50 long-distance relationship quotes for moments when you miss your partner

Being in a long-distance relationship has its challenges. There’s the absence of physical touch, for starters, but you may also be navigating different time zones or the fogginess of who’s who in your partner’s day-to-day life.

It’s also an opportunity to strengthen your bond. In fact, one study found that long-distance couples reported feeling emotionally closer to their partners than couples who were in the same location (think of all the FaceTiming, late-night phone calls, and texting that keeps a long-distance couple going).

Still, even the strongest long-distance relationships (or LDRs, as they’re called) have moments where all you want is to snuggle up and watch a movie together or exchange a simple, good morning kiss — especially when our social media feeds are filled with nothing but carefully curated couple and family moments.

When you need a little boost, let these long-distance relationship quotes be your salve. If they leave you feeling inspired, plan your next virtual date night and use these 130 questions for couples to make sure that aforementioned research rings true for you.

Best overall long-distance relationship quotes

“And ever has it been known that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation.” — Khalil Gibran

“Absence sharpens love, presence strengthens it.” — Benjamin Franklin

“Absence is to love what wind is to fire; it extinguishes the small, it inflames the great.” ― Roger de Bussy-Rabutin

“Absence diminishes small loves and increases great ones, as the wind blows out the candle and fans the bonfire.” ― François Duc de la Rochefoucauld, “Maxims”

“The reason it hurts so much to separate is because our souls are connected.” ― Nicholas Sparks

“I think we dream so we don’t have to be apart for so long. If we’re in each other’s dreams, we can be together all the time.” ― A.A. Milne

“When two souls are one, they hear each other, even in silence.” ― Matshona Dhliwayo

“Ah, but a man’s reach should exceed his grasp, or what’s a heaven for?” ― Robert Browning

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.” ― Helen Keller

“Love is that orbit of the restless soul, whose circle grazes the confines of space, bounding within the limits of its race, utmost extremes.” ― George Henry Boker

“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” — A.A. Milne

“She is the one in my heart and I’m zero without her when the world tries to divide her from me that’s where our love becomes infinite.” ― Nanruth Nanda

“i carry your heart with me (i carry it in my heart).” ― E.E. Cummings

“Distance means so little, when someone means so much.” ― Tom McNeal

“Ocean separates lands, not souls.” ― Munia Khan

Deep long-distance relationship quotes

“And one by one the nights between our separated cities are joined to the night that unites us.” ― Pablo Neruda

“Distance is not for the fearful, it’s for the bold. It’s for those who are willing to spend a lot of time alone in exchange for a little time with the one they love.” ― Meghan Daum

“Where we love is home — home that our feet may leave, but not our hearts.” ― Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr.

“For time is the longest distance between two places.” ― Tennessee Williams

“I exist in two places, here and where you are.” ― Margaret Atwood

“Distance unites missing beats of two hearts in love.” ― Munia Khan

“I believe in the immeasurable power of love; that true love can endure any circumstance and reach across any distance.” ― Steve Maraboli

“She affected me, even when she was absent.” ― Shannon A. Thompson

“I don’t know what they are called, the spaces between seconds—but I think of you always in those intervals.” — Salvador Plascencia

“Love is space and time measured by the heart.” ― Marcel Proust

Funny long-distance relationship quotes

“I want to be with you. It’s as simple and as complicated as that.” — Charles Bukowski

“How is it that he’s always in my thoughts even when I am not thinking?” — Sanober Khan

“You are never alone on Valentine’s Day if you’re near a lake and have bread.” — Mike Primavera

“I always joke and laugh when people ask me what’s the key to my long marriage and lasting love. I always say ‘Stay gone!’ and there’s a lot of truth to that.” — Dolly Parton

“She missed him. She missed him so much that she was starting to hate him.” — Talia Hibbert

Celebratory long-distance relationship quotes

“My heart is your home, wherever in the world you are — you will always have a place to stay.” — K.A. Hill

“They sit together, physically separate but utterly connected by the moment they’ve created” — Stan Lee

“My dear, I think of you always and at night I build myself a warm nest of things I remember and float in your sweetness till morning.” ― Zelda Fitzgerald

“The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again.” ― Charles Dickens

“What would not I give to wander, where my old companions dwell, absence makes the heart grow fonder, Isle of Beauty, fare thee well!” ― Thomas Haynes Bayly

“For the two of us, home isn’t a place. It is a person. And we are finally home.” — Stephanie Perkins

“Love is not finding someone to live with. It’s finding someone you can’t live without.” ― Rafael Ortiz

“I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you.” ― Elizabeth Barrett Browning

“Life has taught us that love does not consist in gazing at each other but in looking outward together in the same direction.” ― Antoine de Saint-Exupery

“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you...I could walk through my garden forever.” ― Alfred Tennyson

Motivating long-distance relationship quotes

“My soul will find yours.” ― Jude Deveraux

“He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking.” ― Leo Tolstoy

“In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you.” — Virginia Woolf

“There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” — Mahatma Gandhi

“Love knows no distance; it hath no continent; its eyes are for the stars.” — Gilbert Parker

“If you found that one person who is really worth the sacrifices, pain, and hardships, then your efforts will not go to waste.” — Anna Agoncillo

“We only part to meet again.” — John Gay

“Being close is the first and last desire of lovers, but being far and loving each other without an inch’s difference is the characteristic of real love.” — Senora Roy

“It is a risk to love. What if it doesn’t work out? Ah, but what if it does.” — Peter McWilliams

“I’m not telling you it’s going to be easy — I’m telling you it’s going to be worth it.” — Art Williams

This article was originally published on TODAY.com