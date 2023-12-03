50 firefighters respond to Washington County housefire that caused $150K in damages

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — About 50 firefighters responded to a fire in Washington County early Sunday morning.

38 firefighters respond to house fire after homeowner leaves rug burning on deck

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. at 1326 Weaverton Road in a one-story home.

Photo courtesy of the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal

Photo courtesy of the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal

According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, damage from the fire to the house’s structure and things inside it caused an estimated loss of about $150,000.

It took about three hours to put out the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was still being investigated.

