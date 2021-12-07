50-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting girl at Hagerstown-area home

A 50-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a preteen girl over the weekend at a Hagerstown-area home, according to Washington County District Court records.

Jose Delacruz Isidro is charged by the Washington County Sheriff's Office with second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor. He was being held without bail pending a bail review hearing scheduled for Tuesday, court records show.

Witnesses in the case told police that the girl described Isidro having intercourse with her. A Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) nurse examined the girl and found signs of injury consistent with what the girl described, according to the charging document filed against Isidro.

Police learned that Isidro could be found at a Hagerstown address, where he was arrested Sunday. His Honduran passport identified him as Jose De La Cruz Isidro, the document said. Court records list his middle name as both De La Cruz and Delacruz.

During an interview with police, Isidro said he sees the girl as a "woman" and that "the 'Devil' has made him make errors in the past." He said he pulled the girl's pants down and touched her vagina with his hand, according to police. He said that his penis had grazed her, but he denied penetrating her.

Isidro also told investigators that two of his sons are dead, one from a police-involved shooting in Honduras and the other by suicide. Isidro "explained that the 'Devil' works in mysterious ways and he knows he was feeling 'down' and took advantage of (the girl)," according to the document.

Isidro is believed to be an undocumented immigrant based on his own admission, according to the document.

