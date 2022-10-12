Get 50% off the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet during the Prime Early Access sale—tonight only

Get a great deal on a new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet during the Prime Early Access Sale event.

If you’re in the market for a new tablet or mobile device, loads of Amazon devices and other electronics are on sale right now as part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event. You can get the ad-supported version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 for just $74.99 at 50% off, or the ad-free option for $89.99 at 45% off.

Amazon Fire tablets have long been a fixture in our list of best tablets. The Fire HD offers over seven hours of continuous video playback on a single charge. It’s comfortable to hold, lightweight and very sturdy despite its plastic construction. If you don’t want to spend on a fortune on an expensive iPad, the Fire HD 10 is a fantastic alternative packed with value. It runs loads of your favorite apps, like Netflix, Kindle, ComiXology, Spotify, Prime Video and so on.

Amazon Fire HD 10 for $74.99 (Save $75)

The base model comes with 32 GB of storage, but you can upgrade that quite a bit by adding a MicroSD card at any point. And the USB-C port makes charging fast and easy, compatible with almost any standard charger you use for your phone, Nintendo Switch or other gizmos.

The clock’s ticking on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, but you’ve still got a little time to grab some killer deals on TVs, tablets and other hot holiday gifts. The holiday shopping event runs through tonight, October 12, so you don’t have to wait till Black Friday to score big if you hurry.

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

