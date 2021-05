May 21—More than 50 shots were fired in what police are considering a drive-by shooting in Gloverville early Friday morning.

Two homes along Lawana Drive were hit, according to Aiken County Sheriff's Office Capt. Eric Abdullah, but no one was injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff's Office did not have a suspect or suspects as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Check back with the Aiken Standard; this article will be updated.