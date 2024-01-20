50+ miles of new, sustainable trails planned for Rothrock State Forest. Here’s what to know

Hikers, bikers and others who enjoy trails in the Rothrock State Forest are in for a treat as the Rothrock Trail Alliance is planning construction on a multi-use, single track trail expansion in the state forest.

In a collaborative effort, about 53 miles of new, sustainable trails on a loop system across the Rothrock State Forest have been identified between the Applied Trails Research, Rothrock Trail Alliance (a committee of ClearWater Conservancy), the Bureau of Forestry – Rothrock State Forest and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, according to a press release from the Rothrock Trail Alliance.

This will expand on the already established hundreds of miles of trails with more beginner and family-friendly terrain, the release states. The trails will be shared use for hikers, bikers and equestrian riders.

Construction is planned to begin this year with eight miles of trail in the Musser Gap area, with plans to connect to Hubler Gap and Whipple Dam in the future, according to the release. Funding for the trail design came from community members and grants from the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau. Construction of the first eight miles of trail is funded through a $365,700 grant from the Recreational Trails Program, administered by the Bureau of Recreation and Conservation of DCNR. The release states that the Rothrock Trail Alliance will contract with a professional trail builder in the first quarter of 2024, with construction to follow.

Jay Ziegler, chair of the Rothrock Trail Alliance board, in the release said this access agreement is “historic.”

“RTA and Clearwater negotiated this historic access agreement with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, opening the pathway for third party groups to build trails within state forest,” Ziegler said. “We are excited to have pioneered this agreement to improve PA trails and finally reach the construction process for our local Rothrock State Forest. RTA represents all trail users and needs your help to make this vision a reality for all to enjoy.”

An open house and public stakeholder meeting is set for 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Calvary Harvest Fields in Boalsburg to announce the beginning of the project, showcase the trail design and solicit funding for future construction, the release states.

“In addition to financial support, Rothrock Trail Alliance is seeking volunteers to assist in a variety of ways, including trail finish work, website maintenance, social media, capital campaign support, membership tracking, communications and more,” the release states. More information will be available at the Feb. 20 meeting and online at rothrocktrails.org.