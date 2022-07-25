50 million at risk: Monday's severe storms to bring deadly Northeast heat wave to end

More than 50 million people in the Northeast are at risk of severe storms Monday as a strong cold front brings a crashing halt to the extreme heat wave that set records across the region.

Boston broke a daily record high temperature Sunday of 99 degrees as an "extremely oppressive" heat wave intensified in the Northeast, forecasters said, leading to at least two heat-related deaths over the weekend.

Providence (96 degrees) and Philadelphia (99) also set heat records Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

While the storms are set to bring an end to a scorching heat wave in the region, they will come with a threat of damaging winds, hail and perhaps even a tornado on Monday, AccuWeather said. Cities such as Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington are at risk for severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Severe storms likely from DC to Maine

"Like in previous days, severe storms tend to be most likely where the best overlap between warm, moist air and a strong jet stream occurs," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Matt Rinde said. "On Monday, this looks to line up over the busy urban corridor in the Northeast, stretching roughly from Washington, D.C., northward up the coast, even up through portions of Maine,"

As the front pushes southeastward into Tuesday, the Northeast will finally be able to enjoy calm, seasonable weather, AccuWeather said.

Heat wave to persist in south-central U.S. and build in Northwest

Meanwhile, the persistent, sizzling heat in the south-central U.S. will last a few more days, and a heat wave will build across the northwestern U.S., the National Weather Service said.

Daily record highs are expected to be broken Tuesday from Northern California to the metro areas of Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Daytime highs will surpass the 90s each day and even eclipse the century mark in the Columbia River Gorge and Columbia River Basin, the Weather Service said.

But the severity of the heat this week will not come close to the historic, deadly heat wave of June 2021, according to AccuWeather.

