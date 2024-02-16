50-year-old Knoxville man was fatally shot after a fight, police say

Sherwin Harris, 50, died in a Valentine's Day shooting in the Five Points area of East Knoxville, police say.

At around 11 p.m. Feb. 14, officers were called to the 2200 block of McCalla Avenue, a department spokesperson said in a press release, and found him. Harris, a Knoxville resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have identified a suspect but no one has been arrested, the release said.

Homicide investigators believe Harris and the suspect were had a fight at Magnolia Café on Magnolia Avenue earlier that night. That fight continued at a lounge on McCalla Avenue, the release stated. At some point, the suspect shot Harris and left the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who was in the lounge when it occurred is asked to contact the police. Information can be submitted anonymously via East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or 865-215-7165.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter.

