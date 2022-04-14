50 Marin Students Test For COVID After D.C. Visit: Report

MARIN COUNTY, CA — Around 50 Marin eighth graders have tested positive for COVID-19 after a spring break trip to Washington D.C., The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Most of the infected students are experiencing mild symptoms, Marin Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis told the news outlet, noting 90 percent of the county’s eighth graders are fully vaccinated and boosted.

The trip, which involved 112 students, was organized by WorldStrides, a Virginia-based travel company, The Marin Independent Journal reports.

The Marin outbreak follows last week’s Gridiron dinner held in Washington D.C. that’s been linked to more than 70 cases, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“If you participated in this trip, we’re seeing evidence that there was risk for infection,” Willis told The Chronicle.

“That sort of follows knowing that Washington, D.C., has high case rates, and just the risk associated with travel.”

