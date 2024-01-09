50-year-old man presumed missing after boat found in channel in SLC

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A 50-year-old man is thought to be missing after an unoccupied boat was found in the channel near a marina, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

About 3 a.m. Tuesday a boater contacted 911 after finding an unoccupied Carolina Skiff in the channel near the Riverside Marina, the agency stated on social media. The marina is in the 2300 block of Old Dixie Highway north of downtown Fort Pierce.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded along with the Coast Guard to investigate, the sheriff’s office stated on social media.

“At this time, a 50-year-old man is presumed missing.” according to the post.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the man presumed missing, nor give a description.

The Sheriff’s Office said a large presence of law enforcement is expected in the area as the search continues.

