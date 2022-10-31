50-year-old Delphi man faces two counts of murder

Oct. 31—DELPHI — It was on Feb. 14, 2017, that the bodies of Carroll County teenagers Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, were located along the banks of Deer Creek near the Monon High Bridge area, where they were dropped off the day before to just spend time together, like teenage girls tend to do.

And for the next 5 1/2 years, there was one major question that plagued the girls' families and friends and burned a figurative hole in the psyche of the small community of nearly 3,000.

Who could do such a thing?

On Monday, police revealed who they believe to be the answer to that question during a press conference inside Delphi United Methodist Church.

And while many speculated over the years about the whereabouts of the case's alleged suspect, authorities say he's been in Delphi the entire time.

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, is now facing charges of two counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Williams and German. He is being held without bond at White County Jail after he was taken into custody Wednesday.

Stepping up to the podium Monday morning to announce the news of Allen's arrest, Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter told the packed auditorium that he didn't want there to be confusion or ambiguity with what he was going to say.

"Today is not a day to celebrate," Carter said. "... But it's a major step in leading to a conclusion in this long-term and complex investigation."

And while an arrest has been made in the case, Carter emphasized that the investigation is far from over.

He also added that very few details surrounding Allen's arrest will be publicly released at this time.

"While I know you are all expecting final details today concerning this arrest, today is not that day," Carter noted. "Today is not that day. This investigation is far from complete, and we will not jeopardize its integrity by releasing documents or information before its proper time."

Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland reiterated Carter's words, adding that there will be a time and place to release additional information and evidence as to how police came to arrest Allen, but the records will remain sealed until that time.

Police also did not indicate if there are any other potential suspects involved in the case at this time.

"This investigation is still very ongoing," McLeland said, adding that the tip line and email will still remain active. "We encourage tips not only on Richard Allen or anyone else. For that reason, the probable cause has been sealed by the court. Per court order, we cannot talk about evidence in the probable cause or share information. Right now is not that day. Today's about Abby and Libby, focusing on them."

McLeland noted that Allen has had his initial hearing in court, and he has a pretrial conference scheduled for January, with a trial beginning next March.