50-year prison term for Ocala man convicted in 2021 shooting death

Brandon Jordan Merizier was 17 when prosecutors charged him and another man in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Kobe Bradshaw. At 19, Merizier was found guilty by a jury.

On Monday, during Merizier's sentencing hearing in front of Circuit Judge Robert Hodges, Assistant State Attorney Toby Hunt said Merizier should be sentenced to life in prison.

Apart from the murder conviction, Merizier had other charges including principal to burglary of a conveyance, weapons possession and tampering with evidence.

Before sentencing, Merizier's lawyer, James W. Smith, asked the judge not to condemn his client to a life of hopelessness. Smith said Merizier can be rehabilitated.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In the end, the judge sentenced him to a 50-year prison term. Merizier has credit for more than 700 days spent at the county jail while this case was pending. He was sentenced to a 10-year prison term for the other charges, but that sentence will run concurrently with the life sentence. Candace Hawthorne was Merizier's lawyer at the hearing.

The victim's mother speaks

Merizier was convicted of first-degree murder with a firearm for the June 5, 2021 shooting death of Bradshaw. His co-defendant, Ralph Fontil, now 25, of Silver Springs Shores, faces the same charge. Fontil is out of jail on bond awaiting trial.

Assistant State Attorneys Rich Buxman and Toby Hunt prosecuted the case.

At the hearing, Hunt called lead Detective Andrew Canterberry to the witness stand. Canterberry told the court that Bradshaw was killed in retaliation for the shooting death of Chris "Chevy" Chevelon, 15, in December 2020 at Sutton Place Apartments in Ocala. No one has been arrested in that case.

Canterberry said deputies recovered 15 shell casings from the scene. Bradshaw was hit multiple times outside an Ocala Park Estates residence.

The detective said there were Snapchat videos posted before and after Bradshaw's shooting that showed Merizier talking about the victim's murder. There were also videos of young men, including Merizier, holding firearms; of Chris' memorial; and Merizier wearing a ski mask. Prosecutors said Merizier and Fontil wore masks when Bradshaw was shot.

Bradshaw's mother gave Hunt a prepared statement for him to read aloud to the court. In it, she said Merizier "massacred" her son and mocked him on social media as he lied and laughed about her son's death.

The letter states that Merizier should accept his sentence like a man. The mother thanked prosecutors and detectives for working on her son's case.

Testimony heard in court

Testifying for the defense was a church pastor. He said he knew Merizier when he was a child and felt he was a "great kid."

He said he has counseled Merizier's family. They are sad for Bradshaw's family.

"The family is very hurt," he said, asking the court to have mercy on Merizier.

But Hunt told the court that Merizier doesn't deserve any sympathy. He said the victim was ambushed and gunned down. Merizier then lied about his involvement in Bradshaw's death. He said Merizier was "callous" and showed "no concern" for Bradshaw.

The prosecutor said Merizier's juvenile record shows he has 13 offenses, 10 of which involved firearms.

Smith's plea

Smith told the court that the family is sorry about the victim's death and the case is a tragedy on both sides. He said while he understands the anger expressed by Bradshaw's mother toward Merizier, he said there shouldn't be a rush to judgment.

Jury: Jurors deliver guilty verdict in 31 minutes for man charged with first-degree murder.

The lawyer said Merizier, and many teenagers like him, share a common theme: No fathers, adult males, father figures or role models in their lives to guide and nurture them. Smith said with Merizier's mother always working and no one present to watch him, he fell in with the wrong crowd.

Smith said Merizier can be rehabilitated, and his young age should be a consideration in sentencing. Hunt countered by telling the judge that Merizier already had been given time to turn his life around.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: It's 50 years in prison for 19-year-old convicted of 2021 murder