50-year-old Lansing woman arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing neighbor multiple times

LANSING — A 50-year-old Lansing woman who police say stabbed her neighbor multiple times has been arrested and arraigned.

Lansing Police Sgt. Kevin Schlagel said it was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday that a woman was stabbed multiple times in the 800 block of West Ionia Street.

Lansing Police Department responded to a report of a woman getting stabbed multiple times on West Ionia Street on May 14, 2022.

The 30-year-old victim was loaded into a car and dropped off at a private ambulance service by a friend. She was then transported to a local hospital, he said.

Schlagel said the woman suffered, “very, very serious,” stab wounds, but doctors were able to get her into stable condition.

The friend returned to the scene and was extremely cooperative with investigators, he said.

The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Lansing detention center. She was arraigned Sunday for assault with intent to murder, Schlagel said.

He confirmed the woman received a $1,000 bond, of which she could pay 10% ($100) to be released.

When asked about the nature of the altercation, Schlagel deferred to a public information officer, but confirmed the women live in the same residential apartment building.

