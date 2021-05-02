50 Cities Where You Need a Side Hustle To Get By
The side hustle is more than just a way to make extra cash to pay for the things you want. For many Americans, a second job is essential to having enough money to pay for necessities.
A recent GOBankingRates survey found that nearly half of Americans need a side hustle just to cover basic expenses. These results suggest that plenty of people can’t get by on just one income. To find out where this problem is most pronounced, GOBankingRates evaluated the 100 largest U.S. cities to identify where Americans need at least one side hustle to cover their costs.
Related: 10 Most Lucrative Side Hustle Ideas
The study considered the per capita income — which is the average income earned per person — of each city. Then, it examined the average annual cost of groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation and rent for a one-bedroom apartment. GOBankingRates added up those costs and then subtracted them from per capita income to determine whether there was a gap between income and cost of living. The study determined how many side hustles would be needed to cover that gap by considering the average income from a side hustle in the U.S., which is $12,609, according to The Hustle.
Plenty of cities with a high cost of living made it on this list of places where you need a side hustle to get by. However, several places where the cost of living is relatively low also made it on the list — that’s because the per capita income in those cities is low. As a result, those people need to find ways to make extra money to cover bills.
Last updated: April 19, 2021
50. Houston
Per capita income: $30,547
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,192
Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41
Annual healthcare cost: $4,618.71
Annual utility cost: $3,817.54
Annual transportation cost: $6,955.51
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,166.17
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
Read: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
49. St. Paul, Minnesota
Per capita income: $28,535
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,213.14
Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41
Annual healthcare cost: $4,323.27
Annual utility cost: $3,857.10
Annual transportation cost: $6,265.87
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,253.79
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
See: 100 Ways To Make Money Without a 9-to-5
48. Tampa, Florida
Per capita income: $32,869
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,610
Annual grocery cost: $4,565.02
Annual healthcare cost: $4,717.19
Annual utility cost: $3,809.63
Annual transportation cost: $6,443.21
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,276.04
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
47. Las Vegas
Per capita income: $27,650
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $12,100.29
Annual grocery cost: $4,316.10
Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18
Annual utility cost: $4,058.86
Annual transportation cost: $7,088.51
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,566.93
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
Take a Look: Survey Determines the Best Side Hustles in America
46. Mesa, Arizona
Per capita income: $26,535
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,463.43
Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98
Annual healthcare cost: $5,002.78
Annual utility cost: $3,959.96
Annual transportation cost: $6,443.21
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,579.35
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
45. El Paso, Texas
Per capita income: $21,120
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $8,535.43
Annual grocery cost: $3,889.38
Annual healthcare cost: $4,362.66
Annual utility cost: $3,841.28
Annual transportation cost: $5,300.38
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,809.12
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
44. Norfolk, Virginia
Per capita income: $26,670
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,209.43
Annual grocery cost: $4,151.63
Annual healthcare cost: $5,770.93
Annual utility cost: $3,825.45
Annual transportation cost: $4,724.03
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,011.47
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
43. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Per capita income: $25,876
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,796
Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41
Annual healthcare cost: $4,963.39
Annual utility cost: $3,512.93
Annual transportation cost: $6,492.47
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,018.19
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
42. San Francisco
Per capita income: $59,508
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $42,649.71
Annual grocery cost: $4,925.06
Annual healthcare cost: $4,579.32
Annual utility cost: $3,857.10
Annual transportation cost: $8,709.17
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,212.36
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
41. Irving, Texas
Per capita income: $28,670
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,777.14
Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41
Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18
Annual utility cost: $3,963.91
Annual transportation cost: $6,512.17
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,365.81
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
40. Nashville, Tennessee
Per capita income: $31,109
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,568
Annual grocery cost: $4,013.84
Annual healthcare cost: $5,288.38
Annual utility cost: $3,928.31
Annual transportation cost: $5,709.23
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,398.75
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
39. San Antonio
Per capita income: $24,325
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,802.86
Annual grocery cost: $3,942.72
Annual healthcare cost: $4,490.69
Annual utility cost: $3,754.24
Annual transportation cost: $5,758.49
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,424
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
38. Memphis, Tennessee
Per capita income: $23,629
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $9,497.14
Annual grocery cost: $4,013.84
Annual healthcare cost: $6,406.12
Annual utility cost: $3,809.63
Annual transportation cost: $5,418.60
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,516.33
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
37. Jacksonville, Florida
Per capita income: $27,486
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,132.57
Annual grocery cost: $4,298.32
Annual healthcare cost: $4,776.28
Annual utility cost: $4,066.77
Annual transportation cost: $5,773.27
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,561.21
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
36. Paradise, Nevada
Per capita income: $25,605
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $12,288
Annual grocery cost: $4,316.10
Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18
Annual utility cost: $4,058.86
Annual transportation cost: $6,847.14
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,558.27
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
35. Phoenix
Per capita income: $26,528
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,239.43
Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98
Annual healthcare cost: $5,002.78
Annual utility cost: $4,027.21
Annual transportation cost: $6,586.06
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,572.46
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
34. New Orleans
Per capita income: $29,275
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,328.57
Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41
Annual healthcare cost: $4,347.89
Annual utility cost: $3,453.59
Annual transportation cost: $7,635.30
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,619.76
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
33. San Diego
Per capita income: $37,112
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $24,277.71
Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47
Annual healthcare cost: $4,205.10
Annual utility cost: $4,066.77
Annual transportation cost: $6,600.84
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,647.88
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
32. Sacramento, California
Per capita income: $28,671
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,067.14
Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47
Annual healthcare cost: $4,436.52
Annual utility cost: $3,892.70
Annual transportation cost: $6,541.73
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,876.56
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
31. Buffalo, New York
Per capita income: $22,294
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,885.71
Annual grocery cost: $4,222.75
Annual healthcare cost: $4,367.59
Annual utility cost: $4,236.88
Annual transportation cost: $5,674.75
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,093.68
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
30. Orlando, Florida
Per capita income: $28,117
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,954.86
Annual grocery cost: $4,298.32
Annual healthcare cost: $4,820.60
Annual utility cost: $4,046.99
Annual transportation cost: $6,349.61
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,353.37
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
29. Fresno, California
Per capita income: $21,286
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,422.86
Annual grocery cost: $4,360.55
Annual healthcare cost: $4,180.48
Annual utility cost: $4,446.54
Annual transportation cost: $5,354.56
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,478.98
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
28. Boston
Per capita income: $39,686
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $26,297.14
Annual grocery cost: $4,698.37
Annual healthcare cost: $4,106.62
Annual utility cost: $4,620.61
Annual transportation cost: $7,472.74
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,509.47
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
27. Chicago
Per capita income: $32,560
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,791.43
Annual grocery cost: $4,173.86
Annual healthcare cost: $4,628.56
Annual utility cost: $3,671.17
Annual transportation cost: $7,871.75
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,576.76
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
Related: 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50
26. Glendale, Arizona
Per capita income: $23,496
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,047.71
Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98
Annual healthcare cost: $5,002.78
Annual utility cost: $4,039.08
Annual transportation cost: $6,768.32
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,606.87
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
25. Milwaukee
Per capita income: $21,627
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,281.43
Annual grocery cost: $4,031.62
Annual healthcare cost: $5,189.90
Annual utility cost: $4,003.47
Annual transportation cost: $5,783.12
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,662.54
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
24. Aurora, Colorado
Per capita income: $27,077
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,010.29
Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98
Annual healthcare cost: $4,835.37
Annual utility cost: $3,801.72
Annual transportation cost: $6,965.36
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,780.71
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
23. Cleveland
Per capita income: $18,844
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,020
Annual grocery cost: $4,133.85
Annual healthcare cost: $4,052.45
Annual utility cost: $3,754.24
Annual transportation cost: $5,172.30
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$8,288.85
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
22. Fort Worth, Texas
Per capita income: $27,191
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,000.29
Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41
Annual healthcare cost: $4,766.43
Annual utility cost: $3,975.78
Annual transportation cost: $6,689.51
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$8,370.41
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
21. Baltimore
Per capita income: $28,488
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,604.57
Annual grocery cost: $4,396.11
Annual healthcare cost: $4,781.20
Annual utility cost: $4,244.79
Annual transportation cost: $7,123
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$8,661.66
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
20. Garland, Texas
Per capita income: $23,164
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,804.29
Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41
Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18
Annual utility cost: $3,956
Annual transportation cost: $6,950.59
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,329.46
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
19. Stockton, California
Per capita income: $21,747
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $12,780
Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47
Annual healthcare cost: $4,727.04
Annual utility cost: $4,308.08
Annual transportation cost: $5,970.31
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,647.90
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
18. North Las Vegas, Nevada
Per capita income: $21,499
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,953.71
Annual grocery cost: $4,316.10
Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18
Annual utility cost: $4,086.55
Annual transportation cost: $7,152.55
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,663.09
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
17. Honolulu
Per capita income: $34,613
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,738.57
Annual grocery cost: $6,174.11
Annual healthcare cost: $4,569.47
Annual utility cost: $6,974.43
Annual transportation cost: $7,024.48
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,868.05
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
16. Laredo, Texas
Per capita income: $16,642
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,078.29
Annual grocery cost: $4,276.09
Annual healthcare cost: $4,456.22
Annual utility cost: $3,880.84
Annual transportation cost: $5,551.60
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$11,601.03
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
15. Long Beach, California
Per capita income: $29,586
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,855.71
Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78
Annual healthcare cost: $4,195.25
Annual utility cost: $3,841.28
Annual transportation cost: $8,980.10
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$11,749.12
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
14. San Jose, California
Per capita income: $40,275
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $31,274.57
Annual grocery cost: $4,925.06
Annual healthcare cost: $4,613.79
Annual utility cost: $3,829.41
Annual transportation cost: $8,408.68
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$12,776.51
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
13. Chula Vista, California
Per capita income: $27,591
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,049.71
Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47
Annual healthcare cost: $4,205.10
Annual utility cost: $4,066.77
Annual transportation cost: $6,955.51
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$13,295.56
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
12. Jersey City, New Jersey
Per capita income: $36,453
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $28,800
Annual grocery cost: $4,640.58
Annual healthcare cost: $4,347.89
Annual utility cost: $4,426.76
Annual transportation cost: $8,901.28
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$14,663.52
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
11. Riverside, California
Per capita income: $23,865
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $18,230.57
Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78
Annual healthcare cost: $4,111.54
Annual utility cost: $4,193.36
Annual transportation cost: $8,216.57
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,349.82
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
10. Detroit
Per capita income: $16,433
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $9,828
Annual grocery cost: $4,031.62
Annual healthcare cost: $4,180.48
Annual utility cost: $3,548.53
Annual transportation cost: $10,246.08
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,401.70
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
9. Newark, New Jersey
Per capita income: $18,357
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,168.57
Annual grocery cost: $4,640.58
Annual healthcare cost: $4,810.75
Annual utility cost: $4,513.80
Annual transportation cost: $8,960.39
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,737.09
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
Read: How One Person Turned a Side Hustle Into $100,000 Per Year
8. Philadelphia
Per capita income: $24,811
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $18,291.43
Annual grocery cost: $4,449.45
Annual healthcare cost: $5,711.84
Annual utility cost: $4,260.61
Annual transportation cost: $7,999.82
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,902.15
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
7. Anaheim, California
Per capita income: $26,185
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $25,461.43
Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78
Annual healthcare cost: $4,382.36
Annual utility cost: $3,853.14
Annual transportation cost: $6,329.91
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$18,304.62
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
6. Los Angeles
Per capita income: $31,563
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $28,449.43
Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78
Annual healthcare cost: $4,195.25
Annual utility cost: $3,706.77
Annual transportation cost: $9,393.88
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$18,645.11
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
5. New York
Per capita income: $35,761
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $28,523.14
Annual grocery cost: $5,098.42
Annual healthcare cost: $4,973.24
Annual utility cost: $5,953.78
Annual transportation cost: $10,418.49
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$19,206.07
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
4. Oakland, California
Per capita income: $37,256
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $36,826.29
Annual grocery cost: $4,925.06
Annual healthcare cost: $4,805.82
Annual utility cost: $3,572.27
Annual transportation cost: $6,487.54
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$19,360.98
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
3. Miami
Per capita income: $25,067
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $23,998.29
Annual grocery cost: $4,565.02
Annual healthcare cost: $4,884.61
Annual utility cost: $3,777.98
Annual transportation cost: $8,359.42
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$20,518.31
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
2. Hialeah, Florida
Per capita income: $15,343
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,400
Annual grocery cost: $4,565.02
Annual healthcare cost: $4,884.61
Annual utility cost: $3,841.28
Annual transportation cost: $8,191.94
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$20,539.84
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
1. Santa Ana, California
Per capita income: $18,121
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,127.71
Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78
Annual healthcare cost: $4,382.36
Annual utility cost: $3,872.92
Annual transportation cost: $6,078.68
Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$21,803.46
Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
More From GOBankingRates
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cities in the United States where you need a side hustle by analyzing the top 100 most populated cities according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities were analyzed under the following criteria: (1) per capita income, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey; (2) average monthly and annual rent for a one-bedroom, sourced from Zillow’s 2019 data; and (3) itemized cost-of-living index for groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare and miscellaneous expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey for the third quarter of 2017 through the second quarter of 2018, which were adjusted to each city’s local cost of living, sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. Factors No. 2 and 3 were then combined to give each city its (4) total annual cost of living, which was then subtracted from each city’s per capita income to give (5) the difference between per capita income and total annual cost of living. If factor No. 5 was negative, then it was considered a city where a side hustle would be needed to get by, so GOBankingRates used the average income from a side hustle in the U.S. ($12,609, sourced from the Hustle’s “The Most Lucrative Side-Hustles”) to determine (6) number of side hustles needed to get by. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Sept. 9, 2019.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cities Where You Need a Side Hustle To Get By