median list price: $235,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73

Total population: 23,923

Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.6%

Rancho Mirage, California

Median list price: $247,250

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9

Total population: 17,975

Percentage of population 65 and older: 51.7%

Bullhead City, Arizona

Median list price: $260,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7

Total population: 39,824

Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.2%

Sun City Center, Florida

Median list price: $210,245

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.4

Total population: 21,986

Percentage of population 65 and older: 73.7%

Pictured: Sun City Senior Living in Sun City, Florida nearby

Port Charlotte, Florida

Median list price: $220,000

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9

Total population: 59,654

Percentage of population 65 and older: 30%

North Fort Meyers, Florida

Median list price: $210,950

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 75.1

Total population: 40,916

Percentage of population 65 and older: 47.2%

Pictured: J. Colin English School in North Fort Meyers, Florida

Tamarac, Florida

Median list price: $199,845

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 75.5

Total population: 64,262

Percentage of population 65 and older: 26%

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cheapest cities by analyzing 847 U.S. cities with populations of over 10,000 people, narrowing down the list of cities to only those with greater than 25% share of the population being 65-year-olds and older, sourced from the Census Bureau's 2017 American Community Survey. From this list of cities, the two main factors used were (1) median home listing price, sourced from Zillow's July 2019 index; and (2) average annual temperature, sourced from Weather Base. All data compiled on Aug. 27, 2019.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire