50 fish fall from sky onto Oklahoma school playground, video shows. ‘They’re everywhere’

A middle school principal in Oklahoma thought someone vandalized the school, only to realize it was a greater mystery.

Jason Burkhart, principal of Kenneth Cooper Middle School in Oklahoma City, shared a video with KWTV after finding approximately 50 fish that fell from the sky onto the school’s playground and roof.

“They’re everywhere,” Burkhart told the outlet. “I don’t know. I can’t explain it.”

Seventh grade students found a fish at recess and gave it to Burkhart, The Bethany News said in a Facebook post.

“My principal mind goes to, ‘Okay, who just vandalized our recess area?’” Burkhart told KWTV.

Then he checked the school’s surveillance footage and saw no one had been on the property the night before, according to The Bethany Tribune.

After the student gave Burkhart the fish, he looked around and found about 50 more on the roof and on the playground, a video shared by The Bethany Tribune showed.

“We thought maybe it was birds, but there were so many of them that we couldn’t figure out what exactly happened. I guess it was some sort of meteorological phenomenon,” he said in the video.

Meteorologist Jack Gerfen with KOKH explained what could have possibly caused the fish to drop out of the sky.

“A lot of times, that actually happens from maybe a nearby tornado, or a water spout that goes over a body of water, sucks up some of the fish and spits them out here. We obviously did not have a water spout or any tornado,” Gerfen said in a Facebook video.

Gerfen said another likely cause could be a flock of birds scooped up the fish from a nearby body of water: “Maybe they were eating it, maybe they picked it up and were then gonna try and eat it somewhere safe and maybe they decided that that was the place to go to and eat it.”

He said it’s also possible the birds picked up the fish and were headed to another location to eat them when they ran into bad weather, causing them to drop the fish.

“A true fish tale,” Burkhart told KWTV.

