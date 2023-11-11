50-year-old Lafayette man dies after stabbing on New York Street

Members of the Lafayette police and Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office wait outside of an apartment in the 500 block of New York Street on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, for a search warrant to begin processing the crime scene. A 50-year-old Lafayette man was stabbed to death inside one of the apartments, police said.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There wasn't a whole lot of things going right in the life of the 50-year-old man who was stabbed to death just before 10 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of New York Street, according to neighbors, police and court records.

He and his wife were evicted from their apartment on New York Street on Oct. 31 and had until Wednesday to evacuate their home, according to court records.

The eviction might have been part of the couple's strife, which neighbors described as consistent and loud, but not violent.

"They like to fight a lot," neighbor Justin Perkins said.

Police responded to the apartment five times since September, and neighbors said the couple fought frequently, but it wasn't physical, as far as they knew.

Asked about his neighbors, Will Reynolds said, "Some lady and her husband. They always have marital issues and fight."

Those marital issues seemed to have come to a boil Saturday morning.

Joshua Solano knew his neighbors and saw the man's wife after the fatal stabbing.

"We moved in in July, and they've been going back and forth," Solano said.

Solano said he tried to encourage the man and his wife to work through their problems and work on their marriage. But what is a low-income couple to do when they can't afford counseling, he rhetorically asked.

Solano stepped onto his front porch Saturday morning to find police cars and the victim's wife talking to officers. She told Solano that her husband was stabbed and was dead, which police confirmed.

Police said they have detained a man for questioning who might be involved in the 50-year-old man's killing.

They have not released the names of anyone involved, and the coroner has not confirmed the victim's identity.

As of early Saturday afternoon, police had just obtained the search warrant to enter the apartment and process the scene. They did not have any specific information about the crime to release.

The victim's wife told Solano the man stabbed her husband. Solano knows that person, too.

"He always seemed like a nice person," Solano said about the man detained for questioning. "I never seen him doing this."

An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Monday, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said.

