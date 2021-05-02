50 Cities Where You Need a Side Hustle To Get By

The side hustle is more than just a way to make extra cash to pay for the things you want. For many Americans, a second job is essential to having enough money to pay for necessities.

A recent GOBankingRates survey found that nearly half of Americans need a side hustle just to cover basic expenses. These results suggest that plenty of people can’t get by on just one income. To find out where this problem is most pronounced, GOBankingRates evaluated the 100 largest U.S. cities to identify where Americans need at least one side hustle to cover their costs.

The study considered the per capita income — which is the average income earned per person — of each city. Then, it examined the average annual cost of groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation and rent for a one-bedroom apartment. GOBankingRates added up those costs and then subtracted them from per capita income to determine whether there was a gap between income and cost of living. The study determined how many side hustles would be needed to cover that gap by considering the average income from a side hustle in the U.S., which is $12,609, according to The Hustle.

Plenty of cities with a high cost of living made it on this list of places where you need a side hustle to get by. However, several places where the cost of living is relatively low also made it on the list — that’s because the per capita income in those cities is low. As a result, those people need to find ways to make extra money to cover bills.

Last updated: April 19, 2021

50. Houston
Houston is the most populous city in the U.

50. Houston

  • Per capita income: $30,547

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,192

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,618.71

  • Annual utility cost: $3,817.54

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,955.51

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,166.17

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

49. St. Paul, Minnesota
como park japanese festival.

49. St. Paul, Minnesota

  • Per capita income: $28,535

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,213.14

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,323.27

  • Annual utility cost: $3,857.10

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,265.87

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,253.79

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

48. Tampa, Florida
Tampa Florida

48. Tampa, Florida

  • Per capita income: $32,869

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,610

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,565.02

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,717.19

  • Annual utility cost: $3,809.63

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,443.21

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,276.04

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

47. Las Vegas
Las Vegas Nevada aerial

47. Las Vegas

  • Per capita income: $27,650

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $12,100.29

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,316.10

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18

  • Annual utility cost: $4,058.86

  • Annual transportation cost: $7,088.51

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,566.93

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

46. Mesa, Arizona
Mesa, Arizona, USA - March 5, 2019: Daytime view of the Mesa Arts Center and Center/Main St station in the heart of the downtown district.

46. Mesa, Arizona

  • Per capita income: $26,535

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,463.43

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,002.78

  • Annual utility cost: $3,959.96

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,443.21

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,579.35

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

45. El Paso, Texas
City view with Bonaza church in the centre of El Paso village on the western part of La Palma island.

45. El Paso, Texas

  • Per capita income: $21,120

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $8,535.43

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,889.38

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,362.66

  • Annual utility cost: $3,841.28

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,300.38

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,809.12

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

44. Norfolk, Virginia
The view of Norfolk downtown in the evening light (West Virginia).

44. Norfolk, Virginia

  • Per capita income: $26,670

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,209.43

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,151.63

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,770.93

  • Annual utility cost: $3,825.45

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,724.03

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,011.47

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

43. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge Lousiana

43. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Per capita income: $25,876

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,796

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,963.39

  • Annual utility cost: $3,512.93

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,492.47

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,018.19

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

42. San Francisco
Beautiful view of downtown San Francisco with famous California Street illuminated in first golden morning light at sunrise in summer, San Francisco, California, USA.

42. San Francisco

  • Per capita income: $59,508

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $42,649.71

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,925.06

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,579.32

  • Annual utility cost: $3,857.10

  • Annual transportation cost: $8,709.17

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,212.36

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

41. Irving, Texas
Glass Towers in Irving Texas

41. Irving, Texas

  • Per capita income: $28,670

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,777.14

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18

  • Annual utility cost: $3,963.91

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,512.17

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,365.81

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

40. Nashville, Tennessee
people crossing Broadway Street in Nashville downtown during a bright fall day.

40. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Per capita income: $31,109

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,568

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,013.84

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,288.38

  • Annual utility cost: $3,928.31

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,709.23

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,398.75

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

39. San Antonio
San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk.

39. San Antonio

  • Per capita income: $24,325

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,802.86

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,942.72

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,490.69

  • Annual utility cost: $3,754.24

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,758.49

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,424

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

38. Memphis, Tennessee
Memphis-Tennesee

38. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Per capita income: $23,629

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $9,497.14

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,013.84

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,406.12

  • Annual utility cost: $3,809.63

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,418.60

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,516.33

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

37. Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, Flordia

37. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Per capita income: $27,486

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,132.57

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,298.32

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,776.28

  • Annual utility cost: $4,066.77

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,773.27

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,561.21

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

36. Paradise, Nevada
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - June 7, 2014: Night time street view of the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada with car traffic and people strolling around.

36. Paradise, Nevada

  • Per capita income: $25,605

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $12,288

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,316.10

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18

  • Annual utility cost: $4,058.86

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,847.14

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,558.27

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

35. Phoenix
Phoenix Arizona

35. Phoenix

  • Per capita income: $26,528

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,239.43

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,002.78

  • Annual utility cost: $4,027.21

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,586.06

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,572.46

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

34. New Orleans
Bourbon street during Mardi Gras in New Orleans

34. New Orleans

  • Per capita income: $29,275

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,328.57

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,347.89

  • Annual utility cost: $3,453.59

  • Annual transportation cost: $7,635.30

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,619.76

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

33. San Diego
California San Diego

33. San Diego

  • Per capita income: $37,112

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $24,277.71

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,205.10

  • Annual utility cost: $4,066.77

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,600.84

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,647.88

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

32. Sacramento, California
People in the busy downtown of Sacramento California.

32. Sacramento, California

  • Per capita income: $28,671

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,067.14

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,436.52

  • Annual utility cost: $3,892.70

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,541.73

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,876.56

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

31. Buffalo, New York
Buffalo New York

31. Buffalo, New York

  • Per capita income: $22,294

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,885.71

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,222.75

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,367.59

  • Annual utility cost: $4,236.88

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,674.75

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,093.68

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

30. Orlando, Florida
Orlando, Florida

30. Orlando, Florida

  • Per capita income: $28,117

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,954.86

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,298.32

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,820.60

  • Annual utility cost: $4,046.99

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,349.61

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,353.37

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

29. Fresno, California
Fresno California

29. Fresno, California

  • Per capita income: $21,286

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,422.86

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,360.55

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,180.48

  • Annual utility cost: $4,446.54

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,354.56

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,478.98

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

28. Boston
Boston Public Garden and statue of George Washington.

28. Boston

  • Per capita income: $39,686

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $26,297.14

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,698.37

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,106.62

  • Annual utility cost: $4,620.61

  • Annual transportation cost: $7,472.74

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,509.47

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

27. Chicago
Chicago, Illinois, USA - September 22, 2018: People walk under the DuSable Bridge over the Chicago River in downtown Chicago Illinois USA during a summer day.

27. Chicago

  • Per capita income: $32,560

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,791.43

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,173.86

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,628.56

  • Annual utility cost: $3,671.17

  • Annual transportation cost: $7,871.75

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,576.76

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

26. Glendale, Arizona
Glendale, Ariz.

26. Glendale, Arizona

  • Per capita income: $23,496

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,047.71

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,002.78

  • Annual utility cost: $4,039.08

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,768.32

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,606.87

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

25. Milwaukee
People walk in front of the Historic Third Ward's Public Market.

25. Milwaukee

  • Per capita income: $21,627

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,281.43

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,031.62

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,189.90

  • Annual utility cost: $4,003.47

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,783.12

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,662.54

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

24. Aurora, Colorado
Aerial view of residential neighborhood in the Autumn.

24. Aurora, Colorado

  • Per capita income: $27,077

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,010.29

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,835.37

  • Annual utility cost: $3,801.72

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,965.36

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,780.71

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

23. Cleveland
Cars come and go at sunrise before rush hour in Clevland Ohio on Lake Erie.

23. Cleveland

  • Per capita income: $18,844

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,020

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,133.85

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,052.45

  • Annual utility cost: $3,754.24

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,172.30

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$8,288.85

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

22. Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth is the 15th-largest city in the United States and the fifth-largest city in the state of Texas.

22. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Per capita income: $27,191

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,000.29

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,766.43

  • Annual utility cost: $3,975.78

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,689.51

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$8,370.41

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

21. Baltimore
Baltimore, Maryland, USA skyline on the Inner Harbor.

21. Baltimore

  • Per capita income: $28,488

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,604.57

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,396.11

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,781.20

  • Annual utility cost: $4,244.79

  • Annual transportation cost: $7,123

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$8,661.66

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

20. Garland, Texas
State & 5th Street in Downtown Garland, Texas 2016.

20. Garland, Texas

  • Per capita income: $23,164

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,804.29

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18

  • Annual utility cost: $3,956

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,950.59

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,329.46

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

19. Stockton, California
Stockton, California, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

19. Stockton, California

  • Per capita income: $21,747

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $12,780

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,727.04

  • Annual utility cost: $4,308.08

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,970.31

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,647.90

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

18. North Las Vegas, Nevada
North View Las Vegas Mountain Range Mojave Desert Nevada, USA

18. North Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Per capita income: $21,499

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,953.71

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,316.10

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18

  • Annual utility cost: $4,086.55

  • Annual transportation cost: $7,152.55

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,663.09

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

17. Honolulu
Waikiki, Oahu - August 10th 201 7, People lying on the beach sunbathing under parasol and palm trees at Waikiki shore.

17. Honolulu

  • Per capita income: $34,613

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,738.57

  • Annual grocery cost: $6,174.11

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,569.47

  • Annual utility cost: $6,974.43

  • Annual transportation cost: $7,024.48

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,868.05

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

16. Laredo, Texas
Laredo is the county seat of Webb County, Texas, United States, on the north bank of the Rio Grande in South Texas, across from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

16. Laredo, Texas

  • Per capita income: $16,642

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,078.29

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,276.09

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,456.22

  • Annual utility cost: $3,880.84

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,551.60

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$11,601.03

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

15. Long Beach, California
Long Beach is a city on the Pacific Coast of the United States, within the Los Angeles metropolitan area of Southern California.

15. Long Beach, California

  • Per capita income: $29,586

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,855.71

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,195.25

  • Annual utility cost: $3,841.28

  • Annual transportation cost: $8,980.10

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$11,749.12

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

14. San Jose, California
pedestrians in Downtown San Jose California

14. San Jose, California

  • Per capita income: $40,275

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $31,274.57

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,925.06

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,613.79

  • Annual utility cost: $3,829.41

  • Annual transportation cost: $8,408.68

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$12,776.51

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

13. Chula Vista, California
Chula Vista California

13. Chula Vista, California

  • Per capita income: $27,591

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,049.71

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,205.10

  • Annual utility cost: $4,066.77

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,955.51

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$13,295.56

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

12. Jersey City, New Jersey
New Jersey Jersey City

12. Jersey City, New Jersey

  • Per capita income: $36,453

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $28,800

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,640.58

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,347.89

  • Annual utility cost: $4,426.76

  • Annual transportation cost: $8,901.28

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$14,663.52

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

11. Riverside, California
Riverside, DEC 10: Exterior main entrance of the Historical Mission Inn during twilight, christmas on DEC 10, 2016 at Riverside, California - Image.

11. Riverside, California

  • Per capita income: $23,865

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $18,230.57

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,111.54

  • Annual utility cost: $4,193.36

  • Annual transportation cost: $8,216.57

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,349.82

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

10. Detroit
Streets of Detroit with Renaissance center at night.

10. Detroit

  • Per capita income: $16,433

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $9,828

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,031.62

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,180.48

  • Annual utility cost: $3,548.53

  • Annual transportation cost: $10,246.08

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,401.70

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

9. Newark, New Jersey
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey, United States

9. Newark, New Jersey

  • Per capita income: $18,357

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,168.57

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,640.58

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,810.75

  • Annual utility cost: $4,513.80

  • Annual transportation cost: $8,960.39

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,737.09

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

8. Philadelphia
Skyline of downtown Philadelphia at sunset USA.

8. Philadelphia

  • Per capita income: $24,811

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $18,291.43

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,449.45

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,711.84

  • Annual utility cost: $4,260.61

  • Annual transportation cost: $7,999.82

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,902.15

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

7. Anaheim, California
Anaheim, Calif.

7. Anaheim, California

  • Per capita income: $26,185

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $25,461.43

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,382.36

  • Annual utility cost: $3,853.14

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,329.91

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$18,304.62

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

6. Los Angeles
The Los Angeles skyline and lake at Echo Park, in Los Angeles, California - Image.

6. Los Angeles

  • Per capita income: $31,563

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $28,449.43

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,195.25

  • Annual utility cost: $3,706.77

  • Annual transportation cost: $9,393.88

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$18,645.11

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

5. New York
Grand Central Terminal, New York City, USA.

5. New York

  • Per capita income: $35,761

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $28,523.14

  • Annual grocery cost: $5,098.42

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,973.24

  • Annual utility cost: $5,953.78

  • Annual transportation cost: $10,418.49

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$19,206.07

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

4. Oakland, California
Women and men walking and jogging along the Downtown Oakland waterfront with Lake Merritt in the foreground.

4. Oakland, California

  • Per capita income: $37,256

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $36,826.29

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,925.06

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,805.82

  • Annual utility cost: $3,572.27

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,487.54

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$19,360.98

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

3. Miami
USA, Florida, Miami Beach, JANUARY 19 , 2017.

3. Miami

  • Per capita income: $25,067

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $23,998.29

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,565.02

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,884.61

  • Annual utility cost: $3,777.98

  • Annual transportation cost: $8,359.42

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$20,518.31

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

2. Hialeah, Florida
"The entrance to the Municipality of Hialeah.

2. Hialeah, Florida

  • Per capita income: $15,343

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,400

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,565.02

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,884.61

  • Annual utility cost: $3,841.28

  • Annual transportation cost: $8,191.94

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$20,539.84

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

1. Santa Ana, California
Santa Ana, California/United States - 07/02/19: The main building and front entrance to the Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center - Image.

1. Santa Ana, California

  • Per capita income: $18,121

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,127.71

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,382.36

  • Annual utility cost: $3,872.92

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,078.68

  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$21,803.46

  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cities in the United States where you need a side hustle by analyzing the top 100 most populated cities according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities were analyzed under the following criteria: (1) per capita income, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey; (2) average monthly and annual rent for a one-bedroom, sourced from Zillow’s 2019 data; and (3) itemized cost-of-living index for groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare and miscellaneous expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey for the third quarter of 2017 through the second quarter of 2018, which were adjusted to each city’s local cost of living, sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. Factors No. 2 and 3 were then combined to give each city its (4) total annual cost of living, which was then subtracted from each city’s per capita income to give (5) the difference between per capita income and total annual cost of living. If factor No. 5 was negative, then it was considered a city where a side hustle would be needed to get by, so GOBankingRates used the average income from a side hustle in the U.S. ($12,609, sourced from the Hustle’s “The Most Lucrative Side-Hustles”) to determine (6) number of side hustles needed to get by. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Sept. 9, 2019.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cities Where You Need a Side Hustle To Get By

