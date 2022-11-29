50-year-old man shot, killed in DeKalb, suspect being questioned by police

A 50-year-old man is dead after being shot late Monday night.

DeKalb police said they found the victim, whose identity has not been released by police, in the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road.

EMS took him to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said witnesses at the scene told officers the victim was in a verbal dispute with the suspect before to the shooting.

The suspect is currently being interviewed by detectives.

Police have no additional information at this time.

