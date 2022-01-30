50-year-old man dies in Virginia Beach after being shot, wrecking car

A 50-year-old Virginia Beach man died after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident shortly after midnight in the 600 block of Oceana Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man inside the vehicle. As he was being assessed, first responders found he had a gunshot wound.

Kevin Boone died in transit to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, according to a police news release.

No suspect information has been released, but police have labeled it as a homicide investigation.

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to call 757-385-4101 or the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887.

