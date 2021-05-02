50 Cities Where You Need a Side Hustle To Get By

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images

The side hustle is more than just a way to make extra cash to pay for the things you want. For many Americans, a second job is essential to having enough money to pay for necessities.

A recent GOBankingRates survey found that nearly half of Americans need a side hustle just to cover basic expenses. These results suggest that plenty of people can’t get by on just one income. To find out where this problem is most pronounced, GOBankingRates evaluated the 100 largest U.S. cities to identify where Americans need at least one side hustle to cover their costs.

Related: 10 Most Lucrative Side Hustle Ideas

The study considered the per capita income — which is the average income earned per person — of each city. Then, it examined the average annual cost of groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation and rent for a one-bedroom apartment. GOBankingRates added up those costs and then subtracted them from per capita income to determine whether there was a gap between income and cost of living. The study determined how many side hustles would be needed to cover that gap by considering the average income from a side hustle in the U.S., which is $12,609, according to The Hustle.

Plenty of cities with a high cost of living made it on this list of places where you need a side hustle to get by. However, several places where the cost of living is relatively low also made it on the list — that’s because the per capita income in those cities is low. As a result, those people need to find ways to make extra money to cover bills.

Last updated: April 19, 2021

Houston is the most populous city in the U.

50. Houston

Per capita income: $30,547

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,192

Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

Annual healthcare cost: $4,618.71

Annual utility cost: $3,817.54

Annual transportation cost: $6,955.51

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,166.17

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Read: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

como park japanese festival.

49. St. Paul, Minnesota

Story continues

Per capita income: $28,535

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,213.14

Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

Annual healthcare cost: $4,323.27

Annual utility cost: $3,857.10

Annual transportation cost: $6,265.87

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,253.79

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

See: 100 Ways To Make Money Without a 9-to-5

Tampa Florida

48. Tampa, Florida

Per capita income: $32,869

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,610

Annual grocery cost: $4,565.02

Annual healthcare cost: $4,717.19

Annual utility cost: $3,809.63

Annual transportation cost: $6,443.21

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,276.04

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Las Vegas Nevada aerial

47. Las Vegas

Per capita income: $27,650

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $12,100.29

Annual grocery cost: $4,316.10

Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18

Annual utility cost: $4,058.86

Annual transportation cost: $7,088.51

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,566.93

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Take a Look: Survey Determines the Best Side Hustles in America

Mesa, Arizona, USA - March 5, 2019: Daytime view of the Mesa Arts Center and Center/Main St station in the heart of the downtown district.

46. Mesa, Arizona

Per capita income: $26,535

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,463.43

Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98

Annual healthcare cost: $5,002.78

Annual utility cost: $3,959.96

Annual transportation cost: $6,443.21

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,579.35

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

City view with Bonaza church in the centre of El Paso village on the western part of La Palma island.

45. El Paso, Texas

Per capita income: $21,120

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $8,535.43

Annual grocery cost: $3,889.38

Annual healthcare cost: $4,362.66

Annual utility cost: $3,841.28

Annual transportation cost: $5,300.38

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,809.12

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

The view of Norfolk downtown in the evening light (West Virginia).

44. Norfolk, Virginia

Per capita income: $26,670

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,209.43

Annual grocery cost: $4,151.63

Annual healthcare cost: $5,770.93

Annual utility cost: $3,825.45

Annual transportation cost: $4,724.03

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,011.47

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Baton Rouge Lousiana

43. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Per capita income: $25,876

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,796

Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

Annual healthcare cost: $4,963.39

Annual utility cost: $3,512.93

Annual transportation cost: $6,492.47

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,018.19

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Beautiful view of downtown San Francisco with famous California Street illuminated in first golden morning light at sunrise in summer, San Francisco, California, USA.

42. San Francisco

Per capita income: $59,508

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $42,649.71

Annual grocery cost: $4,925.06

Annual healthcare cost: $4,579.32

Annual utility cost: $3,857.10

Annual transportation cost: $8,709.17

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,212.36

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Glass Towers in Irving Texas

41. Irving, Texas

Per capita income: $28,670

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,777.14

Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18

Annual utility cost: $3,963.91

Annual transportation cost: $6,512.17

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,365.81

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

people crossing Broadway Street in Nashville downtown during a bright fall day.

40. Nashville, Tennessee

Per capita income: $31,109

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,568

Annual grocery cost: $4,013.84

Annual healthcare cost: $5,288.38

Annual utility cost: $3,928.31

Annual transportation cost: $5,709.23

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,398.75

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk.

39. San Antonio

Per capita income: $24,325

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,802.86

Annual grocery cost: $3,942.72

Annual healthcare cost: $4,490.69

Annual utility cost: $3,754.24

Annual transportation cost: $5,758.49

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,424

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Memphis-Tennesee

38. Memphis, Tennessee

Per capita income: $23,629

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $9,497.14

Annual grocery cost: $4,013.84

Annual healthcare cost: $6,406.12

Annual utility cost: $3,809.63

Annual transportation cost: $5,418.60

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,516.33

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Jacksonville, Flordia

37. Jacksonville, Florida

Per capita income: $27,486

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,132.57

Annual grocery cost: $4,298.32

Annual healthcare cost: $4,776.28

Annual utility cost: $4,066.77

Annual transportation cost: $5,773.27

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,561.21

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - June 7, 2014: Night time street view of the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada with car traffic and people strolling around.

36. Paradise, Nevada

Per capita income: $25,605

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $12,288

Annual grocery cost: $4,316.10

Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18

Annual utility cost: $4,058.86

Annual transportation cost: $6,847.14

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,558.27

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Phoenix Arizona

35. Phoenix

Per capita income: $26,528

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,239.43

Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98

Annual healthcare cost: $5,002.78

Annual utility cost: $4,027.21

Annual transportation cost: $6,586.06

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,572.46

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Bourbon street during Mardi Gras in New Orleans

34. New Orleans

Per capita income: $29,275

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,328.57

Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

Annual healthcare cost: $4,347.89

Annual utility cost: $3,453.59

Annual transportation cost: $7,635.30

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,619.76

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

California San Diego

33. San Diego

Per capita income: $37,112

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $24,277.71

Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47

Annual healthcare cost: $4,205.10

Annual utility cost: $4,066.77

Annual transportation cost: $6,600.84

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,647.88

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

People in the busy downtown of Sacramento California.

32. Sacramento, California

Per capita income: $28,671

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,067.14

Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47

Annual healthcare cost: $4,436.52

Annual utility cost: $3,892.70

Annual transportation cost: $6,541.73

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,876.56

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Buffalo New York

31. Buffalo, New York

Per capita income: $22,294

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,885.71

Annual grocery cost: $4,222.75

Annual healthcare cost: $4,367.59

Annual utility cost: $4,236.88

Annual transportation cost: $5,674.75

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,093.68

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Orlando, Florida

30. Orlando, Florida

Per capita income: $28,117

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,954.86

Annual grocery cost: $4,298.32

Annual healthcare cost: $4,820.60

Annual utility cost: $4,046.99

Annual transportation cost: $6,349.61

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,353.37

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Fresno California

29. Fresno, California

Per capita income: $21,286

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,422.86

Annual grocery cost: $4,360.55

Annual healthcare cost: $4,180.48

Annual utility cost: $4,446.54

Annual transportation cost: $5,354.56

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,478.98

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Boston Public Garden and statue of George Washington.

28. Boston

Per capita income: $39,686

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $26,297.14

Annual grocery cost: $4,698.37

Annual healthcare cost: $4,106.62

Annual utility cost: $4,620.61

Annual transportation cost: $7,472.74

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,509.47

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Chicago, Illinois, USA - September 22, 2018: People walk under the DuSable Bridge over the Chicago River in downtown Chicago Illinois USA during a summer day.

27. Chicago

Per capita income: $32,560

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,791.43

Annual grocery cost: $4,173.86

Annual healthcare cost: $4,628.56

Annual utility cost: $3,671.17

Annual transportation cost: $7,871.75

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,576.76

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Related: 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

Glendale, Ariz.

26. Glendale, Arizona

Per capita income: $23,496

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,047.71

Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98

Annual healthcare cost: $5,002.78

Annual utility cost: $4,039.08

Annual transportation cost: $6,768.32

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,606.87

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

People walk in front of the Historic Third Ward's Public Market.

25. Milwaukee

Per capita income: $21,627

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,281.43

Annual grocery cost: $4,031.62

Annual healthcare cost: $5,189.90

Annual utility cost: $4,003.47

Annual transportation cost: $5,783.12

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,662.54

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Aerial view of residential neighborhood in the Autumn.

24. Aurora, Colorado

Per capita income: $27,077

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,010.29

Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98

Annual healthcare cost: $4,835.37

Annual utility cost: $3,801.72

Annual transportation cost: $6,965.36

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,780.71

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Cars come and go at sunrise before rush hour in Clevland Ohio on Lake Erie.

23. Cleveland

Per capita income: $18,844

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,020

Annual grocery cost: $4,133.85

Annual healthcare cost: $4,052.45

Annual utility cost: $3,754.24

Annual transportation cost: $5,172.30

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$8,288.85

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Fort Worth is the 15th-largest city in the United States and the fifth-largest city in the state of Texas.

22. Fort Worth, Texas

Per capita income: $27,191

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,000.29

Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

Annual healthcare cost: $4,766.43

Annual utility cost: $3,975.78

Annual transportation cost: $6,689.51

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$8,370.41

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Baltimore, Maryland, USA skyline on the Inner Harbor.

21. Baltimore

Per capita income: $28,488

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,604.57

Annual grocery cost: $4,396.11

Annual healthcare cost: $4,781.20

Annual utility cost: $4,244.79

Annual transportation cost: $7,123

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$8,661.66

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

State & 5th Street in Downtown Garland, Texas 2016.

20. Garland, Texas

Per capita income: $23,164

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,804.29

Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18

Annual utility cost: $3,956

Annual transportation cost: $6,950.59

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,329.46

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Stockton, California, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

19. Stockton, California

Per capita income: $21,747

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $12,780

Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47

Annual healthcare cost: $4,727.04

Annual utility cost: $4,308.08

Annual transportation cost: $5,970.31

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,647.90

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

North View Las Vegas Mountain Range Mojave Desert Nevada, USA

18. North Las Vegas, Nevada

Per capita income: $21,499

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,953.71

Annual grocery cost: $4,316.10

Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18

Annual utility cost: $4,086.55

Annual transportation cost: $7,152.55

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,663.09

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Waikiki, Oahu - August 10th 201 7, People lying on the beach sunbathing under parasol and palm trees at Waikiki shore.

17. Honolulu

Per capita income: $34,613

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,738.57

Annual grocery cost: $6,174.11

Annual healthcare cost: $4,569.47

Annual utility cost: $6,974.43

Annual transportation cost: $7,024.48

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,868.05

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Laredo is the county seat of Webb County, Texas, United States, on the north bank of the Rio Grande in South Texas, across from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

16. Laredo, Texas

Per capita income: $16,642

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,078.29

Annual grocery cost: $4,276.09

Annual healthcare cost: $4,456.22

Annual utility cost: $3,880.84

Annual transportation cost: $5,551.60

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$11,601.03

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

Long Beach is a city on the Pacific Coast of the United States, within the Los Angeles metropolitan area of Southern California.

15. Long Beach, California

Per capita income: $29,586

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,855.71

Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78

Annual healthcare cost: $4,195.25

Annual utility cost: $3,841.28

Annual transportation cost: $8,980.10

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$11,749.12

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

pedestrians in Downtown San Jose California

14. San Jose, California

Per capita income: $40,275

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $31,274.57

Annual grocery cost: $4,925.06

Annual healthcare cost: $4,613.79

Annual utility cost: $3,829.41

Annual transportation cost: $8,408.68

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$12,776.51

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

Chula Vista California

13. Chula Vista, California

Per capita income: $27,591

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,049.71

Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47

Annual healthcare cost: $4,205.10

Annual utility cost: $4,066.77

Annual transportation cost: $6,955.51

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$13,295.56

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

New Jersey Jersey City

12. Jersey City, New Jersey

Per capita income: $36,453

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $28,800

Annual grocery cost: $4,640.58

Annual healthcare cost: $4,347.89

Annual utility cost: $4,426.76

Annual transportation cost: $8,901.28

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$14,663.52

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

Riverside, DEC 10: Exterior main entrance of the Historical Mission Inn during twilight, christmas on DEC 10, 2016 at Riverside, California - Image.

11. Riverside, California

Per capita income: $23,865

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $18,230.57

Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78

Annual healthcare cost: $4,111.54

Annual utility cost: $4,193.36

Annual transportation cost: $8,216.57

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,349.82

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

Streets of Detroit with Renaissance center at night.

10. Detroit

Per capita income: $16,433

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $9,828

Annual grocery cost: $4,031.62

Annual healthcare cost: $4,180.48

Annual utility cost: $3,548.53

Annual transportation cost: $10,246.08

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,401.70

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

Newark is the largest city in New Jersey, United States

9. Newark, New Jersey

Per capita income: $18,357

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,168.57

Annual grocery cost: $4,640.58

Annual healthcare cost: $4,810.75

Annual utility cost: $4,513.80

Annual transportation cost: $8,960.39

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,737.09

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

Read: How One Person Turned a Side Hustle Into $100,000 Per Year

Skyline of downtown Philadelphia at sunset USA.

8. Philadelphia

Per capita income: $24,811

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $18,291.43

Annual grocery cost: $4,449.45

Annual healthcare cost: $5,711.84

Annual utility cost: $4,260.61

Annual transportation cost: $7,999.82

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,902.15

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

Anaheim, Calif.

7. Anaheim, California

Per capita income: $26,185

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $25,461.43

Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78

Annual healthcare cost: $4,382.36

Annual utility cost: $3,853.14

Annual transportation cost: $6,329.91

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$18,304.62

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

The Los Angeles skyline and lake at Echo Park, in Los Angeles, California - Image.

6. Los Angeles

Per capita income: $31,563

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $28,449.43

Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78

Annual healthcare cost: $4,195.25

Annual utility cost: $3,706.77

Annual transportation cost: $9,393.88

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$18,645.11

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

Grand Central Terminal, New York City, USA.

5. New York

Per capita income: $35,761

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $28,523.14

Annual grocery cost: $5,098.42

Annual healthcare cost: $4,973.24

Annual utility cost: $5,953.78

Annual transportation cost: $10,418.49

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$19,206.07

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

Women and men walking and jogging along the Downtown Oakland waterfront with Lake Merritt in the foreground.

4. Oakland, California

Per capita income: $37,256

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $36,826.29

Annual grocery cost: $4,925.06

Annual healthcare cost: $4,805.82

Annual utility cost: $3,572.27

Annual transportation cost: $6,487.54

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$19,360.98

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

USA, Florida, Miami Beach, JANUARY 19 , 2017.

3. Miami

Per capita income: $25,067

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $23,998.29

Annual grocery cost: $4,565.02

Annual healthcare cost: $4,884.61

Annual utility cost: $3,777.98

Annual transportation cost: $8,359.42

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$20,518.31

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

"The entrance to the Municipality of Hialeah.

2. Hialeah, Florida

Per capita income: $15,343

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,400

Annual grocery cost: $4,565.02

Annual healthcare cost: $4,884.61

Annual utility cost: $3,841.28

Annual transportation cost: $8,191.94

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$20,539.84

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

Santa Ana, California/United States - 07/02/19: The main building and front entrance to the Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center - Image.

1. Santa Ana, California

Per capita income: $18,121

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,127.71

Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78

Annual healthcare cost: $4,382.36

Annual utility cost: $3,872.92

Annual transportation cost: $6,078.68

Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$21,803.46

Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cities in the United States where you need a side hustle by analyzing the top 100 most populated cities according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities were analyzed under the following criteria: (1) per capita income, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey; (2) average monthly and annual rent for a one-bedroom, sourced from Zillow’s 2019 data; and (3) itemized cost-of-living index for groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare and miscellaneous expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey for the third quarter of 2017 through the second quarter of 2018, which were adjusted to each city’s local cost of living, sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. Factors No. 2 and 3 were then combined to give each city its (4) total annual cost of living, which was then subtracted from each city’s per capita income to give (5) the difference between per capita income and total annual cost of living. If factor No. 5 was negative, then it was considered a city where a side hustle would be needed to get by, so GOBankingRates used the average income from a side hustle in the U.S. ($12,609, sourced from the Hustle’s “The Most Lucrative Side-Hustles”) to determine (6) number of side hustles needed to get by. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Sept. 9, 2019.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cities Where You Need a Side Hustle To Get By