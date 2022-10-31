50 countries urge China to release detained Uyghurs

16
EDITH M. LEDERER
·3 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Fifty mainly Western countries urged China on Monday to fully implement all recommendations in a U.N. report accusing the country of possible “crimes against humanity" against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups, including taking prompt steps to release all those “arbitrarily deprived of their liberty” in the far western province of Xinjiang.

Canada’s U.N. Ambassador Bob Rae read the statement at a meeting of the General Assembly’s human rights committee expressing grave concern at the human rights situation in China, and Beijing's failure so far to discuss the report's findings on the ongoing violations against the Uyghurs and other Muslim groups.

Human rights groups have accused China of sweeping a million or more people from the minority groups into detention camps where many have said they were tortured, sexually assaulted, and forced to abandon their language and religion. The camps were just one part of what the rights organizations have called a ruthless campaign against extremism in Xinjiang that also included draconian birth control policies and all-encompassing restrictions on people’s movement.

The assessment from the Geneva-based U.N. human rights office was released in the final minutes of High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s four-year term on Aug. 31. It largely corroborated earlier reporting by researchers, advocacy groups and the news media.

The report concluded that China has committed serious human rights violations under its anti-terrorism and anti-extremism policies and called for “urgent attention” from the U.N., the world community and China itself to address them.

The statement from the 50 countries calls the report “an independent, authoritative assessment that relies extensively on China’s own records” and “makes an important contribution to the existing evidence of serious and systematic human rights violations in China.”

In light of “the gravity” of the report’s assessment, the countries expressed concern “that China has so far refused to discuss its findings” and urged the government “to fully implement the recommendations.”

In addition to calling for fulfillment of the recommendation to release of all those arbitrarily detained the 50 countries urged China to clarify “the fate and whereabouts of missing family members” and arrange safe contacts and reunions.

In response to the statement, the Uyghur Human Rights Project tweeted that “A growing number of UN member states are pushing back on China’s treatment of Uyghurs.”

Britain’s Foreign Minister James Cleverly tweeted that the statement “supported by a record 50 countries across 6 continents, demonstrates growing breadth of international concern.”

The 50 countries that signed on to the statement were: Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Belize, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Eswatini, Finland, France, Germany, Guatemala, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Marshall Islands, Monaco, Montenegro, Nauru, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom and United States.

Last week, the U.S., UK and others organized a meeting following up on the former high commissioner’s report that included U.N. ambassadors, Uyghur human rights advocates, the U.N. special investigator on minority rights and Human Rights Watch.

China’s U.N. Mission sent a letter to all U.N. member states expressing its “resolute opposition” to the meeting and strongly recommending that they boycott “this anti-China event.”

“It is a politically motivated event,” said the letter, obtained by The Associated Press. “The co-sponsors use human rights issues as a political tool to interfere in China’s internal affairs like Xinjiang, to create division and turbulence and disrupt China’s development.”

Calling the event “disinformation propaganda,” the letter accused the sponsors of violating “the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter and norms of international relations.”

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills

    North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry came as the U.S. and South Korea conduct aerial drills involving more than 200 warplanes, including their advanced F-35 fighter jets, as they step up their defense posture in the face of North Korea’s increased weapons testing and growing nuclear threat.

  • Russian missiles strikes against Ukraine a “response” to Sevastopol Bay attack, Putin says

    The most recent barrage of missile strikes at Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure was made in “response” to explosions at the Russian naval base in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said during a press event on Oct. 31.

  • Why Brazil's election is a major victory in the fight against climate change

    The outcome of Brazil's presidential election Sunday is being hailed as a crucial victory for global climate, with experts saying the country now has an

  • Italy gets GDP boost as govt pledges action against inflation

    ROME (Reuters) -Italy's economy performed unexpectedly well in the third quarter, data showed on Monday, offering a welcome boost for the country's new government as it plans extra borrowing to help families and firms cope with surging inflation. Gross domestic product grew by 0.5% in the third quarter from the second and 2.6% year on year, national statistics bureau ISTAT said. Both preliminary readings were around half a percentage point higher than expected in Reuters survey of analysts, while the Treasury had said last month it expected a third quarter contraction.

  • Big Brother ’s Taylor Hale Accuses Former Miss USA Vice President of Sexual Harassment

    Taylor Hale, winner of Big Brother season 24, has accused former Miss USA executive Max Sebrechts of making unwanted advances, marking the second recent scandal involving the organization.

  • Twitter to lay off 25% of workforce in first round of job cuts - Washington Post

    Celebrity lawyer Alex Spiro, a long-time Musk legal representative, led the conversations about the job cuts, according to the report. Twitter had over 7,000 employees at the end of 2021, according to a regulatory filing and a quarter of the headcount amounts to nearly 2,000 employees. Musk denied a New York Times report about laying off Twitter employees at a date earlier than Nov. 1 to avoid stock grants due on the day.

  • Putin announces end of mobilization in Russia

    The “partial” mobilization in Russia has concluded, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said during a press event on Oct. 31. However, there was no official decree published to attest to that.

  • Zelenskyy calls Russian leadership sick in response to their claims of killer wheat

    KATERYNA TYSHENKO - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 22:51 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the Russians "sick" in response to Kremlin allegations that the unmanned surface vessels (USVs) that attacked Russian ships in Sevastopol on 29 October were launched from a civilian grain bulker being used as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

  • Red tide is blooming offshore from Southwest Florida communities hit hardest by Ian

    Respiratory irritation caused by the toxic algae was reported at several Sarasota County beaches.

  • NASA Lacks Plan for Ditching Space Station in an Emergency

    ISS partners have a plan in place to deorbit the space station in nine years. A safety panel says this plan is now incomplete and potentially deficient as a result of the increasing density of low Earth orbit and as relations on the ground continue to deteriorate.

  • Breaking China’s Grip on Rare-Earths Markets a ‘Pipe Dream,’ Australia Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s resources minister said it was a “pipe dream” that Western countries could soon end their reliance on China for rare earths and critical minerals -- vital for the defense, aerospace and automotive industries -- due to the Asian powerhouse’s existing grip on global markets. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bo

  • China bars GSK from bulk-buy drug programme for 18 months

    BEIJING/LONDON (Reuters) -China has blocked GSK from participating in its bulk-buy drug procurement programme focused on off-patent medicines from Oct. 31 until April 29, 2024, over quality problems with a prostate drug, the British drugmaker said on Monday. First reported by CCTV state television, the ban was imposed by authorities after a batch of GSK's prostate treatment - known chemically as dutasteride and sold under the brand name Avodart - made by a Polish contract manufacturer for GSK failed a recent quality check. No other GSK products are supplied to China through the so-called volume-based procurement (VBP) programme, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

  • EU asks U.S. for same treatment as Canada and Mexico in electric vehicles sales

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -The European Union asked the United States on Monday to treat EU electric vehicles, batteries and sustainable energy equipment sold in the United States the same as those from Canada and Mexico, Czech trade minister Jozef Sikela said. The 27-nation EU has been complaining the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act effectively discriminates against EU producers because it offers tax breaks to consumers on such goods made in North America, but not for those made in the EU.

  • Wall Street CEOs confirm their allegiance to Beijing

    Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit in Hong Kong this week will test which side these executives are on.

  • Bollywood: The trans icon played by a non-trans star

    A non-trans Bollywood star is to play India's trans icon - while trans actresses continue to wait for a leading role.

  • Ex-Bear positive about team's outlook after Roquan Smith trade

    Lance Briggs tweeted about his excitement surrounding the Bears' outlook after dealing Roquan Smith to the Ravens.

  • China's COVID curbs strand Shanghai Disney visitors

    STORY: Video obtained by Reuters showed a huge crowd of visitors stranded at Disney's Shanghai resort on Monday, after the park abruptly suspended operations to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures.All visitors at the time of the announcement were told they could not to leave the resort until they return a negative COVID test. Reuters reporter Josh Horwitz was camped outside the subway station near the entrance of the park."Normally at this hour is about 8:00 PM. We would see a steady trickle of guests leaving the park and hopping on the subway to head home. However, it's dead silent. Hundreds of guests have been stuck inside the park for several hours. Our team here has been waiting for about three hours. And with us are several other individuals that are waiting for friends or family, or loved ones... We've been told just by Hawkins security and then some Disney staffers who have steadily been given official permission to leave that the test results have been received. So, anyone who has been tested inside the park throughout and maybe about six or seven hours ago. They should know what their results are. If it's positive or negative. But as far as we know, we don't know if there have been any confirmed positive cases since the mass testing took place. And we also have yet to receive any official updates as to when the guests will be let out of the park."The lockdown at Shanghai Disney comes as COVID restrictions are once again gripping China, threatening new disruptions to daily life, as well as to the global economy and critical supply chains. A Foxconn plant in central China that makes iPhones and employs about 200,000 people has been on lockdown for days. Many have fled the facility - some climbing fences to escape - prompting nearby cities to draw up plans to isolate workers returning to their hometowns. A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that iPhone production at the facility could drop as much as 30% next month and that Foxconn is working to boost production at another factory to make up for the shortfall.Rising case numbers from outbreaks across China have prompted a tightening of local curbs and lockdowns.At the recent twice-in-a-decade Communist Party Congress, President Xi Jinping reiterated China's commitment to its zero-COVID policy, disappointing investors and countless Chinese frustrated by lockdowns, travel curbs and testing.

  • Russia announce that unmanned surface vessels were launched from civilian grain vessel on Black Sea

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 18:03 The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has suggested that the unmanned surface vessels (USVs) that attacked the ships of the Black Sea Fleet on 29 October were launched from aboard a civilian vessel near Odesa.

  • Hong Kong’s Economy Records Worst Contraction Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s economy recorded its worst quarter in more than two years as weak demand and pandemic isolation battered the financial hub and increased the likelihood the city will end the year in contraction for the third time since 2019.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilBig Tech Weighs on Stocks as Oil Giants Whipsaw: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of

  • The Prairies are bracing for winter wallop with 30 cm of snow possible

    Incoming winter storm set to deliver significant snow to some across the Prairies this week. A narrow swath of 10-30 cm of snow is forecast in a large swath from southern Alberta to northern Manitoba