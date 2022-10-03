50-year-old husband found dead with gunshot wound after domestic situation, police say
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle from Macon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to deputies, they responded to a domestic situation near the 5200 block of Zebulon Rd. When they got to the home, the located riddle unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
Deputies took Riddle’s 33-year-old wife and her mother to the sheriff’s office for questioning.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police: Cobb County woman arrested for strangling relative to death
Police: 17-year-old killed in shooting on Gwinnett County basketball court
Investigators are still working to learn what may have lead up to the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: