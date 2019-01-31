This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cheapest Countries to Retire In

Escaping the daily grind and retiring to an exotic locale where you can spend your golden years exploring and enjoying a new setting might actually make your retirement nest egg go a lot further.

GOBankingRates used Numbeo, an online pricing database, to identify 50 countries that are the cheapest in the world to live during retirement. The countries are ranked by five key affordability metrics. Each metric is measured against what you would find in New York City:

Consumer price index: Includes costs of local goods and services, including restaurants, groceries, transportation and utilities

Rent index: Includes typical rental prices in the country

Groceries index: Includes typical grocery prices in the country

Healthcare index: Includes estimates of the overall quality of the healthcare system, healthcare professionals, equipment, staff, doctors and costs

Local purchasing power index: Measures the relative purchasing power of a typical salary in that country; a lower purchasing power buys fewer goods, whereas a higher purchasing power buys more

Based on these affordability metrics, GOBankingRates’ study found the 50 cheapest countries to retire to.

50. Bangladesh

Cost of Living: 33.64

Local Purchasing Power: 37.72

Lush Bangladesh is home to tigers, mangroves, tea plantations and ancient architecture inviting years of exploration. At a fraction of a NYC cost of living, the country has rents 93 percent less expensive and groceries at about one-third the cost.

49. Japan

Cost of Living: 90.88

Local Purchasing Power: 97.99

Although the cost of living is just 9 percent below Manhattan — making it one of the world’s most expensive countries to live in — Japan makes financial sense for retirement. Food costs roughly the same, but you’ll pay 71 percent lower rent in the Land of the Rising Sun.

48. Chile

Cost of Living: 56.85

Local Purchasing Power: 50.65

Stroll along Chile’s 2,700 miles of scenic coastline or head inland to sip vintages at its famous wineries. It’s all possible on a retirement budget thanks to a low cost of living that includes 82 percent lower rent and 51 percent lower food costs than in New York City.

47. New Zealand

Cost of Living: 84.10

Local Purchasing Power: 109.14

You won’t enjoy the lowest cost of living in New Zealand, but the country rolls out retirement-friendly features including a healthcare system ranked higher than the U.S., groceries at 22 percent less and a purchasing power 9 percent higher than NYC.

46. Egypt

Cost of Living: 25.14

Local Purchasing Power: 24.51

Let your inner archaeologist run wild, and explore hieroglyphs, the Great Pyramids and other monuments to ancient civilization. Rent is an astonishing 95 percent cheaper in Egypt, and the grocery bill runs a mere quarter of a typical Manhattan food budget.

45. Qatar

Cost of Living: 66.12

Local Purchasing Power: 120.86

Your retirement income will enjoy 21 percent greater purchasing power in Qatar than NYC. Rent for a third less money and save 42 percent on groceries when you retire in this country.

44. Israel

Cost of Living: 86.16

Local Purchasing Power: 104.60

Israel works well for retirement, although it’s not one of the cheapest places to live. Purchasing power is 5 percent greater than in NYC while rents cost 63 percent less, and healthcare quality is higher than U.S. standards.

43. Denmark

Cost of Living: 93.56

Local Purchasing Power: 109.71

Denmark doesn’t roll out the lowest cost of living, but retirees can enjoy making their money go further than in the U.S. With more purchasing power, a higher ranked health care system and 63 percent lower rents, the country makes financial sense for retirement.

42. Cyprus

Cost of Living: 63.24

Local Purchasing Power: 88.97

Relish Mediterranean island living when you retire to Cyprus. The island country serves up groceries at roughly half the cost of NYC and rents that are 82 percent cheaper.

41. Slovenia

Cost of Living: 65.47

Local Purchasing Power: 74.70

Enjoy outdoor living surrounded by Slovenia’s mountains, lakes and rivers. Enjoy setting up housekeeping in an apartment that will cost you less than 79 percent of New York City prices, and pack a picnic lunch with groceries that save 45 percent on the food budget.

40. Slovakia

Cost of Living: 55.35

Local Purchasing Power: 59.58

Known for dramatic scenery and numerous castles, Slovakia’s low cost of living makes it easy to feast like a king, with grocery prices less than half of U.S. costs.

39. Russia

Cost of Living: 42.66

Local Purchasing Power: 49.09

Spend your retirement years exploring the largest country on earth. Apartment rentals in Russia are 84 percent less than you would spend in NYC, and you can pick up groceries for 64 percent of your current grocery budget.