$50 million gift helps massive Ohio State Wexner Medical Center tower become reality

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will name two prominent spaces inside its new 26-floor hospital tower after one Columbus family making one of the largest charitable gifts in the health system's history.

The Wolfe family, who previously owned The Columbus Dispatch for more than a century, donated $50 million to the project.

Feb 19, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michael Curtin (left), John Zeiger and Jamie Corral talks before The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center event announcing a $50 million gift that will help fund the health system’s new hospital tower project, set to open in 2026. Curtin represented the Wolfe family at the event; Zeiger is an Ohio State Board of Trustees member; Corral is Director of Nursing, Critical Care at the hospital.

Those spaces will include the John F. Wolfe Lobby and the Wolfe Foundation Crossroads.

"The Wolfe family embodies the spirit of public service," Ohio State President Ted Carter said at a press conference Monday morning at the Wexner Medical Center.

The Wolfe family's legacy can be seen throughout the Columbus region, including Wolfe Park, John F. Wolfe Palm House at the Franklin Park Conservatory, and John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons park.

The hospital tower is the largest construction project in Ohio State's history.

Once completed, the tower will span 1.9 million square feet across 26 floors. It will include more than 800 inpatient beds, 60 neonatal intensive care unit bassinets, diagnostic and treatment service areas, an emergency department, imaging areas, operating rooms and critical care, medical and surgical beds, as well as an indoor café, outdoor park and conference facilities.

