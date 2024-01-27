50-year-old fatally shot during robbery in southwest Fort Worth; 2 injured, police say

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night during a robbery in southwest Fort Worth and two more victims were injured, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Oak Tree Circle in the Wedgwood East neighborhood around 11:20 p.m., according to Fort Worth police records.

One of the victims was dead when police arrived. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Donnell Smith Jr.

A second shooting victim was found inside the apartment and taken to a local hospital, officials said. A third shooting victim later self-transported to a hospital.

Detectives learned that the three men had been robbed by two suspects who had entered the residence. One of the victims and the suspects exchanged gunfire, and the suspects fled after the shooting, police said.

No arrests have been announced.

Today's top stories:

→ Rapist who attacked woman in West 7th area sentenced to 55 years

→ Report gives more details about wrong-way crash that killed 6

→ Baby clothing company faces backlash after firing new mom

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.