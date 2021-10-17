50 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you don't have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just to make ends meet.
Retirement should be about enjoying your life with minimal stress and spending some time in the sun. To do that on a budget, though, you'll need to choose a retirement destination that's not only affordable but also features a hospitable climate. To assist you in your relocation plans, GOBankingRates looked at hundreds of U.S. cities to find the 50 cheapest places to retire that feature beautiful, sunny weather.
More often than not, retirees will find the most affordable and sunniest retirement destinations in the southernmost state of the continental U.S. -- Florida. Eight out of the top 10 U.S. cities on this list are located in Florida. And over 50% of the entire list is made up of cities in the Sunshine State.
If the West Coast is more your preference, you're in luck, because a few locations in California made the list. And if locations in Florida or California don't appeal, there's a handful of other affordable cities to choose from.
To rank in the study, each city had to meet the following requirements: More than 25% of the population had to be age 65 or older, the median home listing price needed to be among the most affordable and the average annual temperature needed to fall in the moderate range. Check out these beautiful places to retire that won't stretch your bank account.
Last updated: Sept. 22, 2021
Prescott, Arizona
Median list price: $459,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 55.8
Total population: 41,468
Percentage of population 65 and older: 35.5%
Niles, Illinois
Median list price: $319,500
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 49.4
Total population: 29,823
Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.2%
Huntley, Illinois
Median list price: $271,990
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 48.4
Total population: 26,265
Percentage of population 65 and older: 30.5%
Lincoln, California
Median list price: $510,995
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 65
Total population: 46,404
Percentage of population 65 and older: 27.2%
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Median list price: $489,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 65.7
Total population: 39,666
Percentage of population 65 and older: 34%
Hot Springs Village, Arkansas
Median list price: $232,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 54.4
Total population: 13,918
Percentage of population 65 and older: 61.5%
Marco Island, Florida
Median list price: $579,900
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 71.8
Total population: 17,561
Percentage of population 65 and older: 51.5%
Fountain Hills, Arizona
Median list price: $515,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69
Total population: 24,047
Percentage of population 65 and older: 34.7%
Holiday City-Berkeley, New Jersey
Median list price: $189,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 54
Total population: 12,242
Percentage of population 65 and older: 70.1%
Pictured: Barnegat Inlet in Island Beach State Park in Berkeley Township, New Jersey
Laguna Woods, California
Median list price: $319,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 62.4
Total population: 16,314
Percentage of population 65 and older: 82.5%
Pictured: Laguna Woods Village Golf Course
Bella Vista, Arkansas
Median list price: $197,700
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 57
Total population: 28,092
Percentage of population 65 and older: 32%
Banning, California
Median list price: $277,092
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 61.8
Total population: 30,824
Percentage of population 65 and older: 26.6%
Oro Valley, Arizona
Median list price: $348,949
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 65.4
Total population: 42,889
Percentage of population 65 and older: 30%
Pictured: Sonoran Desert nearby
Georgetown, Texas
Median list price: $323,990
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 64.5
Total population: 63,062
Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.8%
Pahrump, Nevada
Median list price: $239,900
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 62.1
Total population: 35,812
Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.2%
Saddlebrooke, Arizona
Median list price: $339,950
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 67.5
Total population: 10,300
Percentage of population 65 and older: 69.4%
Palm Springs, California
Median list price: $468,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9
Total population: 47,140
Percentage of population 65 and older: 30%
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Median list price: $455,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.5
Total population: 53,119
Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.2%
Palm City, Florida
Median list price: $425,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.3
Total population: 24,537
Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.9%
Green Valley, Arizona
Median list price: $199,900
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 63
Total population: 21,912
Percentage of population 65 and older: 77.3%
Aventura, Florida
Median list price: $399,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73
Total population: 37,875
Percentage of population 65 and older: 28.3%
Lake Havasu City, Arizona
Median list price: $333,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 70
Total population: 53,463
Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.5%
New Smyrna Beach, Florida
Median list price: $341,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 70.9
Total population: 25,103
Percentage of population 65 and older: 36.4%
Palm Desert, California
Median list price: $399,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9
Total population: 51,675
Percentage of population 65 and older: 33%
Sun Lakes, Arizona
Median list price: $333,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 71
Total population: 14,800
Percentage of population 65 and older: 78.9%
Sarasota, Florida
Median list price: $359,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.1
Total population: 55,103
Percentage of population 65 and older: 26.5%
Naples, Florida
Median list price: $399,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 75.1
Total population: 21,279
Percentage of population 65 and older: 51.5%
Bonita Springs, Florida
Median list price: $389,450
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7
Total population: 51,890
Percentage of population 65 and older: 38.7%
Ormond Beach, Florida
Median list price: $298,450
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 70.7
Total population: 41,238
Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.4%
Palm Coast, Florida
Median list price: $269,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69.4
Total population: 82,356
Percentage of population 65 and older: 27%
Sun City West, Arizona
Median list price: $$255,950
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69
Total population: 25,085
Percentage of population 65 and older: 82.8%
Pictured: Sun City, Arizona
Palm Harbor, Florida
Median list price: $319,900
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72
Total population: 61,553
Percentage of population 65 and older: 27.1%
Tarpon Springs, Florida
Median list price: $304,900
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72
Total population: 24,686
Percentage of population 65 and older: 28.5%
Dunedin, Florida
Median list price: $299,00
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.6
Total population: 36,099
Percentage of population 65 and older: 30.6%
Apache Junction, Arizona
Median list price: $220,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69
Total population: 38,452
Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.3%
Estero, Florida
Median list price: $339,900
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7
Total population: 31,510
Percentage of population 65 and older: 45.3%
Venice, Florida
Median list price: $$291,945
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73
Total population: 22,192
Percentage of population 65 and older: 61.1%
The Villages, Florida
Median list price: $269,900
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.2
Total population: 74,618
Percentage of population 65 and older: 78.6%
Englewood, Florida
Median list price: $299,900
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.8
Total population: 15,169
Percentage of population 65 and older: 49.4%
Sun City, Arizona
Median list price: $189,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69
Total population: 39,000
Percentage of population 65 and older: 75.6%
Iona, Florida
Median list price: $280,360
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74
Total population: 14,349
Percentage of population 65 and older: 52.4%
Pictured: Shell Point Golf Course
Punta Gorda, Florida
Median list price: $267,500
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9
Total population: 18,656
Percentage of population 65 and older: 55.3%
Largo, Florida
Median list price: $238,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.6
Total population: 82,433
Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.6%
Pictured: Taylor Lake
Sebastian, Florida
Median list price: $235,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73
Total population: 23,923
Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.6%
Rancho Mirage, California
Median list price: $247,250
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9
Total population: 17,975
Percentage of population 65 and older: 51.7%
Bullhead City, Arizona
Median list price: $260,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7
Total population: 39,824
Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.2%
Sun City Center, Florida
Median list price: $210,245
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.4
Total population: 21,986
Percentage of population 65 and older: 73.7%
Pictured: Sun City Senior Living in Sun City, Florida nearby
Port Charlotte, Florida
Median list price: $220,000
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.9
Total population: 59,654
Percentage of population 65 and older: 30%
North Fort Meyers, Florida
Median list price: $210,950
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 75.1
Total population: 40,916
Percentage of population 65 and older: 47.2%
Pictured: J. Colin English School in North Fort Meyers, Florida
Tamarac, Florida
Median list price: $199,845
Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 75.5
Total population: 64,262
Percentage of population 65 and older: 26%
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cheapest cities by analyzing 847 U.S. cities with populations of over 10,000 people, narrowing down the list of cities to only those with greater than 25% share of the population being 65-year-olds and older, sourced from the Census Bureau's 2017 American Community Survey. From this list of cities, the two main factors used were (1) median home listing price, sourced from Zillow's July 2019 index; and (2) average annual temperature, sourced from Weather Base. All data compiled on Aug. 27, 2019.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire