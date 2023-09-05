50% off all Breeze flights, deals on Frontier: Low cost airline sales to start your fall

Low cost airlines are running more sales as summer unofficially comes to a close. Upstart Breeze Airways is offering 50% all flights and Frontier is selling some tickets for as little as $19.

As usual with these deals, there’s important fine print to know about, including limited sale dates and route restrictions in some cases. And low cost carriers’ tickets typically come with more restrictions than legacy airlines’, though they offer bundles with extra services for higher costs.

Both airlines’ route networks focus primarily on leisure destinations and secondary cities.

Here are the details for the sales.

Breeze Airways’ Make it Happen sale

When you purchase a new flight through Sept. 7 for travel through March 7, you can get 50% off the base fare by using the promo code IMGAME50 at checkout.

“What better way to celebrate the change in seasons than with a change in scenery – especially when it comes at a 50% discount,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president said in a statement. “Not only is this our biggest promotion ever, but it’s offered on 100-percent of our routes giving travelers the ability to create a fall, winter or spring travel game plan that meets their needs.”

The deal is valid for new round-trip and one-way itineraries.

Frontier Airlines’ $19 fares for all

Ultra low-cost carrier Frontier is offering $19 flights on some routes, including between Atlanta and New York, Chicago and Tampa and Denver and San Diego.

To take advantage of the deal, you must purchase your ticket by Sept. 11 and travel must occur by Nov. 15, Monday-Thursday and Saturday.

Full conditions and a price list is available on Frontier’s website.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frontier Airlines and Breeze Airways announce new fare sales