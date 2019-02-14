50 Cheapest Countries to Live In

GOBankingRates checked out Numbeo statistics on the current cost of living to find out where you can live comfortably for less than what you pay for in the U.S.

If the steady upward march of inflation has you tired of living in the U.S., perhaps it’s time to start thinking about relocating to another country with a lower cost of living in order to manage your money better .

50. Hungary

It’s 51 percent cheaper to live in Hungary than in New York City. Enjoy a meal out with a view overlooking the Danube River that’s 63 percent less pricey before heading back to your apartment where rent is just 15 percent of Big Apple prices. A bonus: Hungary is also one of the countries where citizens pay less in taxes than Americans.

49. Nigeria

From national parks with wide-open savannahs and towering mountains to a thriving Lagos nightlife, Nigeria is one of the cheapest countries to live and work. Rents are 86 percent cheaper than in the U.S. city of New York and groceries are 64 percent less.

48. Ecuador

Straddling the equator, Ecuador encompasses diverse climates from the jungles of the Amazon to the Andes mountains. It’s also one of the countries with the cheapest cost of living. Rents are 89 percent less and a meal out costs just 30 percent of what you’d pay in the Manhattan.

47. Honduras

You can live the Caribbean life you’ve always dreamed of when you move to an island or town along the Honduras coast. A bungalow costs 89 percent less than NYC prices, and the overall cost of living is 56 percent less.

46. Taiwan

The small island country of Taiwan is a shopper’s paradise because your money will go 6 percent further than New York. A bonus: Rents are just 15 percent of what you’d pay in the Big Apple.

45. Slovakia

As one of the countries with the cheapest cost of living, your budget stretches twice as far in Slovakia than it does in New York. Enjoy rents that are 81 percent cheaper and spend less time working and more time seeing the country’s many castles.

44. Vietnam

Sandy beaches and bustling modern cities aren’t the only reason to move to Vietnam. It’s one of the least expensive countries to live in, with a cost of living that’s 60 percent cheaper than New York City. Meals out cost one-fifth as much, and rent is a full 85 percent less pricey.

43. Kenya

You can go on a safari on Kenya’s vast savannahs, walk a sandy coast or climb the heights of Mt. Kenya. As one of the cheapest countries to live and work, Kenya offers plenty of time to do what you love. The cost of living is 61 percent cheaper than NYC, and rents are 91 percent lower.

42. Iraq

Groceries in Iraq are 62 percent cheaper than NYC. In the capital city of Baghdad, you can pick up produce such as onions, apples, oranges and tomatoes for 31 cents to 62 cents per pound. Rents are 87 percent lower, and the cost of living overall is 56 percent less. However, Iraq is on the U.S. Department of State’s “do not travel” list.

41. Peru

From the towering heights of Machu Picchu to the sandy shores of its coastal region, Peru rolls out spectacular scenery worth seeing every day. It’s one of the least expensive countries to live. You’ll enjoy rents that are a full 86 percent less than NYC and an overall cost of living that’s 60 percent cheaper.

40. Montenegro

Dramatic coastlines and rugged mountains concealing medieval villages are just some of the charm of the Balkan country of Montenegro. Rents are 89 percent of what you’d pay in New York City, making Montenegro one of the countries with the cheapest cost of living.

39. Czech Republic

Famous for its native beers and stunning castles, the Czech Republic is one of the least expensive countries to live in with a cost of living that’s half of NYC. Sip a beer for as little as $1.73 in the capital of Prague in an apartment that costs 81 percent less than NYC digs.

38. Indonesia

The dramatic volcanic islands that make up the country of Indonesia aren’t just a nice place to visit: The country also enjoys a cost of living that’s 60 percent cheaper than NYC overall. Its rents average 91 percent less and a meal out will cost you only one-fifth as much.

37. China

A trip to visit China might have you so enthralled with its dramatic natural beauty, ornate palaces and mind-boggling Great Wall that you’ll never want to leave. Shell out 82 percent less for rent and 52 percent less for groceries, making it one of the least expensive countries to live in.