The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle from Macon.

According to deputies, they responded to a domestic situation near the 5200 block of Zebulon Rd. When they got to the home, the located riddle unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Deputies took Riddle’s 33-year-old wife and her mother to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

Investigators are still working to learn what may have lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

