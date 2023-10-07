50 combat encounters occur in combat zone on 7 October – General Staff

50 combat encounters with the Russians have occurred during the day; the Defence Forces of Ukraine have repelled 10 Russian attacks on the Kupiansk front, five on the Lyman front, 12 on the Marinka front and eight on the Shakhtarsk front.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The Russians launched eight missile attacks and 25 air strikes, 30 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of the Ukrainian forces and the Ukrainian settlements.

At night, the Russian forces launched another attack on civil port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast as well as on the central part of the city of Myrhorod in Poltava Oblast.

As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks civilians were killed and injured. A grain storage, a pension in the recreation zone, residential blocks and private residential houses, a professional-technical college and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The operational situation in Ukraine's east and south remains difficult.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there have been no changes to the operative situation and no signs of formation of offensive Russian groupings. Separate units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing missions in border regions.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain military presence in border regions, carrying on with the attacks on Ukrainian settlements from the territory of Russia and increasing the density of minefields along the Ukrainian border. The Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Stepne in Sumy Oblast. Over 15 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, including Volfyne, Pysarivka, Hrabovske, Porozok in Sumy Oblast; Udy, Pletenivka, Milove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Defence Forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane in Kharkiv Oblast. Over 10 settlements, mainly Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, Pishchane in Kharkiv Oblast were attacked from artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled five attacks on the Russians near the settlement of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast. Air strikes were launched near Novoliubivka, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Katerynivka, Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched artillery and mortar attacks on over 10 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians launched air strikes near the settlements of Klishchiivka and Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast. Over 15 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians, mainly Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Dachne, Pivnichne, and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Defence Forces repelled all attacks by the Russians near the settlements of Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched on more than 10 settlements including Sukha Balka, Novobakhmutivka, Keramik, Avdiivka, Opytne, and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces have successfully repelled the Russian attacks near the settlements of Marinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Antonivka and Katerynivka in Donetsk Oblast were under Russian attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, under dense artillery fire and airstrikes, the Defence Forces repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlement of Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians were trying to regain the positions they lost to the east of the settlement of Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast but to no avail. The Russians launched air strikes near the settlement of Volodyne in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched on more than 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front the Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Pryutne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched on nearly 30 settlements, specifically Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Lobkove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front artillery and mortar attacks were launched on the settlements of Zolota Balka, Nechaieve, Kherson and Shyroka Balka in Kherson Oblast.

Meanwhile, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue conducting the offensive operation on the Melitopol front, offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, causing losses of the Russian forces in manpower and military equipment, exhausting the Russians along the frontline.

The Russians continue setting up military hospitals in houses with civilians inside. In the city of Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast, the Russians set up a military hospital in a residential block where civilians live. In the settlement of Nyzhni Sirohozy in Kherson Oblast, the Russians transferred civilian patients from the hospital into private houses located nearby so that there are free wards for injured soldiers of the occupying forces.

During the day, the Defence Forces aircraft launched eight attacks on the areas of concentration of manpower, armament and military equipment and five attacks on anti-aircraft systems of the Russians.

Missile units of the Defence Forces struck an artillery system, an area of concentration of manpower and a radio-electronic warfare station belonging to the Russians.

